Submitted by Terence Blackett

Ignatian Spirituality: The Bastardization of Human Life – Mass Occult Control, Pythagorean Numerological Coding, Socio-religious Formation Exercises, & Corruption of the Textus Receptus

“It is amazing how much panic one honest man can spread among a multitude of hypocrites” ~ Thomas Sowell

Angel magic, occult magic, black/white/divine/stenographia magic, astrological necromancy, and Enochian divination – hidden esoteric knowledge of the mystery schools of Babylon has and is the creation and methodological hubris of every nation upon the earth (seen even in the post Elizabethan Era of worship of Queen of England). Never in all of human history, both medieval and contemporary, has mankind been more at odds with the Sovereign Will of His Creator, yet immersed in a cesspool of boldfaced lies, rampant corruption, vile sophistry and mind-numbing subterfuge.

The impregnable walls of man’s complicit ignorance and servile apathy has been bulwarked like a fortress mirroring the walls of Jericho that stood two meters (6 ft.) thick and about 6 – 8 meters (20 – 26 ft.) high “surrounded by a great earthen rampart, or embankment, with a stone retaining wall at its base” that formidably, when added up, stood some 64 feet in dimension.

Yet those formidable walls fell! Though archaeologically proven, there’s no disputation over how those cryptically-dilapidated walls crumbled – not by human hands, but by the decree of ‘The Watchers’ and ‘The Holy Ones’ as cited in Daniel 4:17 – “Broken Down Without Human Hands”. For when judgment is swift and decisive, in the face of man’s putrefying filth and their Luciferian works, Scripture shows that “ Divine Justice ” is always orchestrated through heavenly agencies – proving again from the prophet Daniel’s pen that “ the basest of men ” are set in positions of leadership to test them, and to prove them, “ that the living may know that the Most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever He will, and sets up over it the basest of men ” (v. 17, KJV). So proves that your leaders, kings, queens, nobles’ et al are the lowest, common denominator!

The world in 2022 is now at another antitypical historic crossroad. We are living in “a time of a genocidal, psychopathic death cult”. Never has there been so much to lose – including our soul salvation. Not since the primordiality of the antediluvian period – in the (10 generations after Adam), has mankind’s Russian roulette triggered terminal extinction. For as it were, in the days when Noah preached relentlessly for 120 years, to a godless world, oblivious that it had pass-it-sell-by-date – as men scoffed, jeered, railed, cussed and even held the messenger of heaven in bedevilled contempt. The evil nature of man met its antithesis then – so we’ve come full circle again. We are a carbon-copy of that primordial, apocalyptic relic – washed away into oblivion, by a curse of their own making. 2000 years ago, Yeshua Messiah warned: “ As it was in the days of Noah – (and as it was in the days of Lot) so it will be when the Son of Man appears (again) .” This time around, the consequential Deluge will be the unquenchable fire of the wrath of Elohim, visited on this world completely bastardized by evil, filth & wickedness – a plague-ridden fig tree to which the axe will be laid to its very roots.

Some are now questioning how the world got here? Somehow we can tell the weather but we cannot see the signs of the times? After millennia of fractious history, how is it men have learned nothing? Are the same historical travesties to be repeated over and over again, while we are supposedly ‘ever learning but never coming to the knowledge of truth’? And, who is really responsible for all this toxic effluent that flows like a stinking river of putrid sludge?

Let history and present truth speak!

As this discourse can be seen as hyperbolic rage (on steroids) given all the so-called intellectuals who read but are like the church of Laodicea (completely lukewarm in no-man’s land) and doubly incapable and implacable to any kind of meaningful change – yet knowing that we are living in an age of cosmic grade propaganda, where men’s artificial intelligence of spiritual things has atrophied to such a degree that the mechanics of humanoid robotization is nothing more than an empty, vacuous shell of tinkling, clanging cymbals and a mesmerizing dirge of noise that’s reminiscent of a 7-Up sweet drink can being kicked down the road.

