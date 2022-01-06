Submitted by Observing

“In her address explaining the decision to hold the election, Mottley called on the people of Barbados to “unite around a common cause, unite behind a single government, unite behind a single leader.” She added that she did not want Barbados to be a “divided nation.”

But what divides us?

Calling a snap election 18 months before time, knowing for sure that a Covid wave was starting and that thousands would contract it. Laying in a king sized bed with all Unions to blunt their voices, link hands with Capital and disadvantage workers at will Not consulting with the professionals at BAMP on travel protocols, election protocols or any other recent protocols Staging a puppet show called a Social Partnership meeting to pillory, criticise and condemn ordinary hard working nurses AND THEN docking their salaries despite recent precedent. Paying late salaries, no severance, and arrears to the average man and pensioners in bonds…while Mark Maloney gets a 10 million blank check, Abeds gets all of his stock bought and all Ministers, consultants, special advisors, Parliamentary Secretaries, “Ministers in the Ministries of” and Permanent Secretaries in the largest Cabinet ever get paid on time with perks and allowances Introducing medical marijuana for Herbert’s Redland Farms and Canadians, but leaving out the rasta and the Afro-Barbadians who suffered, were fined and locked up most for it Giving no-tender contracts to “a certain Mark” and then claiming “special circumstances” Silencing opposing or critical voices by appointing them as advisors through the politics of inclusion and delusion Talking down to the average man because he can’t spell “remdesivir” Rushing to a Republic without a referendum, without a revised constitution and with “a Creator” instead of “God” Blaming “Brandy and Punany” for Covid when it was the unnamed Platinum Coast that deserved the blame Telling 6 year olds to tell their parents if they don’t vaccinate them then they don’t care about them Refusing to give a budget statement to explain to the average man where we are and where we are going given everything that is going on Disenfranchising the constitutional right of 2000-4000 people who now cannot vote, because they have Covid through no fault of theirs.

There are many more general and personal examples but time is short. It is abundantly clear that with a 30-0 / 29-1 government any tough decisions that need to be made can be made. It is also clear that the apathy, frustration, mistrust and disillusionment among enough of the electorate is very real. It is even more clear that we are where we are on January 6 with 1000+ new cases and climbing out of political expediency and individual concern, rather than the same national concern that was stated. We get the government (and opposition) that we deserve.

Will the real leaders please stand up?