Submitted by Terance Blackett

Toilet Paper Wars: Millennia of Bottom Up Contagion – How Human Manipulation Foments Wars & Pandemics Resulting In Cataclysmic Destruction

“For men will beat their swords into plough shares and their swords into pruning hooks…” (Isaiah 2:4 & Micah 4:3)

There is a silk cord that runs through the fabric of human existence. Whether we’re living in the last days or not, the global events circumventing us act are markers for the eventual eschaton. ‘Natural’ life still mirrors ‘spiritual’ life. Cause and effect are natural outpourings of the progressions of men’s actions within the ambit of proscribed parameters. Type meets antitype; law kisses grace; death is turned to life and the incarnation becomes the divine. However, one cannot be truly prepared to experience the end of days without knowing the ‘Ancient of Days’ (Daniel 7:9).

Many believe that WW3 could mean the end of life on earth but that is not supported by Scripture. The final war will be fought over Jerusalem as cited by the prophet Zechariah in chapter 14:2! The Gentiles who now occupy that plot of land, “Who call themselves Jews but are not” will be removed by the “Four Carpenters” as Christ Himself gathers “ALL” the nations of the world to battle at Jerusalem. This will be the ‘war to end all wars’!

In 2020, the world witnessed the asinine folly of toilet paper wars. In some areas of the world, millions cannot afford basic paper to wipe their backsides far less have access to soft, quilted, perfumed, toilet paper – yet Western snowflakes were fighting in Walmart et al over rolls of loo paper. If there was a time when the exercise of a spoonful of commonsense was needed and still is required – must be now! If toilet paper can cause such raucous behaviour, no one can foresee what conditions will be like when the drumbeats of war toll like church bells and human needs are subjugated to mere rations! As syncretism is the god of this age, and has resulted in a fusion of sacred and sinister; salubrious and salacious; sanctimonious and savage – society is literally turned and stands on its head.

2022 has not begun properly and the Pale Horse of war stalks the planet – looming precariously on the horizon, coupled with the threat of mass food shortages and supply breakdowns!

Could this particular economic #Plandemic be the 3rd Horseman of the Apocalypse that leads to the 4th Horseman who rides the Pale-Horse of war, bloodshed, disease and death?

In centuries past, many eschatologically-minded Christians, saw flu pandemics especially the Black Death in the days of Protestant Reformer Martin Luther, combined with the devastation of great wars, thought the end of days had come. Many wondered if it was time to flee to the mountains. Yet Jesus had warned His disciples that “when they hear of wars and rumours of wars – see that you are not troubled; for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet. For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. And there will be famines, pestilences, and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of sorrows. (Matt. 24:6-8)

Christians in those generations lived without anxiety medication, sleep-aids, antidepressants, health insurance, or a pension. They had to trust God, cling to the Word of the Bible, and be a part of God’s faithful people. They knew that life was hard, and then you die; knowing that Christ died but it was not the end. Is it any different today?

Historian Walter Scheidel, in his book “The Great Leveller”, talks about how the Black Death of the 1300s, killed 24 million people in Europe alone, and the population of England fell by half. The upside led to diminution of inequality amongst feudal serfdom, giving the peasant poor a better chance at a quality of life.

Ancient references by Thucydides tells us about the plague in Athens during the Peloponnesian War and Tacitus references the plague in Rome during the time of Emperor Nero, when Christians were being fed to lions for their faith and how Nero burned the city and blamed it on the Christians.

Classical history paints a picture of Europe as the axis of ‘EVIL’ given its lurid record, from the days of the Greco-Roman empires until today. Paradigmatically there also exist this parallel between ‘great light’ amidst the ‘dense darkness’ of wickedness and sin. That said, it bring us to the so-called “Great War” and “The conspiracy that led to World War I”, much of it cynically airbrushed from the narrative of conventional modern history, as the world was convulsed by another even more deadlier event.

In January 1918, a new strain of flu began rampaging across the globe that would kill 50 – 100 million souls by the time it was done. The virus called the Spanish Flu was clearly an oxymoronic exercise of blaming an innocent party, while the true origins of the pandemic remain cloaked in mysterious intrigue, (or so they would have us believe given the Rockefeller’s Institute involvement). Some have theorized that the virus originated in a British camp in France, while others are convinced it came from North America.