To understand how we got here, we must look at the historical paleogenesis that is really centered around a lithospheric struggle between Apostolic Christianity and the Byzantinian discourse that has even deeper historical levers and mercurial strands, covering the rise of the Khazars and the Ashkenazim, whose adventitious roots reaches across to the Blue blood families of Europe, most notably, the Rothschilds et al (who are the Vatican banksters according to Avro Manhattan), but also includes the lecherous tentacles of the bloodthirsty Crusades and the Knights Templar; Secret Societies forged out from the cankered bowels of the Jesuit Order (sacrilegiously called – The Society of Jesus), hiding in plain sight namely as: Freemasons, Rosicrucians, Skull & Bones, embowered within a nexus abbreviation of sinister lairs called the “Illuminati” (a cloak & dagger silhouette of murderous assassins who wholesale in blood rituals), right down to the current Luciferian cabal of the uber-billionaire class (#Vanguard #BlackRock & #StateStreet el); the gaggle of selected poLIEtical puppets & the dangerous reLIEgious false profiteers who fleece the sheep without a shears – all in the name of their slithering, shape-shifting, Serpentine (monetized god).

These separate but equal organizations rule under the (ONE) umbrella of Ignatian spirituality, and the military formation of Loyolan religious Catholic exercises – who remains the apex predatory beast power of the last 1484 years, (from 538 AD until now in 2022) having assumed its clandestine, subliminal supremacy and world domination by deceptive usurpation, occult magic, nefarious intrigue, blood lust indulgences, wars of attrition and the mass bloodshed of prophets, saints, seers and innocent children. For Scripture opines: “ they will kill you and think they have done God a favour ” (John 16:2) – “ for in her was found the blood of prophets and saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth” (Rev 18:24), hence the Ignatian motto – “Ad Majorium Dei Glorium” ( for the greater glory of God ).

From 1095 – 1291 AD, the Pope launched [7] blood baths called the Crusades where blood-curdling torture, mass murder, ISIS-type beheadings and the decimation of hundreds of thousands of Muslims, Jews and others were slaughtered in the name of their pagan god. The Pope’s vanguard of brutal soldiers called Knights Templar or Knights of the Temple of Solomon have evolved into today’s secretive Luciferian brotherhood called the Freemasons.

From 1450 – 1700 AD the Catholic Church followed up their (UN)holy reign of terror with what came to be known as ‘The Inquisition’ that was fuelled on rumours of practicing witchcraft; against the formation and spread of Protestantism; contestation over the establishment of science, commerce & private property – where the Catholic Church hunted down, tortured & burned-alive 10’s of 1000’s of innocent men, women and even children; burning most at the stake and with other forms of diabolical torture.

For over a millennium, the Roman church has tentacled its vast reach into every fabric of human life – using mass occult as a means of bastardization and subversion. Long before ecclesiastical Rome’s prominence began in 538 AD – poLIEtical, tyrannical Rome, under the Caesars, and then the popes, transmogrified pagan idolatry into modern-day Ignatian Catholic practices, (DIS)guised into a ritualistic practice called the ‘Mass’ – a round of meaningless, ostentatious ceremonies that has zero-bearing on the Christian life or the simplicity of the life of Jesus.

In the book, “The Divine Province” by McBride & Rychkun opine: “The Vatican is a business engaged in the commerce of souls and sin. It has accumulated all that wealth over the millennium by placing a price-tag on sin. Many bishops and popes actively marketed guilt, sin and fear for profit, by selling indulgences. There is even a credit system as worshipers were encouraged to pre-pay for sins they hadn’t yet committed and get pardoned ahead of time. Those who didn’t pay-up are threatened with eternal damnation. Another method was to get wealthy land owners to hand-over their land and fortune to the church on their death bed, in exchange for a blessing which would supposedly enable them to go to heaven. Pope Leo the fifth rebuilt St Peter’s Basilica, by selling tickets out of hell and tickets to heaven…”

Wherever money was to be made – the sacrilegious institution of the Jesuits have been there. In WW1 the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand was devised by the conspirators in the Vatican with the Jesuits’ hands all over the murder weapon. During WWII the Vatican was criticized for supporting Hitler & his Nazi regime. To this day, the Vatican is still under investigation for plundering Nazi gold from the Swiss bank accounts of Jewish holocaust victims. The conclave of nefarious cardinals even selected Pope Benedict XIII although they knew he was the Grand Inquisitor and a Nazi in his youth. This is the shameless, in your face nature of this beast power organization.

The bastardization of human life continues to peak and trough in the scales that balances reLIEgious formality – preaching and advocating through Papal Bulls, the spiritual values of poverty, chastity and holiness, while cardinals, bishops and priests, cover-up their evil crimes of sexual abuse of boys & girls; money-laundering and socio-poLIEtical largesse. For in the past [50] years, more than 1,700 priests and bishops have been caught out and identified in the sexual assault of tens of thousands of boys and girls in their congregations and orphanages – notwithstanding, the role that both the Anglican & Catholic Church ( who are “ONE” and the same ) played in the violent abuse of First Nations people in Canada ( where the Pope & now deceased Elizabeth II) were asked to apologize – yet the church has fought vociferously, by resisting to ameliorate,, by either apology or compensation – claims for those sexually, emotionally and spiritually traumatised, but moreover, their murdered victims.

