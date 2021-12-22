All-out to Support for Striking Nurses

Nurses defend their strike action against attacks from the government, employers and BLP aligned trade union leaders

Submitted by Tee White

On Wednesday 16 December after a meeting of the Social Partnership which brings together the government, employers and trade unions, Prime Minister Mia Mottley hosted a press conference in which she unleashed a scathing attack on the striking nurses and, in particular, Caswell Franklyn, the opposition senator who is also the leader of the Unity Workers Union (UWU) which represents the striking nurses. Prime Minister Mottley accused the nurses of prematurely initiating strike action without following the accepted procedures and accused their leader of using the strike action to further his own political ambitions. She further denounced the UWU leader for encouraging its members to abandon patients and declared that since the nurses were on strike, the government would dock their pay.

The Prime Minister’s attack on the striking nurses was, not surprisingly, fully supported by the Barbados Private Sector Association but, more surprisingly, also backed by the leaders of various trade unions including the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners (BAMP), the Barbados Nurses Association (BNA), the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW), the Barbados Workers’ Union (BWU) and the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados (CTUSAB). Openly violating the basic principles of working class solidarity, which as leaders of workers’ organisations they are supposed to uphold, these trade union leaders distanced themselves from the striking nurses and made common cause with the government and employers in their attacks on the nurses. The members of these unions will need to hold these leaders to account for their betrayal of basic trade union principles.

In the face of the onslaught from the government and the forces it had mobilised against them, the nurses have held their ground and more nurses are joining them in the strike action in defence of their rights. The trigger for the dispute was a botched attempt by the government to introduce its mandatory Covid 19 vaccination policy under the guise of ‘safe zones’ at the geriatric hospital. The management of this institution put up a notice at work identifying unvaccinated nurses who would have to undergo weekly PCR tests. The UWU had previously made it clear to the management that any attempt to impose the mandatory vaccination policy, without consultation with the union, would be met with strike action. Although the Ministry of Health backed down and stated that the management of the geriatric hospital had acted prematurely since the mandatory vaccination rollout had not yet been approved, this action nevertheless triggered the nurses to take a stand on a number of other issues which had remained unresolved for years. These included better pay, better working conditions, health insurance, continuous training and better nurse to patient ratios. These are issues which the nurses have been raising for years and which successive governments, including the current one, have failed to address. Therefore, any claim that the nurses initiated strike action prematurely is clearly false. In fact, the nurses have put up with unacceptable conditions for too long and it is the government who is in the dock on this issue. Speaking about her lived reality in the Barbados health care system, one nurse declared, “We are standing in solidarity with our colleagues against the authorities trying to implement safe zones without consultation with us. We also have our own grievances at Edgar Cochrane, such as not having enough resources – gloves, blood collection bottles, gauze.

Enough is enough. Imagine having to tell a patient they have to buy their own catheter bag; some of our patients can barely afford the bus fare to get to us”. Another nurse complained that nurse to patient ratios could sometimes reach 1 to 32 patients to nurse per day while the suggested ratio is 1 to 6. Directly addressing the despicable claim by the Prime Minister that the union had encouraged the nurses to abandon their patients, Kathy Ann Holder, a registered nurse of 12 years declared, “The whole entire time, never have we abandoned or left our patients for the last two years, with or without pay, with or without the testing, with or without the vaccine when there was none”. In fact, another nurse made the point that the nurses’ struggle is actually aimed to benefit the patients, when she stated, “We are not only standing up for ourselves, but for the patients too”.

In the face of the just cause of the nurses, the government has initiated extreme measures to suppress their’ struggle. On the 18 December, the UWU claimed that the government had put a freeze on some striking nurses’ bank accounts to prevent them accessing some of their money in addition to not paying them their December salary. Director of Finance, Ian Carrington denounced the claims as “total and complete foolishness and utter rubbish”. However, a recording of a nurse speaking to her bank and asking why a portion of her bank balance was unavailable has been circulating on social media. In the recording, the bank’s customer service representative explains to the nurse that her money has been frozen because the government of Barbados had placed a hold on a portion of the money in her account. In the lead up to the holiday period, the oppressive measures of the government against the nurses must be condemned and they give the lie to the Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s claim that she would not “unfair workers”.

The attack on the striking nurses by the current BLP government reflects the fundamental anti-working class nature of this government and is consistent with its attacks on the hotel workers when they were protesting to get their severance payments. While praising the working class activism of Clement Payne and the martyrs of 1937, the government is hell bent on crushing the struggle of the workers for their rights in 2021. Although they claim that it is the leader of the UWU that is using the nurses’ strike for political ends, they are actually the ones who have called on all the political parties in the country to condemn the nurses.

The cause of the nurses is just and the efforts of the government to suppress them are unjust. All out to support the nurses in their struggle!!

