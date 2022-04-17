Submitted by Terence M. Blackett

Leptogenesis: The Mythological Confluence Of Pagan Ritualized Churchianity, Judaic Rabbinization & Apocryphal & Midrashic Islam Aligned Into A Clash Of Religious Mythologies

“If God did not exist, it would be necessary to invent him…” ~ Voltaire

Let me state at the outset of this discourse that I am not a Durkheimian Functionalist, either at the core or at the periphery. The understanding that “the totality of beliefs and sentiments common to the average members of a society forms a determinate system with a life of its own. It can be termed the collective or creative consciousness” (Durkheim – The Division of labour [1893]) posits that modern society is more than the sums of its parts, and although religion is at the heart of this narrative – each part of the organism, we call society, must harmonize as a composite whole to avoid the kind of crises we are seeing in the 21st century, which is at the heart of the global Papal-Interfaith-Movement. A mission doomed to failure and rightly so!

To give luminescence to this ancient quest, a cursory glance at Kathleen Herbert’s work, is this posited ideas narrative that men are still frantically looking for the “Lost ‘gods’ of the Anglo-Saxons” which parenthetically includes the modern-day English “neo-sub-mariners” who according to Samuel Taylor Coleridge (1797–1798) in his eclectic poem: “Rime of the Ancient Mariner” paints a dystopian picture of a ship manned by the pathetic souls of dead men, led by a mythical albatross. Coleridge’s penchant for melodramatization cites:

Ah! Well a-day! What evil looks

Had I from old and young!

Instead of the cross, the Albatross

About my neck was hung. (Lines 139 – 142)

Four times fifty living men,

(And I heard nor sigh nor groan)

With heavy thump, a lifeless lump,

They dropped down one by one.

The souls did from their bodies fly,—

They fled to bliss or woe!

And every soul, it passed me by,

Like the whizz of my cross-bow! (Lines 216 – 223)

Today, postmodern reLIEgion is still an “Albatross” around the necks of multi-millions, if not billions, whose sincere endeavours seek the discovery of “TRUTH”, yet like Saul of Tarsus on the road to Damascus, find themselves “SINCERELY WRONG”, yet well-intentioned in their pursuits of faith-based religiosity. What is so disdainful is that their supposed faith does not in any way correlate with their works, words or so-called wisdom. They argue vehemently over a storm in a teacup and can ever hardly agree to disagree on pretty much anything, without salacious human venom; mindless epithets and braggadocious drivel! Scripture rightly says: “From such turn away.”

Many may be kerfuffle by the use of the word ‘Leptogenesis’. To use this term as a point of reference in regard to this particular discourse, must be understood within the contextual ambit of how the Early Church Fathers understood this terminology – although many of these so-called illustrious men were nothing more than wolves in sheep’s clothing and sell-outs to the cause of righteousness and to cite any of them must be taken with a serious sprinkling of Celtic sea salt.

In the realm of physical cosmology, Leptogenesis is the generic term used for ‘hypothetical physical processes’ that produced an asymmetry between leptons and antileptons in the very early universe, resulting in the present-day dominance of leptons over antileptons. However, in TOV Rose’s seminal work as an author, speaker & television producer, cited in his seminal work – “The Book of Jubilees: The Little Genesis”: “(Leptogenesis), is an ancient Jewish religious work of 50 chapters, considered canonical by the Ethiopian Orthodox Church as well as Beta Israel (Ethiopian Jews) , where it is known as the ‘Book of Division’ (Ge’ez: Mets’hafe Kufale). Jubilees are considered one of the pseudepigrapha by Protestant, Roman Catholic, and Eastern Orthodox Churches…”

“It was well known to Early Christians, as evidenced by the writings of Epiphanius, Justin Martyr, Origen, Diodorus of Tarsus, Isidore of Alexandria, Isidore of Seville, Eutychius of Alexandria, John Malalas, George Syncellus, and George Kedrenos. The text was also utilized by the Essenes community that originally collected the Dead Sea Scrolls. No complete Hebrew, Greek or Latin version is known to have survived…”