Before looking at the issue of sacred arithmetic/geometry AKA as Pythagorean Numerological Coding and the praxis of Mass Socio-Religious Formation Exercises – it is noteworthy to build a picture of how deep the lying intrigue of Jesuit influence runs, as cited in Artic Beacon, where Greg Szymanski was asked the question: “Is it true that many of the world’s leaders – from dictators to presidents have been trained by Jesuitsand if so, could you tell us some of the people in positions of power that have been trained by Jesuits?

Here are a few.

Marx was tutored by Jesuits in the British Museum for nearly thirty years; Lenin and Mussolini were both trained by Jesuits when in Geneva – the Order’s international banking haven for which reason Switzerland never goes to war.

Stalin was trained by Jesuits while in the Tiflis Orthodox Seminary in Georgia – openly admitted by “Koba” himself to journalist and Masonic Jew Emil Ludwig (Cohen).

Fidel Castro was trained by Jesuits for 7 years in Cuba, was then put in power by the CIA, and advised by a Jesuit, Fr. Armando Llorente, during the revolution.

Freemason Douglas MacArthur was trained by Jesuits according to an Army Colonel who personally knew him.

Freemason Lyndon Johnson was trained by Jesuits at Georgetown University for a time, as was “the graduate” President Bill Clinton.

Don Shula of the Miami Dolphins was Jesuit-trained along with Denzel Washington, who some call a traitor to his own Black people.

The star of MASH was Jesuit-trained while Martin Sheen (who changed his name after the name of Cold Warrior Bishop Fulton Sheen) has taken “Loyola’s Spiritual Exercises” and recently dedicated a new library at the Order’s Marquette University.

John C. Gannon, the real father of the Order’s Department of Homeland Security ( AmeriKKKa’s Gestapo ) was a member of the Jesuit Volunteer Corps and is affiliated with Georgetown University while an ex-CIA officer and CFR member.

) was a member of the Jesuit Volunteer Corps and is affiliated with Georgetown University while an ex-CIA officer and CFR member. Pat Buchanan, a Knight of Malta (SMOM), is affiliated with Jesuit John McLaughlin of the McLaughlin Group, and was Jesuit-trained at Georgetown, as was SMOM and former CIA Director, George J. Tenet – the man in charge of bringing down the World Trade Center and attack on the Pentagon via a Cruise missile. This is one of the connections, along with SMOM Rudolf Giuliani, that enables us to connect the Archbishop of New York, Edward Cardinal Egan, to 911 and thus Bush’s “War on Terror.”

Chris Matthews of Hardball was Jesuit-trained at College of the Holy Cross, where he served for many years as the assistant for another Jesuit-trained Coadjutor and Kennedy assassin, Speaker of the House and Jesuit Boston College trustee, Thomas “Tip” O’Neill.

The head of the Pope’s Federal Reserve Bank of New York – where all of the nation’s gold is in storage thanks to FDR’s gift of our Ft. Knox gold to the Fed according to “the man who opened Ft. Knox,” the late Roman Catholic Washington attorney Dr. Peter Beter – is CFR President Peter G. Peterson, holding an honorary doctorate from Georgetown University. Even JFK attended Georgetown for a while as well as the Order’s Fabian Socialist London School of Economics. (The Order prepared him for the presidency, obtained his “ Selection “, and then killed him for being a disobedient “tyrant and a usurper.”) Indeed, the Jesuits train or influence those who will rule on their behalf.

In a document entitled “The Inspiration of the Scriptures Scientifically Demonstrated” by Ivan Panin, it’s argued that The Creator God by “Inspiration as the Master Mathematician of Creation, who duly weighs and counts all that comes from His hand” suggested that “in chemistry no two substances can unite without observing definite mathematical proportions. Human physiology is constructed on a law of sevens; as is human birth and animal birth. When you wish to get chickens, you have to set the hen on the eggs and make a chalk mark by the nest to be sure not to look for chickens before 21 days – (3 x 7).”

