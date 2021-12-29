Difficult Conversations – Consensual or Rape

Posted on by 4 comments
Grenville Phillips

The BLP administration has done two dangerously reckless things in the last month. First, they needlessly ventured into a dark spiritual dimension and rejected God’s blessings from over Barbados. Then they cancelled Barbados’ defence insurance. In this General Election, Barbadians will choose whether to recover those losses, or make them permanent.

The Bible explains that there is One Living God from whom good blessings flow. At our Independence, we formally chose God – and God blessed us. No matter how bad things appeared, things had a habit of working out. We had food, shelter, and clothing, and the bills got paid.
LOSING GOD’S BLESSINGS.

On 24 November 2021, Parliament passed a new ‘Charter of Barbados’. In it, they recklessly rejected God and His blessings, and formally selected satan and his curses instead.

Solutions Barbados plans to amend the Charter to reflect the Constitution of Barbados, which states: “Now, therefore, the people of Barbados proclaim that they are a sovereign nation founded upon principles that acknowledge the supremacy of God”.  Barbadians can vote to either restore God’s blessings to Barbados, or confirm that they no longer want them – and prepare for the worst.

DEFENCE INSURANCE.

In 1966, Errol Barrow asked Barbadians for their consent to make Barbados Independent. The people gave their consent, and we became a fully independent and sovereign nation. We got rid of all vestiges of colonialism we wished. But we chose to keep defence insurance – because we cannot afford to defend this island on our own, and this type of insurance is extremely rare.

On 30 November 2021, the BLP administration recklessly cancelled our defence insurance – without our consent. Normally, only very bad people take consent from others.

TAKING CONSENT.

The DLP administration took our consent and told us to like it or lump it. The BLP administration forcibly took our consent, and told the international community that it was consensual – it was not.

Solutions Barbados plans to allow Barbadians to decide for themselves, whether they want to cancel their defence insurance, or not. Because the people’s consent must be willingly given – not forcibly taken.

Grenville Phillips II is the President of Solutions Barbados. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com
tagged with

4 comments

  • David
    December 29, 2021 4:33 AM

    @Grenville

    It is your right to present yourself or as in this case other members of Solutions Barbados as candidates but it is clear your message continues NOT to resonate. Honest feedback from this blogmaster.

    Like

  • David
    December 29, 2021 4:37 AM

    Phillips taking back up ‘political swords’

    GRENVILLE PHILLIPS II will not be contesting a seat in next year’s General Election.
    However, the president of Solutions Barbados said this did not mean he or his party will not be forces to be reckoned with.
    Yesterday, Phillips told the MIDWEEK NATION Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley had jumped the gun and now had to deal with him.
    “When the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) had their swearing in ceremony, we attended and lay our political swords at the feet of the Prime Minister because we were no longer fighting each other, but instead the enemies of Barbados. We resolved to be only critical of major issues and we did not get personal because we all have to live here.
    “I gave the people of Barbados my best during the [St George North] by-election [in November 2020], but they decided they wanted the BLP so that was it. I was looking forward to getting out of politics and would have been replaced as president of Solutions Barbados during our next annual general meeting in a couple months,” he said.
    However, Phillips added, with the surprise snap election call for January 19, 2022, he had no choice but to take up those swords and re-enter the fray as there were candidates under his umbrella who wanted to run and he could not abandon them.
    “I will remain president and, like Mia Mottley and Verla De Peiza [Democratic Labour Party president], will speak on behalf of the party I lead, despite not actually running for a seat. They could have waited a couple months but the Prime Minister dragged me back into my third election. I don’t know why, but this time, she may have miscalculated as I am now aware of their [strategies]. Now I have to take back up the swords and to fight on behalf of Barbados. I still think
    Solutions is the best for Barbados,” he said.
    Phillips said they had ten candidates but would be looking to field 30 by election day, adding his party would be ready.
    “We disagree with surprising people with this election date. The BLP had 29 seats; they could have amended the Constitution to where the date could have been fixed. Doing it this way is an advantage to her but not for us or the country, therefore it is unfortunate.”
    Phillips, a structural engineer, first entered the political arena in 2018, running in St George North. The seat was won by the BLP’s Gline Clarke who beat Phillips by more than 4 500 votes. In the by-election last year, Phillips trailed winner Toni Moore of the BLP by more than 3 000 votes. (CA)