Social & print media during WW1 was heavily censored on all sides, (much like today, to some degree), causing the viral load outbreak to rampage surreptitiously across Europe, making its way in the dark, for fear that it would have damaged military morale.

Spain, being a neutral party during the war, with an uncensored press, published news of the disease overtaking the country, and hence it was given the the name: Spanish Flu!

The war effort was endemic in the spread of the deadly disease which in turn affected vast swathes of the population that were moving from heavily urbanized area to the remotest rural areas – leaving virtually nowhere untouched – a classic example of Coronavirus.

All that the world has witnessed in the last 2 years were reminiscent of the 1918 Spanish Flu, where China banned internal travel but allowed international travel – spreading the CCP Wuhan virus far and wide. Vast businesses were affected. Schools, colleges & the like were all shut down. Mass quarantine centers as is seen in Australia today, became like Auschwitz prison camps. Face masks became a legal clothing requirement in public and in private. Yet like COVID-19, all these measures were simply a Band-Aid on what was a virulent cancer, as most continue to quibble over its origin (as these insipid “Frauds” – Anthony Fauci, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus et al) have pushed a diabolical narrative – without challenge or pushback since 2020.

By 1919, after 3 waves over the course of almost 2 years, some 50 – 100 million people were either dead or seriously maimed by the virus. The very young and the very old died in record numbers, but those in 35 – 49 age range also suffered tremendously.

What followed the Great War and the global Spanish Flu pandemic were both man-made and the natural precursors that followed: famines that hit the whole world, most notably, Germany, Iran, China, and Russia. During a 6-year span, (1914 to 1920), there were 17 major earthquakes, from Japan and China to Mexico and the United States to Samoa and Australia! So as nation rose against nation during WW1, it seemed that Jesus’ prophecy had to some degree come true.

Today, we seem to be experiencing a similar cyclical rotation of history having learned absolutely nothing from the past.

Early in 2020, war with Iran seemed almost inevitable after the chief of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard was assassinated by a drone strike, and turmoil between North Korea and Japan & the US seems menacingly likely. Now China is itching to take back Taiwan and Russia wants the glory days of empire again by amassing battalions and weaponry around Ukraine!

If WW1 was ‘the war to end all wars’, then WW2 was to be the war where men would “beat their swords into ploughshares and their spears into pruning hooks” (Isaiah 2:4). Sadly, nothing was learned again and nations are “folding themselves together like thorns for war”. (Nahum 1:10)

After WW1, Europe needed to be rebuilt – so by the 1930’s, economic ruin brought on by The Great Depression became the catalyst for extremist ideologies to flourish. The 10 areas of confluence were in a very large measure responsible for this next war as issues like: The Paris Peace Conference of 1919; Treaty of Versailles; Italy Rebuffed; Japan Dissatisfied; Rise of Fascism; The Great Depression (already cited); Militarism; Expansionism; Failure of the League of Nations; and the Invasion of Poland – as history teaches: ‘nothing really changes’!

Europeans in WWII did not know, at first, that they were actually in WWII, given that just 20 years earlier the ‘Great War’ had been fought on their own shores. Would Hitler stop with Poland or France or would he sweep across Europe including Britain? Could the Soviet Union defeat Germany unilaterally or would political ideology stand in the way of support for the USSR? The vagaries of hindsight proved that no one really knew for sure how things would pan out! Now today, Germany appears neutral on Russia because of the Nord-Stream pipeline and gas supplies into Europe while Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and the cabal are itching for war!

Outside of the Bubonic plague, WW2 was the bloodiest human tragedy in human history where between 85 – 100 million souls died and where innumerable others suffered; were maimed and had life-altering, injurious conditions.

Greynun suggest that in “3,400 years, all we have witnessed is a bottom up contagion of man’s rule upon the earth where “human beings have been entirely at peace for just 268 of them, or just 8% of recorded history. At least 108 million people were killed in wars in the 20th century. Estimates for the total number killed in wars throughout all of human history, range from 150 million to 1 billion… The U.S. has been at war 222 out of 239 years. An interesting statistic: America has been at war 93% of the time… Another way to put it: the U.S. has only been at peace for less than 20 years total since its birth.”

