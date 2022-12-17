Submitted by Steven Kaszab
The pandemic is still with us, taking lives daily. Not new news eh? Well I guess you know that influenza season is also upon us. The confusion we all exhibit trying to verify which symptoms belongs to a set virus is obvious. The fear we have concerning infectious disease’s influence upon our very survival and quality of life lingers. The World Health Organization passes onto us a mass of statistics that when considered can be overwhelming. 17 million people die of infectious disease each year, 46,000 people per day. Other diseases threaten us. HIV/AIDS killed 1.6 million people in 2014, pneumonia killed 1.1 million children under the age of 5. Malaria killed 627,000 while Rabies killed 55,000 people.
America has a numbered system typically showing the disease and number of citizens killed. Quite the system. Monkeypox has been identified over 14,000 times, while polio has returned from history to strike once again. Even China, with its massive healthcare response system has to deal with cases of Langya henipavirus, a RNA Virus that spreads through animal populations. We interact, raise and eat animals, often being infected with that same virus. What we know as ordinary influenza is a massive scourge to the global population, striking in mass events throughout the world, killing as many as a million people at one outbreak.
Science has not found a cure for this menace but there are protocols available to assist you from acquiring it, or at least fighting it off should you contract it. We often think that healthy people should not be as susceptible to illness like influenza. Our parents told us “a health body and mind is all you need”.
Many doctors also believed this to be true. Eat well, receiving all your needed nutrients, and exercise too. Questions have risen however practically dispelling this accepted myth.
1. What is the true definition of a nutritious meal?
2. If infections, toxins and pathogens rob the body of nutrients creating chaos with a persons metabolism, robbing the immune system of its power to heal, what to do?
3. Each of us is different, our bodies metabolize differently and have different needs. Can science find a universally acceptable plan of nutrition?
4. Do supplements and vitamin regimes have a place within this search for wholeness?
Selenium has a certain importance within the scientific community. A unique amino acid, the rate limiting component for biosynthesis of seleno-proteins important for anti-oxidant, immune, coagulation and genetic functions for humans and also very important to viruses. If adequate seleno-proteins are present viral genomes can stabilize, minimizing pathogenic mutations. In low selenium environments benign viruses can mutate into pathogenic strains, which can make even health people ill.
Vitamin C and D are essential elements within a persons health regime. What makes these most effective is the size of the dose and the frequency of its administration. A doctors recommendations is called for here. Over or under dosing with these or other supplements can be dangerous. “Doctor, doctor, give me the news, which should I take or use”?
Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPI) have been associated with n the faster healing of peptic ulcers and decrease death rates from stomach bleeds. This alternative tool has its side effects however, acting as a substitute for the bodies immune systems ability to heal. The immune system is responsible for the bodies functions, food digestion and cell creation. Tools like PPI can alter functions, have the body release unwanted enzymes , halt or change the creation of Killer T Cells, and possible have the body stop absorbing needed items such as magnesium.
Through further studies, we can investigate which supplements, natural foods are best fitted to our health regime. As always, ask your doctor for advice.
@Bush Tea
‘Died Suddenly’ Pushes Bogus Depopulation Theory
https://www.factcheck.org/2022/12/scicheck-died-suddenly-pushes-bogus-depopulation-theory/
@Bush Tea
Your other link.
https://www.oraclefilms.com/safeandeffective
While colonizing the Americas in the 1700s, officers from Britain enacted biological warfare by intentionally gifting blankets infected with smallpox to Indigenous Americans. Though historians debate if the method even worked, it’s a revolting act immortalized in the diaries of those who pulled it off.
“Smallpox Champion”
“History rears up to spit in your face.”
“cha-cha-cha”
“Woohoo-hoo!”
@ David
Patience is the greatest of virtues.
Bushie can wait for the brass to catch up…. It won’t be long anyway.
What is TRULY amazing is the extent to which basic wisdom has disappeared – to the extent that even when up to our very necks in ‘doo doo’, it seems that we are immune to the smell.
Once upon a time, our primary- school- educated parents would have detected that some SERIOUS shiite HAD to be wrong for us to be seeing so much chaos, failure, mis-steps and downright idiocy at the local, school, national, regional and global levels.
THEY would have questioned the status quo… and even rioted.
We are happy to trust the ‘system’ controlled by Gates, Fauci, WHO and CDC…. and to survive off their loans.
Good luck when the inevitable truth reveals itself shortly…
@Bush Tea
The majority of people look for leadership and the system as constituents nurture people to be compliant with the system’ as you call it.
@Bush Tea
Some are speaking out to ask questions. Covid 19 as reported took out the vulnerable (elderly) and those with serious preexisting conditions – refer to ongoing Mottley inquest. It was reported the Delta and earlier covid variants were too virulent to ignore.
https://youtu.be/-MSKzoI72eU
Smallpox Champion on December 17, 2022 at 9:39 AM said:
While colonizing the Americas in the 1700s, officers from Britain enacted biological warfare by intentionally gifting blankets infected with smallpox to Indigenous Americans.
Indigenous Americans introduced tobacco to the Brits and wiped out 10 times as many of them as any smallpox could have.
BTW, it was a Quaker doctor also in the 1700’s, who introduced vaccinations to Russia, another reason to love those Quakers.
In time even the Indigenous Americans came to accept vaccinations.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nathaniel_Dimsdale
In the 1700’s, vaccinations were frowned upon too. But once their efficacy was chosen, everybody went for their prick.
@John
Same question?
No GP. Is he still in circulation?
I hate when older guys/gals just disappear. Worrying about the great ac.