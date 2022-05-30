Submitted by William Harriss

The Immortal Bard, otherwise known as William Shakespeare, is an easily recognizable figure no matter where you go. Four hundred years after his death, his phrase is still used.

This is the new frightening story of the Monkeypox, which may well end up as ‘A Pox On You’ and ultimately a ‘Pox On Your Business’ and a ‘Pox On Your Country.’

As COVID mutates, creates a herd immunity and hopefully subsides, there is the distinct possibility of a new pandemic following in its wake.

Monkeypox virus has been detected in Canada, United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Sweden, Spain and Portugal.

According to the U.S. agency the ‘Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’ [CDC], Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research, hence the name ‘Monkeypox.’

The first human case of Monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo during a period of intensified effort to eliminate smallpox. Since then, Monkeypox has been reported in humans in other central and western African countries.

Scientists at the CDC are currently tracking multiple cases of Monkeypox that have been reported in several countries that don’t normally report Monkeypox, including the United States.

It’s not clear how the individuals were exposed to Monkeypox, but cases include people who self-identify as men who have sex with men. The disease until now, has been considered predominantly sexually transmitted.

CDC is urging healthcare providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with Monkeypox, regardless of whether they have travel or specific risk factors for Monkeypox and irrespective of gender or sexual orientation.

CDC is working with state and local health officials to identify people who may have been in contact with individuals who have tested positive for Monkeypox so that they can monitor their health.

It is now known Monkeypox is not exclusively sexually transmitted. Instead, it can be transmitted through close contact with infected people, body fluids, sweat and clothing, bedsheets, and pillows. The incubation period [interval from infection to onset of symptoms] of Monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days.

In Britain, the Alarm was first raised in 2018 by ‘Porton Down’ scientists who said the virus could have ‘devastating consequences.

In June 2019, a Coalition of experts warned that 70% of the world is vulnerable to Monkeypox.

In 2020, a report from the ‘The World Health Organization’ [WHO] warned of the ‘endemic potential’ of Monkeypox.

September 2020: WHO warned the ‘epidemic potential’ of Monkeypox was rising. The paper published by the WHO warned the ‘epidemic potential’ of Monkeypox was increasing. Warning the end of routine smallpox vaccination could lead to the rise of Monkeypox in people. ‘In a population with diminishing herd immunity against orthopoxvirus species, the epidemic potential of Monkeypox will continue increasing,’ they said. That has since proved to be a correct forecast. WHO concluded that the use of the smallpox vaccine had been hiding and keeping at bay Monkeypox.

In November 2021, scientific health experts ran a hypothetical scenario that found a genetically engineered version of the disease could kill 300 million people.

In Spain, 50 new cases and another 12 Britons were diagnosed with the tropical illness on Thursday, May 26 2022, bringing the U.K. total to 90. In addition, the virus has been spotted in 19 countries outside its usual range, making it the widest-ranging outbreak of this disease ever.

The latest cluster of Monkeypox cases has experts wondering if the virus has mutated to be more contagious and easily spread between people.

It is now known you can catch Monkeypox by being near an infected person and breathing in the virus when they cough or sneeze. All bodily fluids of an infected person carry the virus, vaginal, penile, blood, spital, tears, and sweat included. In addition, bedding, duvets, pillowcases, pillows, and towels can carry and distribute the disease. So we seem to be back to the ultra necessity of sterilizing bedding properly. In particular, pillows between every new guest.

Countries hold wargames on an annual basis. The idea being if they practice for what may be, they will be much better able to cope with war if it actually happens.

In 2021 an organization specializing in world protection against what may wipe out the world’s human race, ‘Nuclear Threat Initiative’ [NIC], carried out a war game against a laboratory-created Monkeypox.

May 20, 2022. Given the occurrence of cases of Monkeypox in countries within and outside of the Region of the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) shares with its Member States a series of considerations in relation to the identification of cases, the isolation, identification, and follow-up of contacts, the clinical management, and the prevention and control of healthcare-associated infections.

Is the Monkeypox threat so severe that an organization made a cloaked study and called it hypothetical?

NTI experts met in November 2021 to discuss how the world would respond to a hypothetical pandemic caused by Monkeypox. The exercise included fake news reports on how the fictional virus was spreading in May 2022. They produced a ‘scenario summary’ displayed on the last page of this article, the NIC’s fictional Monkeypox pandemic timeline.

In a statement this week, NTI said their choice of Monkeypox for the exercise was based on recommendations from scientific and medical experts on potentially pandemic causing pathogens.

The Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization founded in 2001 by former U.S. Senator Sam Nunn and philanthropist Ted Turner in the United States. It works to prevent catastrophic attacks and accidents with weapons of mass destruction and disruption – predominantly nuclear, biological, radiological, chemical, cybersecurity, and now pathogenic threats.

Ernest J. Moniz has served as Chief Executive Officer since June 2017, and Joan Rohlfing serves as President. Co-chaired by Moniz, Nunn and Ted Turner. A Board of Directors governs NTI with current and Emeritus Members from the United States, Japan, India, Pakistan, China, Jordan, Sweden, France and the United Kingdom.

