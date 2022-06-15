Curb Expectations – A Cost of Living Matter

Submitted by Steven Kaszab

The news cycle has centered upon issues of inflation, cost of living, transportation and housing costs. Are we living far beyond our financial capabilities? Are our expectations too demanding?

The true inflation levels are nearing 8.9-10%, something our governments tried to hide in an effort to bring our attention to levels they wish to achieve nearing 2-3%. Gas has reached levels never seen in our nation. Housing, both rental or owned is out of reach for most citizens. Everything from the food we eat, to what cloths us or entertains us has risen drastically.

Our expectations have brought upon us a feared financial apocalypse, and we need to revise our expectations and life styles if we are to survive and possible prosper.

Energy costs demand that we stop driving gas guzzlers, and move to smaller vehicle’s or perhaps even electric vehicles. Has the time come that an average person cannot afford to drive a sports car or large SUV?

Can we move away from costly food items to local nourishing foods that are less costly.  Steak, lobster can be  perhaps substituted with  poultry, shrimp and pork. Eating healthier while saving on your costs works for me. Purchase intelligently, communicating with the grocer what you want and what your willing to pay. They can be persuaded to compete more effectively.

Housing has been a magnet drawing many of our friends into costly mortgages and excessive debt. Perhaps it is time that we strive for less costly options like renting. In many large urban centers you can find people who have been renting happily for decades. The problem is finding rental units. Is it not time for you to pressure public officials to move their revenue expectations from large housing units towards town homes, well built  apartment buildings and large building lofts. If you make it known that that is what is needed, some developer will build them. And when you rent or buy such a unit don’t play the blind bidding game, but strive to pay what the product is truly worth. Make the housing game yours, not the real estate agents and developers. 

Even our governments may need to review the public’s expectation, and bring their spending under control. A assessment of what is truly needed vs what the public would like to see.

The time of passive immediate purchasing must end. Your expectations need to mature and evolve, just as you do daily. It can be said we have entered a period of recession, and depending  on what the World Economic Czars do about it, can develop into a horrid situation for many of us. Think 2009 but worse and perhaps lasting longer. Yah the horror, the horror.

Do you have a grandma, grandpa who lived through the Great Depression? There is a source of inspiration and advice you can tape. Make things last longer, learn how to repair, reuse and recycle. As long as your car works, use it, and conserve gas by not wasting your fuel. Manage your time, expenses and expectations that would make your elders proud. Vacation locally, and don’t go to the airport to travel far away, it is a place of stagnation, stress and anger, especially Toronto International Airport 😦

“Well done, is better than well said. The more I expect, the more unhappy I am going to be”(Ben Franklin). The stress you are all feeling, going to work for pay, while paying more to go there, and your payroll remains the same. This is a feeling that will be with you a long time unfortunately. We are not going forward financially, but rather hopefully remaining where we previously were, only to fall into debt and despair. Two feet forward, three feet back. 

The only way you can change your predicament, is by changing your ways. Expect less, but expect better. Look for quality over quantity and revise your expectations.

  • David
    June 15, 2022 4:08 AM

    Mottley’s cushion ‘not big enough’

    by COLVILLE MOUNSEY
    colvillemounsey@nationnews.com
    GOVERNMENT’S PLAN to cushion 1 000 vulnerable families from the rising cost of living is not broad enough to address the suffering of Barbadians.
    So says Democratic Labour Party (DLP) president Dr Ronnie Yearwood who contends that with so many people struggling to make ends meet, catering to such a small percentage of the population will not “ease the pain in a meaningful way”.
    On the other hand, pro-vice chancellor and professor of finance at the University of the West Indies, Justin Robinson, while supporting Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s plan, is warning that if it comes at the expense of the middle class, it will only worsen the situation.
    Yearwood said it was commendable the current administration was looking to help the most vulnerable and the DLP was all for any assistance to them.
    “However, we have to question the comprehensiveness of the Government’s approach to the cost of living crisis. It can’t be about offering quick sound bites. The job of leadership requires more than piecemeal responses. There is a moral duty to respond to people who are hurting across the board,” he said.
    The DLP leader charged that the plan, the details of which Mottley says she will reveal at a later date, was not steeped in statistical reality.
    In a study of Barbados by the Inter-American Development Bank, which utilised statistical data in 2016 and 2017, the poverty rate stood at 17.2 per cent. This represented nearly a fifth of the island, while 3.4 per cent of Barbadians were in extreme poverty.
    “Whenever a policy is devised, it must cover all Barbadians because you recognise that the middle class, especially the lower middle class, are deeply hurting in like manner to the vulnerable at the other end. So any policy to provide an ease must be data-driven, sound and at it has to be credible,” Yearwood said.
    Multidimensional poor
    “It is all well and good to cater to 1 000 families, but when we look at the statistics, there are some places that tell us that 30 per cent of Barbadians are multidimensional poor. So when you cover the 1 000, are you covering the base? Then you have the middle class who are also hurting, and they need to know what is going to be done to help them.”
    In announcing the plan during a press conference at Grantley Adams International
    Airport on Sunday, Mottley said the details would be fleshed out at a meeting of the Social Partnership on Monday. She added Government will be coming to Barbadians, urging them to come together to help feed the less fortunate, starting with the 1 000 most vulnerable families.
    Robinson told the MIDWEEK NATION while there was no shield from the rising inflation, Government had to focus its limited resources on members of society in danger of slipping to an “unacceptable level of destitution”.
    “Barbados is in the midst of a sharp spike in increased cost of living, driven by external factors. This increase in the cost of living is being felt by persons of all classes; there is no escape from this increase. Persons on the lower end of the income spectrum and persons on fixed income are the ones most vulnerable. Persons on the lower income spectrum already use their limited income to buy the basics and to maintain some basic level of dignity. They are in danger of slipping to a level of destitution that would be deemed unacceptable. So I am quite supportive of focusing limited resources within that category,” he said.
    “What I would want to add is that persons at the middle-income level are also vulnerable in that they have entered into obligations on the level of income that they normally earn. So they too can get pushed into precarious circumstances and therefore the assistance to the vulnerable should not be at the expense of these persons who are vulnerable in a different way.”

