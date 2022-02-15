Submitted by Terance Blackett

The Black Nobility: Luciferian Forces Will Fail At The Great Reset Given The Great Resistance: What Happens When an Immovable Object Meets An Irresistible Force?

“The problem that we have is not globalization. The problem is a lack of global governance…” (Klaus Schwab – Founder & Executive Chairman World Economic Forum)

In the book, Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ (1880) by Lew Wallace is cited the poem: “Mira-Sirius” – names given stars, where Wallace’s epic novel captures in Victorian language the vocabulary of dramatization of the ‘Three Magi’, naming Balthazar as a major character as seen during the birth of Jesus Christ on (December 25th) – the day the world celebrates as Christmas.

The medieval name of the star over Bethlehem called Mira is in the Uranometria called Omicron Ceti, a designation given it by Johannes Bayer in his 1603 star atlas. Mira was called Omicron which is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, indicating that the star was somewhat pretty dim and would hardly be recognizable by passing astro-observational analysis.

Omicron was subsequently seen by several other astronomers like David Fabricius (born 1564); a Lutheran Clergyman, at the beginning of the 17th century. Johannes Kepler, along with Tycho Brahe also saw Omicron in the night sky. The next person to notice it was Johannes Bayer, who named it in his Uranometria. Dutch astronomer, Phocylides Holwarda, on December 16th, 1638, was preparing to observe a lunar eclipse by measuring the altitudes of various stars when he too also noticed Omicron Ceti.

The citation of this important star cannot be understated given the role, influence and part that astronomy, astrology, Kabbalism (spelled with a “C” in some instances) and esoteric sciences play in the work of the occult of ‘The Black Nobility’ even in the 21st century landscape of socio-political sophistry, socioeconomic intrigue and global Pharmakeia.

These so-called powerful families who deem themselves gods of time, space and moral conscience believe their neo-utilitarian argument provide legitimate and divine cover for what they do, based on the tenets of the “Common Good” – fervently espousing that they have the sole, moral and divine right to obfuscate and deny liberty of conscience, autonomy of person and the God-given freedom to decide right or wrong – all for what they believe is the “Greater Good”. What a mess!

The global PLANDEMIC script of COVID-19 (which I dare anyone to prove otherwise) leapt from #Delta to #Omicron with almost blinding variance, infesting FEAR in hearts and minds, only to discover that there are worst issues that confront us right now and that no amount of rhetoric will solve, as we face every possibility of a nuclear apocalypse (if God does not intervene in the affairs of men).

Did Omicron really appear out of the cosmic shadows or was this an orchestration by the ‘cupcake elites’? Were the Cabbalists once again using their lurid playbook based on their Occult sciences and practices?

UK scientists became aware of this new strain sometimes in Nov/Dec 2021 as it was titled [B11529], supposedly discovered in South Africa, just a calendar month or so before the Christmas holiday season. Chance, design or was it in the stars? Who knows!

To understand the true scale of what we are dealing with (something that most humans are patently ignorantly of) takes a profound study into the clandestine archives of shadowy human history and how these machinations are alive and well, even in our own day and time.

The term Black Nobility, as nomenclature used by these families to describe their past dealings, and just like Secret Societies, that are infamously known for their dark, sinister deeds hide behind names and titles. Yet, mainstream media today paints an altered version of reality, veneering these families as great philanthropists, humanitarians, and benefactors, while they are in fact the supreme authorities behind dark and powerful Freemasonry and Rosicrucian Orders; hiding in plain sight a network of sinister Satanic/Luciferian governments and cults cloaked as global businesses – guilty of unimaginable crimes against humanity (as can be seen in the Red Pill Expo cited above with Dr. David Martin).

The research into these Black Nobility families is truly eerily fascinating. For example, the greatest Blue blood legacy today can be found in the House of Rothschild and the House of Aldobrandini where the marriage of Olimpia Aldobrandini and David Rothschild – cemented an age-old medieval tradition of bloodlines. These families have been used as object lessons of study for the alter minions of Lucifer and the building of his body politique in the globalist’s effort to bring about a ‘One-World Order’ under Satan – now called the ‘Great Reset’ (BUILD BACK BETTER) scripted narrative!

