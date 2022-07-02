Barbados: Murder Rate Worry

We had a double murder this week and last night quickly added another to the number of murders for 2022. It must be obvious there is a positive relationship to increase economic activity and other factors the analysts peddle.

What the blogmaster fears is that we mirror the US and other developed societies by becoming desensitized to the horrible act of murder. Another worry is that many seem happy to allocate the problem to the government and Barbados Police Service. We forget that the perpetrators of the crime were raised by Barbadian families.

In other words, it calls for a collective effort from our little society to arrest the situation. Isn’t obvious that politicizing this and every problem will not solve?

Here is the latest murder stats from @caribbeansignal.com.

July 1, 2022by Amit Uttamchandani

Barbados Murder Statistics January to June 2022

Orange Cottage, Horse Hill, St. Joseph. Scene of a double-murder on June 29 (Image Source: NationNews)

There have been at least 15 murders for the year so far. The data presented below is from January to June 2022. The steps involved in this analysis are similar to my 2020 analysis.

Table 1 – Murders in Barbados January to June 2022.

Note to Table 1: Data extracted from The NationNews and Barbados Today website (click to enlarge).