    Source: Nation

    Like

  • David
    December 29, 2021 4:38 AM

    May democracy thrive

    THE BELL HAS BEEN RUNG and, true to form, it has been accompanied by varied viewpoints and political analyses, which point to vibrant democracy playing its role in the General Election campaign, with Nomination Day next Monday.
    The bell has also signalled a kind of crossroad for the nation.
    Unemployment remains high but the tourism industry has begun to rebound, with statistics of the deadly Delta variant of COVID-19 decreasing while the Omicron variant prepares to enter the country, and where the dislocation of those affected by Hurricane Elsa is being addressed but housing and bread-and-butter issues remain perennial. These are some of the issues on which the 2022 General Election should be grounded.
    Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has expectedly highlighted the successes of the past three years and the developmental projects coming on stream within the first six months of next year, while looking back at the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, ash fall and hurricane/storm destruction which we have, thankfully, surmounted.
    Amid those scenarios, however, Mottley has rightly placed emphasis on the key issue of how we see ourselves at this crucial juncture of world history that has been forever changed by the global health crisis.
    Based on the “mirror image” of which The Right Excellent Errol Walton Barrow reminded us long ago, do we see ourselves a people united in wanting the best for Barbados or as citizens divided along lines of politics, religion, class and consciousness within a former colony still unshackling itself?
    This key issue has unfolded into Barbados’ achievement of republic status and marks another step in the march to full Independence via indigenous jurisprudence, removal of the trappings of British regalia and titles, and the prospect of a new Constitution rooted in the spirit of the people of this modern society instead of those who fashioned
    Barbados into a slave society.
    The importance of the above should not be lost on progressive thinkers as they prepare to exercise their constitutional right on January 19.
    What was clear in the Prime Minister’s announcement Monday was Barbados’ recovery from the economic doldrums to a place where foreign investors are again keen about a country which, admittedly, took a beating in relation to its reputation in recent years. This investor confidence has returned despite setbacks from COVID-19 – which we have admirably managed – and a loss of about 90 per cent of the country’s economic lifeblood, tourism.
    Therefore, one thing for which Barbadians might vote differently from 2018 could well be the desire for a democratically healthier Parliament. Having the overwhelming 30-0 or 29-1 mandate was always courting danger, even in the face of relatively good governance.
    The upcoming General Election, the 15th since adult suffrage, will therefore present an opportunity for Barbadians to create a stronger Opposition, where robust debate and greater vigilance on the Government can be assured.
    May democracy keep winning!


    Source: Nation Editorial

    Like

  • David
    December 29, 2021 4:41 AM

    Diaspora not shocked by call

    by TONY BEST

    SURPRISED BY THE TIMING, but not deeply shocked that at the snap election called by the Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley.
    That was the reaction of several members of the Bajan diaspora in North America to Monday’s announcement of a January 19, 2022 poll.
    From church leaders, scholars, community activists and retirees, public servants and small businesspeople in New York, Toronto, Montreal, and Plainfield in New Jersey to the Maryland suburbs of Washington DC, they said that with rumours of an early election swirling around in their communities for some time, Mottley’s decision did not shock them. However, they were caught off-guard by the timing of the elections, which were constitutionally due in 2023.
    Most said they expect the electorate will return the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) to office but it would not capture all 30 seats in the House of Assembly as it did in 2018.
    Interestingly, almost everyone expressed a desire for the election of a viable Opposition to Parliament.
    “Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the negative impact it is having on Barbados and other countries ’round the world, I think it was in Barbados’ and the Prime Minister’s best interests to call an early election,” said Dr Grant Morris, a successful urban development specialist and philanthropist in Ontario. “Mottley needs more time to grapple with the ravages of the pandemic. She didn’t cause the pandemic.
    “What’s happening in Barbados is occurring all over the world. Mottley needs more time to achieve her goals. After all, she inherited one helluva mess and so far she has done a very good job,” added Morris, who has raised millions of dollars for scholarships, computers, toys and other forms of charity that benefit Bajan and other Caribbean youth.
    Bold decision
    “Calling an early election was a bold decision by the Prime Minister. I believe she is going to be re-elected because of what she has been able to achieve. [However,] she may lose some seats.”
    Like Morris, Adrian Mapp, the recently re-elected Mayor of Plainfield in New Jersey, says he believes the BLP and Mottley will be re-elected but with a reduced majority.
    “I wouldn’t have a problem if the BLP didn’t win all 30 seats. Parliament needs an Opposition. I would say the Prime Minister’s action was smart and wise when she called an early election,” Mapp said. “Her Government has turned around the economy, contained the spread of the highly infectious and deadly COVID-19 virus, cut our remaining colonial ties with Britain and [has
    been] effective in getting the international financial institution to help us grapple with our foreign debt.”
    Dr Barbara Trieloff-Dean, a “multi-ethnic” Bajan who has lived most of her life in Canada and Barbados, said that based on her conversations with taxi drivers, bathers at Browne’s Beach and others, she expects the BLP to be returned to office but with fewer than 30 seats.
    “The Prime Minister’s decision to call an early election was a savvy political decision. Much needs to be done in Barbados in the years ahead. I can see and understand the rationale for calling an early election,” said Trieloff-Dean, daughter of the late Dr Arno Trieloff, for years an ear, nose and throat medical specialist in Barbados.
    “We have a big development agenda ahead of us, and before the announcement on Monday I was anticipating an early election. So I wasn’t shocked when it was called. The election campaign . . . can potentially be divisive but I want to see us keep our focus on the agenda ahead of us.”
    Reverend Dr David Henry, a United Methodist Church pastor on Long Island, said it “was fair (political) game” for Mottley to call an early election. While he did not predict the outcome, the Bajan said it would give voters an opportunity to choose a Government to take the country forward in the next four to five years.
    “Once the election laws were not broken, it is fair game to call an early election,” the cleric said.

    Source: Nation

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s