Education is No Sport

Submitted by Paula Sealy

This committee has been given a mandate for the next six months to work assiduously to bring the policy on persons with disabilities so that we can also approve the legislation. We have a draft legislation now that over the next six months it is to be fine-tuned to get the legislation right,” Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey said.

New committee in place

This was a public statement of the direction of the committee to investigate the needs of the disabled community. What direction guides the Education Reform Unit headed by Dr. Idamay Denny?

What is the mandate of the unit?

Is there a timeline for a green paper to be prepared for discussion with the general public?

The committee led by MP Hinkson has objectives that were already shared with the public. It is almost three years since we were told the 11+ will be abolished as part of the education reform.

What has the Ministry of Education been doing since then?

Making sport?