The House of Borgia was a Spanish-Aragonese noble family that rose to Catholic and monetary prominence during the Italian Renaissance. They were from Aragon, the surname being a toponymic from the town of Borja, then in the Crown of Aragon, in Spain and have had a long line of popes, kings, lords and nobles right up to today. They were known for their decadence, debauchery, dissimulation and sheer devilish deviousness.

The House of Pallavicini is also one of the top bloodlines in the archetypal (both ancient & modern) global crime syndicates who governed Palatine Hill in Rome. They had multiple family branches in Italy and Austria and ancestry that ruled around Athens, Greece. They have ruled as princes in Genoa, Milan, Rome, and Vienna. They recently married with the German House of Wurttemberg. The Pallavicini family married with the Rospigliosi Papal Nobility and also have a branch in London through the Oliver Cromwell family line.

The House of Orsini is another Italian noble family that was one of the most influential princely families in medieval Italy and Renaissance Rome. Members of the Orsini family include 5 popes: Stephen II, Paul I, Celestine III, Nicholas III, and Benedict XIII. In addition, the family included 34 cardinals, numerous condottieri, and other significant political and religious figures. The Orsinis claim to have descended from Julius Caesar, but no real genealogical evidence exists to support such a claim however, the belief is that they are Crypto-Jews, like the Medicis and Morosinis, given the intermarriage between these two houses over many generations.

How can we fail to mention The House of Medici who was an infamous Italian banking family and political dynasty that first began to gather prominence under Cosimo de’ Medici in the Republic of Florence, during the first half of the 15th century. The family originated in the Mugello region of Tuscany, and prospered gradually until it was able to fund the Medici Bank. This bank was the largest in Europe during the 15th century and it facilitated the Medicis’ rise to political power in Florence, (funding both sides of war) although they officially remained citizens rather than monarchs until the 16th century. The online Jewish Virtual Library admits that the Medicis and the Jews were both expelled from Florence at the same time. Jews were operating in Lucca as early as the 9th century, where a network of Jewish banks had spread throughout the region by the mid-15th century with organised Jewish communities of Florence, Siena, Pisa and Livorno – all political creations of the Medici rulers (who were Jews themselves). Another branch of the Medicis are the Sforza’s, who were dukes from Milan that married both the Medicis and the Borgias. Sforza has the family symbol of the snake eating a baby (the ritual order from which child murder and sacrifice evolved from ancient Biblical sacrifices to the god – Molech) and the handing over of children to the Serpent-god: Lucifer AKA Satan.

Mention must also be made of The House of Farnese was an influential family in Renaissance Italy. The titles of Duke of Parma and Piacenza and Duke of Castro were held by various members of the family. Its most important members included Pope Paul III, Alessandro Farnese (a cardinal), Alexander Farnese, Duke of Parma (a military commander and Governor of the Spanish Netherlands), and Elisabeth Farnese, who became Queen of Spain and whose legacy was brought to her Bourbon descendants and the “Funders” of the African Slave Trade – the greatest historical travesty in all of human history.

Hundreds of other “Houses” have traversed centuries of managing the shift to what we today call the New World Order, re-arranging the chronological and historical reset button more times than can be mentioned; galvanizing events of the known world before the 1300s – bringing us down to the 21st century, that was shaped, modelled and imaged through the lens of some 300 family dynasties such as the House of Chigi, the House of Habsburg, House of Orange-Nassau, House of Hanover, House of Hesse, House of Lorraine, House of Welf (Guelph),House of Welf-Este, House of Wettin, House of Savoy, House of Esterhazy, House of Oldenburg, House of Bowes-Lyon, House of DuPont, House of Morgan, House of Rockefeller, House of Carnegie, House of Bush, House of Mountbatten & House of Windsor to name but a few.