“ The Book of Jubilees claims to present “the history of the division of the days of the Law, of the events of the years, the year-weeks, and the jubilees of the world” as revealed to Moses (in addition to the Torah or “Instruction”) by Angels while he was on Mount Sinai for forty days and forty nights . The chronology given in Jubilees is based on multiples of seven; the jubilees are periods of 49 years, seven “year-weeks”, into which all of time has been divided…”

The Roman Catholic Church has had a lurid fascination with “Jubilees” but moreover, when there is a “Jubilee of Jubilees” and in this ‘supposedly’ holy weekend sees the confluence of Easter; Passover & Ramadan collide as this 33-year-old phenomenon landed upon us in this month of April 2022. We have seen on the Temple Mount clashes between Jews & Muslims where over 150 people were injured and 100’s arrested, with actually violence being perpetrated in the very mosque on the mount. These 3 Abrahamic reLIEgions (though sons of Sarah, Hagar & Keturah) – wives of the Patriarch and brothers to each other, remain in gratuitous battle-like, violent contestation for over the last 3 millennia (with no end in sight).

The confluence of pagan churchianity and its ritualization of this mythological time called Easter, Judaic rabbinization & apocryphal & midrashic Islam – all have their Leptogenesis in the symbolic origins of sun and moon worship (adoration of the starry host of heaven) that have displayed themselves in a myriad of forms since post-diluvian times – namely during the inception of the tower of Babel.

Although we think we understand the past primordial ages – in our dauntingly corrupt, postmodern age, sociological questions remain as to how religious beliefs and other factors relate to other conditions such as race, age, gender and, education. Primarily, is this notion of how religion affects social change and the effects it has on political and/or educational institutions?

Durkheim in his religious treatise looked at suicide rates amongst Protestants & Catholics. Max Weber & Karl Marx looked at religious orthodoxy as a unique role in social institutions such as politics & the economy. So while Durkheim & Weber looked at the cohesive part religion plays in a given society – Marx was more scathing in his outlook, focusing on the conflict and oppression that religion plays, as it was used as a tool for class oppression and social control that promoted stratification – (i.e.) supporting a certain hierarchy of persons to the detriment and subordination of other humans to a divine form of authority. (cf. Giddens, Anthony [1991] Introduction To Sociology. NY. W.W.Norton & Co.)

In a NYT piece entitled: “A Bleak Outlook Is Seen for Religion” expanded on in BBC Future follow-up piece aptly titled – “Tomorrow’s God: What is the future of religion?” are these words: “Sociologists argued that the march of science was leading to the “disenchantment” of society: supernatural answers to the big questions were no longer felt to be needed. Communist states like Soviet Russia and China adopted atheism as state policy and frowned on even private religious expression. In 1968, the eminent sociologist Peter Berger told the New York Times that by “the 21st Century, religious believers are likely to be found only in small sects, huddled together to resist a worldwide secular culture”… Further, “now that we’re actually in the 21st Century, Berger’s view remains an article of faith for many secularists – although Berger himself recanted in the 1990s.”

Clearly, the only thing religion hold together is the ‘house of cards’ and ‘Interfaith Dialogue’ as a medium for strengthening the religious bulwarks is not working even at the highest echelon levels of mainstream religion. The University of Cambridge held a symposium in 2011 where Jews, Christians & Muslims met around the Scriptures as a form of interfaith practice for the 21st Century but 11 years on, what is the current state of play?

The simple answer is “Division”! Why? Most want to be comforted by a “LIE”!