  • David
    June 15, 2022 4:10 AM

    Self-sufficiency key

    THE RISE IN INCIDENTS OF THEFT, coupled with other crimes, does not bode well for Barbados, and it is no coincidence that the Mia Amor Mottley administration is moving swiftly to reassure the country while reaching out directly to the poor.
    The most disadvantaged are usually the ones who feel the full brunt of any crisis, particularly economic ones similar to that which we are now experiencing.
    Food prices, which were rising even before the current global upheaval, have now skyrocketed. Those who were affected by Hurricane Elsa and last year’s freak storm are yet to recover. The spectre of unemployment haunts us in light of the slow trickle-down from the post-COVID-19 tourism rise, and violent crime is now a daily occurrence.
    The connection between crime and poverty, therefore, must be seen for what it is, especially since Commissioner of Police Richard Boyce has stated that a link between the increase in theft and rising prices may be possible. This phenomenon and its attendant potential for social dislocation must, in turn, be examined against the background of what Prime Minister Mottley has described as a world gone mad.
    Most of us are aware by now that there will be no quick let-up in the hostilities in Eastern Europe and that there will likely be major fallout occurring between countries allied to Russia and those on the side of the United States and its allies.
    Therefore, several extremely vulnerable small island states like Barbados, caught in the middle of this madness, will feel the brunt of the inevitable chaos stemming from rising fuel costs, the deleterious effects on international travel and tourism, and the lack of imported raw materials and goods.
    Shipping costs have already begun to take their toll on what we eat and on the fuel which powers our very existence.
    International travel will also inevitably be affected because of the mentioned fuel costs and may be compounded if conflicts similar to the Russia-Ukraine one arise across the Western world.
    While these crises leave Barbados at a severe disadvantage, they provide a golden opportunity to redouble our efforts at growing our own food and maximising the use of renewable energy from our abundance of the God-given elements of sun, wind and ocean water.
    Such opportunities to be self-sufficient were envisioned by our past leaders, but not only were they costly to implement, the urgency was not yet upon us.
    That urgent moment has come, so let us be our brother’s keeper and join our leaders in throwing a lifeline to the most vulnerable, while combining this spirit of caring with renewed moderation and the traditional Bajan ability to “share a pot” and “cut and contrive”.
    In the words of Sir Winston Churchill, let us not “let a good crisis go to waste” even in the midst of disillusionment and the tendency to complain.
    Neither the Government nor law enforcement can totally shield us, but we can, with greater effort, empathy and prayer, shield each other.
    While these crises leave Barbados at a severe disadvantage, they provide a golden opportunity to redouble our efforts at growing our own food and maximising the use of renewable energy

  • angela cox
    June 15, 2022 5:09 AM

    A very sad state of affairs that after four years of present govt managing the country affairs
    Govt did not have vision to track a way forward with immediacy to help the most vulnerable sooner rather than later
    Present time is rather late by which govt starts to think of finding a way
    Late in the sense as cost of living increases govt spending also increased
    Hence the fiscal space to help.now determines how much govt can afford
    Unfortunately as time move forward and cost of living gets out of control there would be little.of nothing left in order for govt to help the people
    People who sat silent for almost four years tighten their belts and followed govt directives as painful as they are to repay household debt as well as govt debt
    Now govt comes up with a half a.ss plan to save i000;people
    A plan that makes one think WTF

  • angela cox
    June 15, 2022 5:31 AM

    Have encountered people on social media platforms living in Barbados asking me for help
    In turn tried my best to reach out
    However that being the case hard to understand how a govt knowing the dire financial circumstances for many barbadians can dare open mouth and ask the people to help one another which is another additional burden being placed on the backs of the people who can barely help themselves
    Earlier when COVID came ashore many were pointing govt on to a fiscal path whereby govt would have a financial plan to help the most vulnerable
    Instead govt found an easy way out and hand out food hampers
    Now today govt finds itself in a bind where the households of many barbadians are heading down the path of poverty empty handed and lost socially financially and economically
    What a sad state of affairs

  • David
    June 15, 2022 5:55 AM

    Another interesting presentation (by a Caucasian). How can the so-called civilized of the inhabitants of the planet learn from the over 30,000 animals/insects that have occupied the planet for thousands of years and had to adapt to survive.