  • David
    December 22, 2021 4:35 AM

    No resolution to nurses’ strike
    THERE HAS BEEN no deal between Government and Unity Workers’ Union to end the more than two-week nurses’ strike.
    General secretary Senator Caswell Franklyn said yesterday no one had not reached out to his union.
    “There has been no official word from Government about anything,” he told the MIDWEEK NATION.
    On Monday, Franklyn said the strike would end once the deal Government proposed that day with the Barbados Nurses’ Association was to the satisfaction of his members. However, he said this did not occur.
    “I do not understand why my union had put forward proposals and then those proposals were discussed with somebody else, but still did not understand my proposals in the first place. For example, it was us who asked for appointments to be confirmed so people can stop paying higher national insurance, but then you hear from the Minister [of Health The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic] about 320 appointments.
    “We weren’t asking for those. If appointments are not confirmed, the nurses would continue to pay higher national insurance, some for up to six years. So when those appointments finally come through, national insurance then would only
    pay back for two years,” he said.
    Franklyn charged that all those who were taking Government’s side and chastising him and the striking nurses did not have the best interests of the medical professionals at heart.
    “The strike is on until we get the concessions we have been asking for. The agreement [says] the nurses will get [a pay] increase but it does not say when that will come into effect. All these are issues the other unions will butt up against because they don’t know what they are doing,” he said.
    Attempts to contact Bostic were unsuccessful. (CA)

    Source; Nation

  • David
    December 22, 2021 4:36 AM

    Urgent compromise vital
    BARBADIANS SHOULD WELCOME any sign of progress in resolving the dispute that has led to nurses striking for the past two weeks, since its impact is being felt by hundreds of patients and could go on to affect more people if the impasse continues.
    Addressing the dire issues faced by nurses such as training, lack of appointments and communication is to be lauded, and shows what dialogue can do once people decide to meet within an atmosphere of mutual respect. Such respect and indeed cordiality were the orders of the day when Minister of Health and Wellness The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic met with the Barbados Nurses Association on Monday.
    This meeting has seen a heightened response from the Government, unlike up to last weekend when it seemed to be dismissing the strike as the essence of a political ploy in this “silly” pre-General Election season, as stated by the Prime Minister.
    The main target of that approach was Senator Caswell Franklyn, who doubles as leader of one of the nurses’ representatives, Unity Workers’ Union, as well as an Opposition member in the Senate.
    The Prime Minister’s criticism drove home the lesson that politics and workers’ representation can be dangerous bedfellows – ironically. The impasse also saw a registered nurse of 12 years’ standing, Kathyann Holder, come out and declare that nurses were grossly underpaid and disrespected, and emphasising: “Never once have we abandoned [our] patients.”
    So how did we get from the stage of applauding our nurses and likening them to superheroes less than two years ago to where some of them are now being vilified by the action taken over of their long-standing grievances?
    Selfless performance
    The public might well have taken for granted their selfless performance and long hours, which have kept afloat the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, polyclinics, district hospitals and COVID-19 isolation centres.
    However, few would have known of the issues unearthed at Monday’s meeting, including late and sporadic salaries, transportation issues, no change to uniform allowances in 12 years, and working conditions with serious environmental implications due to irregular industrial cleaning.
    Amid all of these issues, great is the pity that some of Barbados’ nurses would have felt their pain to be so acute that they would have had to strike at this time when the Delta variant has been taking a toll on the country while compounding the usual hectic demands on the health service. For while the impasse is ongoing, people are suffering and our vaccination programme is in danger of being derailed.
    A compromise is therefore urgently needed since no one knows what the inevitable arrival of the Omicron variant will bring to our shores or, indeed, what other challenge is around the corner for a country that has faced its share of crises in 2021, crises that have impacted on the health of our citizens.
    For while the impasse is ongoing, people are suffering and our vaccination programme is in danger of being derailed.


    Source: Nation (Editorial)