So it is evident that the morphology into today’s modern fractional reserve and shadow banking is merely a spin off from the skulduggery of ancient Greece and Rome that eventually morphed into Jewish Medieval European usury, tyrannical monopolies and malevolent social control through the Roman Catholic Church and her minions. For example, in the last 2 years, who profited from the Plandemic of COVID-19? 2008 was the 1st bank run. 2020 – 2021 was the 2nd bank run. The 3rd and final bank run is intended to fulfil the words of Klaus Schwab: “You will own nothing and be happy…”

What brass balls!

Predatory capitalism remains that immovable object harping back to the genesis of the Florentine banking dynasties of Medieval Europe, slithering all the way down to the ever conspicuous Leviathan of a 21st century billionaire class and the shadowy families who underscore their crimes of financial theft and embezzlement from the masses through the public purse.

This means only one thing: Marx is dead and so is his theoretical and ideological praxis which ought to now be consigned to the rubbish bin of history – abandoned even by academic institutions who slavishly want to prop up a revisionist form of what they call cultural Marxism which is nothing more than a theoretical highfaluted swindle and con.

Some will not agree with Dr. James A. Lindsay who is an American-born author and mathematician that says: “Marxism is actually based out of Hegelian dialectical faith and Rousseauian anti-reason, very sentimentalist, subjectivist view… and when you combine that with the Gnosticism you actually have a profoundly subjectivist religion, where the subject becomes the centre of religious view and the subject becomes a creator of the external world.” Again, men making it up as they go along!

In the last decade, neo-Marxist attempts to use Hegel to create a form “scientific socialism” juxtaposing it against utopian socialism in print, academic and political arenas has been nothing but an abject failure – in most cases, a disaster, where the supposed unstoppable force of the supremacy of the proletariat’s use of organized protestations, kick-back and push-back reached almost anarchist states of convulsions at times, having tried to batter the impregnable walls of virulent capitalism and though the fiendish forces of hellish fervour have been levied against her – she remains an immovable object.

As the 2nd year of the 2020s ebbs and flows like molten lava, it seems prison-planet earth is hurtling towards an apocalypsus of Biblical proportions, with a looming possible World War Three stalking us all; nations are in all kinds of turmoil; citizenry seem in utter fragmentation; the undertaker now dwarfs the “Upper-Taker”; cost of living crises going UP as the chances of proper living goes down; the ‘Filthy Rich’ get stubbornly richer and the poor and destitute continue to eat the bread the Devil kneads – this is the plight humanity faces. Grim postulations!

Yet there is Hope! The only consolation can be found in these words of Scripture: “And the Beast was taken (THIS WORLD’S MYSTERIOUS BABYLONIAN SYSTEM), and with him the False Prophet (THE ANTICHRIST & HIS SATANIC MINIONS) that wrought miracles before him, with which he deceived them that had received the Mark of the Beast (THE RIGHT TO BUY OR SELL), and them that worshipped his image (FORCED FALSE RElieGIOUS OBEDIENCE). These both were cast ALIVE* into a lake of fire burning with brimstone. And the “remnant” [those left of the “kings” and “captains” and “mighty men” and “horses” and “them that sat on them” and “all men, both free and bond, both small and great”] were slain with the SWORD* of Him (CHRIST – THE KING OF KINGS & THE LORD OF LORDS) that sat upon the horse, which SWORD* proceeded out of His Mouth: and all the fowls (VULTURES) were filled with their flesh…” (Rev. 19:17-21)

This is the “Supper of The Great God” for all those who have lived wantonly luxurious lives upon the earth – trading in the souls of men; the rape of little children; the merchandise and trafficking of innocent blood and the robbery and murder of those who were defenceless! Christ will be the “Unstoppable Force” that will destroy Satan’s kingdom and all who have long served him. (Daniel 2:33-34; 44-45)

Semper Fidelis