He further opined that “the French revolutionaries decided that Moses was not wise in insisting on a Sabbatic day of rest, so they decided that they could not afford to spend one day in seven, and adopted the decimal system with rest every 10th day. And what happened was this. The donkeys began to break down. The scientists came together and asked: “What is the matter with the donkeys?” When they looked into it they found that the donkeys, and all other animals like them, and man included, have this peculiarity about them. The human body is so constructed that the pulse beats feebler one day in seven, and if this continues long enough it will break down altogether. The donkeys thus broke down, and the French revolutionaries had to go back to the Mosaic day of rest, because they were wise enough to take a lesson from the donkeys.”

The Sabbath rest as a Divine institution (GIVEN TO ADAM & EVE), set apart by The Creator God as a memorial of His Divinity & Creatorship, has been challenged from the very beginning by the Synagogue of Satan and his hosts. Thus we see the jackassery of neo-Pythagorean Numerological Coding assaults on the periphery and the core of our intellectual senses, given how men love to spin astrological dates, esoteric occult times, dubious seasons and even ritualistic blood moons – as harbingers of planDEMIC world events, orchestrated unjust wars, Jesuit assassinations, and all other forms of evil permutations, that find traction through the lens of ancient Ignatian spirituality – all the way down to which DAY* is the SABBATH!

One such form of salacious seduction is in the primordial realm of music, where Lucifer, being the minister of rhapsody in heaven – adorned with every sacred pipe imaginable; and his whole being chimed with harpidscopic melody; a walking, breathing, living, harmonic orchestra of beauty and worship, both in song, musicology and/or musicality. So there’s no wonderment that today, men exult at 5-part harmony and yet remain oblivious to the nefarious back-ended beats of HIP HOP, DUB, ROCK & other blasphemous Satanic rhymes fomented from the same “FALLEN BEING” whose musick* was piped down through the annals of time – captivating entire generations of men and women into virulent Serpentine worship. For even now the liturgical mass has its benumbing, bewitching, beguiling banality upon the minds & consciousness of its adherents.

In a 2010 Guardian piece entitled “Magic Numbers: Composers and their Clandestine Codes”, it was argued that “the 12-note scales and assorted musico-mathematical symbology recently discovered in Plato’s manuscripts… coinciding with harmonious intervals of Pythagoras’s scale in other words,… treating Plato’s philosophy as if it were a piece of music – after all, music’s lack of literal meaning requires that we interpret it symbolically if we want to find out what’s going on underneath the surface. But there’s an even more obvious musical connection with Plato’s Pythagorean secret. Over the centuries, composers have used many kinds of code for cognoscenti to decipher, for posterity to ponder, or as a secret language for their lovers to treasure. So here’s a handful of musical code-makers and breakers, some of Plato’s and Pythagoras’s heirs.” ( See article )

Finally, in the archives of esoteric wisdom, one can find a host of rabbit-holes that lead to the sulfuric pits of hell, rocket-fuelled on quantum vibrational particles of darkness, as one tries to decipher the illogical nature of Jesuit philosophy and the arcane nature of what is really truth – spun, espoused & peddled by modern elites, who want to shape-shift, mould and govern every aspect of modern life.

Take from this what you will, but is there any real possibility of drawing rational conclusions given the myriad confluences of knowledge when unearthed today? Babylonian forms of ancient knowledge that has been shrouded in secrecy and malevolent practices and kept alive through the mystical schools of reLIEgion, esoteric brotherhoods and the Pegasus of occult sophistry that belies every fabric of postmodern society and the fact that pretty much everything around us is a “Blatant Lie”!

For billions, their reliance is upon the Sacred Word of ELOHIM! Men may have tried to corrupt the “Living Word” but have failed spectacularly to avert the prophecies and prognostications of the “Textus Receptus”. No matter how many versions of the Bible are re-written by Jesuits – when unmasked, we arrive back at the same Infallible Word of God.

As of September 2020, the Bible has been translated into 704 languages; the New Testament has been translated into an additional 1,551 languages and Bible portions or stories into 1,160 other languages. Thus, at least some portions of the Bible have been translated into 3,415 languages. There are more than 5,800 New Testament Manuscripts in Greek, 10,000 Old Testament Manuscript in Hebrew, and more than 19,000 copies of Manuscript in Coptic, Latin Aramaic, and Syriac languages. In the [4] Gospels alone, the Codex Sinaiticus and Codex Vaticanus have over 3,000 variances.



The admonition from Scripture in this corrupt Gregorian Year 2022 comes the words of the prophet Isaiah in chapter 2 verses 22: “ Cease ye from man, whose breath is in his nostrils.” (For), “Cursed is any man who puts his trust in men .” (Jer. 17:5)

Semper Fidelis