Quoting Peter Lemesurier, author of “The Armageddon Script” as cited in 3 World Wars: “Their script is now written, subject only to last-minute editing and stage-directions. The stage itself, albeit in darkness, is almost ready. Down in the pit, the subterranean orchestra is already tuning up. The last-minute, walk-on parts are even now being filled. Most of the main actors, one suspect, have already taken up their roles. Soon it will be time for them to come on stage, ready for the curtain to rise. The time for action will have come.”

COVID-19 has been the trigger point proving to be the forerunner of this upcoming war – undoubtedly this time, ending all wars! The words of General Sir Nick Carter goes unheeded by many in Britain and elsewhere, but analysts, researchers & others believe that it is no longer a matter of how, but when we will see the first missiles fly (whether it will be Russia over Ukraine; China over Taiwan; North Korea over Japan; or Iran over Israel).

The role of epidemic disease in human history is no longer questioned. The devastation of the Bubonic Plague AKA the Black Death, in the 14th century is known to have played a role in the destabilization of feudalism, and the transition from The Middle Ages in Europe to the Renaissance Period. The flu pandemic of 1918 was hard felt and recent scholarship draws tantalizing links between the areas where the flu was the most devastating, and where Nazism took its firmest hold in Germany just 15 years later – however, the “god of inequality” was dealt a mortal wound to some degree, but sadly, it is on the rise again, in its cyclical historic moves that show (AGAIN) that mankind really learns precious little from the past.

Wars, diseases (pestilences) are difficult to quantify given the role of diseases as far back as Biblical times. The 10 Plagues in the Bible Exodus describes how plagues bring about severe suffering, devastation, economic malaise, collapse protocols and often the overthrow of kingdoms, as in to the land of Pharaoh.

Other historical incidents include the Cyprian Plague between 250 – 271 AD, swept across Egypt and the then Roman Empire, eliminating 5,000 victims a day in Rome alone. The burial site of the Theban plague victims apparently have been uncovered by paleo-archaeological researchers as proof of its devastating effects.

Another example is the Justinian Plague which is linked to the Bubonic Plague via bacterial research that claimed the lives of 10’s of millions of people in the 540’s, shaping world history for the millennium to come. For after Justinian’s troops had conquered nearly all of Italy and the Mediterranean coast, they were struck by plague and could not continue the conquest through Europe, ultimately losing much of the conquered territory after his death. The Justinian Plague halved the European population and weakened the Byzantine Empire, making it vulnerable to the marauding Mohammedan forces whose conquests are legendary in the 7th century.

Herodotus wrote that the army was overrun by mice, a possible reference to mouse-borne diseases. More recently, historian William H. McNeill speculated that “cholera, due to lack of access to fresh water, weakened the soldiers. He felt this may have saved Judaism from annihilation, and thus also saved the still-fledgling concept of monotheism.”

Research shows the Antonine Plague, described as similar to smallpox, may have killed as much as 10% of the Roman population over a 23-year period in the late 2nd century. Aside from practical consequences of the outbreak, the destabilization of the Roman military and economy, the psychological impact was substantial. Proud Romans felt fear and helplessness in the face of such a ruthless and frequently fatal disease. It is not difficult to understand, then, the apparent shifts in religious practices that came about as a result of the Antonine Plague and the spread of Christianity as clearly an “Unseen Hand” was at work as it is today.

In this final installment, it would be remiss to not cite Nostradamus’ predictions still waiting to unfold (if you do believe he was a mystical seer). Nostradamus warned us of a 3rd World War, citing vague references to a conflict between the West Bloc nations v the Eastern Bloc nations.

In Century 8, Quatrain 59, he wrote: “Twice put up and twice cast down, the East will also weaken the West. Its adversary after several battles chased by sea will fail at time of need.”

In the closing words of Daniel 8:23-25, we read: “And in the latter time of their kingdom, when the transgressors are come to the full, a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise, and shall destroy the mighty and the holy people. And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand…” (AKJV)

Semper Fidelis