Let’s take a simple example from the ‘Abstract’ without leaning heavily on the ‘Full-Text’ of a piece published in 2019 entitled: Muhammad, the Jews, and the composition of the Qur’an: Sacred History & Counter-History, by the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion which states categorically: “According to Islamic religious teachings, some Jews confirmed the authenticity of Muhammad’s prophethood and joined him. Most Jews, however, are condemned for both rejecting the Prophet and failing to live up to their own religious imperatives. Medieval polemics tended to be harsh and belligerent, but while Muslims and Christians produced polemics under the protection and encouragement of their own religious and political authorities, Jews lived everywhere as minority communities and therefore lacked such protection. In order to maintain their own sense of dignity Jews polemicized as well, but they had to be subtle in argument. One form of polemic produced by Jews and other subalterns is “counter-history,” which retells well-known narratives in a manner that questions or undermines their message. One such counter-history is an ancient Jewish re-telling of the traditional Muslim narrative of divine revelation.

In an earlier citation, by Professor Walter Veith, he lay down a serious unimpeachable argument that Islam & the Rabbinization of Judaism will always be in competition, and although they may both be bent out of all shape and proportion, over the validity of Muhammad’s cave revelations, and the fact that Quranic revisions of the Torah may never be divine light – at the heart of the issue is that solitary word: “INSPIRATION”!

Judaism & Christianity on the other hand, remain at a fork in the road, when it comes to the issue of the historical “YESHUA” AKA “JESUS” (the Incarnation of the Divine Son of God) – the 2nd Person of the Godhead (the Eternal Majesty & Mystery of the “Glorious TRINITY”). The ‘deep differences’ between these 2 religions cannot be easily abridged, given the fact that most Jews will never accept even the historical Jesus, far less worship Him as Messias. Moreover, Rabbinic traditions is no different today as it was when Christ walked the earth almost 2000 years ago, doing all manner of great and mighty works, but was railed on as a deceiver (to the point of being called a son of the Devil)!

There are voices however that believe that there can be convergence between religions beyond inter-faith dialogue – where harmony and even echoes exist within the writings of religious script. These voices are few and far between and with Passover, Easter, and Ramadan falling so synchronistically close – all the goodwill in the world will not be able to negate the gulf that exist between them.

In conclusion, the historical reverberations over the issue as to when to “keep The Passover became known as the Quartodeciman Controversy”. Quartodeciman is a Latin word meaning “14th.” It states that “in the New Testament, we learn that Jesus kept the Passover on the 14th of Nissan. He taught the disciples to remember His suffering and death on this day. This instruction was followed by the early disciples (see Acts 20:6, I Cor. 5:6-8, I Cor. 11:17-32 for some examples). Remembering the death of Jesus on Passover was of major importance to early Christians. In the mid-second century, a movement started out of Rome to stop practicing Passover; they also tried to establish a new celebration. Believe it or not, this subject had an impact on the weekly Sabbath!”

“The Quartodeciman Controversy was part of the movement by the Church of Rome to abandon any practices considered ‘Jewish.’ Their actions were contrary to those taught by the first Apostles. Moreover, this controversy was eventually used to push the idea of weekly fasting on Friday and Sunday gatherings.”

“The controversy concerning Passover would last for centuries into the future and be discussed at church councils such as Nicaea (325), Antioch (341), Laodicea (364), and Constantinople (381). The groups who persisted in the observance of Passover were deemed heretical because they did not comply with the Roman Catholic Church. Eventually, Roman Law would codify penalties against those who practiced Passover like Jesus (see CT: 16.5.9 [382] and CJ: 1.5.5 [428]). In fact, all groups deemed heretical had severe laws enacted against them (see The Theodosian Code, Book 16, Title 5 for over 60 laws against groups deemed heretical).”

Daniel (the prophet), in chapter 7 verse 25, warned that the “ Little Horn ” power (which is the Roman Catholic Vicegerency (POPERY) would seek to change “TIMES” & “LAWS” and from 538 AD until today, that has been its ethos and motto. This nefarious pagan institution has supplanted the Apostolic Doctrine for “RITUALIZATION” & Leptogenesis on a Biblical scale as the world grinds precariously on its axis. Now all that’s left is a “Shattered Paradise” & “The Undead Intellect” from which “The Creator God” hope to salvage a “Remnant”…

Semper Fidelis