  • David
    December 22, 2021 4:37 AM

    Resolve nurses’ issues for sake of patients

    IT’S HARD TO BELIEVE that there are only three more days till Christmas.
    What a year it has been, and so many of us, myself included, were just too happy to usher in the Yuletide season and all the merriment and cheery feelings it brings. As we head to
    Christmas Day, there is still somewhat of a bitter taste left in many mouths given the state of affairs in this country.
    Take, for example, the nurses’ situation and the strike action by Unity Workers’ Union which its head, Senator Caswell Franklyn, promised would be ramped up from last Monday.
    The strike hit the vaccination drive. Joint coordinator Dr Elizabeth Ferdinand reported over the weekend that 40 per cent of the COVID-19 vaccination centres had to be closed since the strike began.
    At a time when we are asking more Barbadians to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones, this is most unfortunate.
    Omicron spike
    The time also could not have been worse when we are reading of the increase of the Omicron variant in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Minister of Health The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic said it was just a matter of time before this variant reaches these shores. All this at a time when Barbados is set to welcome visitors for the winter season to help bolster the tourist industry, which has taken a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.
    The point is, we need more people in this country to be vaccinated, and with the centres affected by the strike, it means we can expect fewer numbers turning out.
    Disappointed
    While I don’t want to get caught up in the back and forth between Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and Franklyn that has dominated headlines in the media for the past week, I have to admit I was disappointed to hear his comments when he reportedly addressed the relationship of the striking nurses to their patients.
    It was Mottley who brought that issue to light when she described the spearheading of the strike as callous, given the impact it was having on patient care. She said Franklyn told the nurses they were not abandoning the patients as they, the patients, were not theirs if they are not on the job. However, at the press conference last Saturday, while he admitted he did utter such remarks, he added they were taken out of context. He said: “The nurses were on strike and sisters were calling them telling them that they have abandoned their patients, and the nurses came to my meeting crying. So I told them they are not your patients until you take over duty. When you are at home they are not your patients. It was spun in a way to make it sound as if I am uncaring and harsh.”
    I have long admired and respected Franklyn. I know him professionally and personally and have never passed him on the streets. However, that comment rubbed me the wrong way. Truth is, if the words were not said they could not have been taken out of context.
    A nurse’s job, I believe, is never just a job. It is a vocation. It is one that requires compassion, sympathy, care and love for someone on a sick bed whom you do not even know, who is no relation to you. Still, there must be a level of care administered which can sometimes make
    a difference between life and death.
    Social side
    While I understand fighting for your rights and what you think you truly deserve, there must be a human and social side to all of this, especially at this time when the country is facing a global pandemic.
    Some may also say this is indeed the right time to get the attention of those in authority who can make a difference to your situation. I say this is a time to have a heart, and appeal to people’s sense of reason to sit and amicably work out this situation.
    I could feel the emotion reading the words of nurse Kathyann Holder, who spoke at the press conference last Saturday when she described a scenario where at times nurses would pull from their “meagre” salaries to purchase items to assist in the care of their patients. She added that to be accused of abandoning the patients was a bitter pill to swallow.
    Holder said while the Prime Minister accused the nurses of abandoning their patients, in no shape or form had they done that. “We love our patients and provide a service to them 24 hours per day.”
    We hold our nurses to a higher standard because we want to believe that when we place our loved ones in their care, they are getting the best treatment available.
    My Christmas wish is that this issue will be resolved soon because, sadly, it will be the patients who will suffer.

    Source Nation (Editor)

  • David
    December 22, 2021 4:39 AM

    The blogmaster listed to the feedback re: auto-closure of blogs and removed the setting. We will see if commenting is abused, again.

  • David
    December 22, 2021 4:43 AM

    Le us see how many of you making noise will support the cause by digging into your wallets/purses.

    Nurses open to donations as union leader probes account freezes
    Article by
    Kareem Smith
    Published on
    December 21, 2021

    Scores of striking nurses would welcome donations from “like-minded” citizens as they face severely depleted finances in the leadup to Christmas.

    This, according to General Secretary of the Unity Workers’ Union (UWU), Senator Caswell Franklyn, as he investigates alleged Government interference with the finances of the healthcare workers who have been off the job for the last two weeks.

    However, Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Ryan Straughn has doubled down on statements from Finance Director Ian Carrington, that the Government has no ability to interact with citizens’ private finances.

    Over the weekend, Barbados TODAY received a recording in which a man, apparently a customer service representative of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, informed a nurse that her account had been frozen. He added that a percentage of her salary had been deducted after being uploaded to her account.

    Barbados TODAY understands the hold on the accounts is distinct from the salary cut which Prime Minister Mia Mottley, in accordance with the law, said would be imposed on the striking nurses.

    In the two-minute back-and-forth with the bank worker, the nurse demanded to know why a hold was placed on the balance on her account to the tune of $3,926.01 on December 17, with the expiration of that hold set for December 30.

    “I didn’t purchase anything for $3,926.01, so why is there a hold on my account for that amount?” the nurse is heard asking.

    The customer service representative replied: “I am seeing here ‘stop salary’ and the remark is ‘GOB’ and I would think that the GOB is the Government of Barbados.”

    He then advised the nurse to contact the branch for further details.

    While this media house has been unable to independently verify the recording, Senator Franklyn claimed it was indeed the voice of one of his members. He believes the move was a malicious and spiteful attempt to ensure the nurses have no money for Christmas.

    But according to Minister Straughn, the nurses should only see deductions for the time they were off the job, based on calculations made before their salaries were uploaded.

    “There is no administrative capacity, no technical capacity, nothing at all that the Government can do to interface or interact with anybody’s bank account. We do not have the ability to do that and I don’t think that the Government has any intention of doing that,” he said.

    “I’ve heard the voice notes, but if anybody understands how these things work generally, then you would recognise that people are making up stuff, saying stuff. It’s in circulation, but the Government does not have the capacity to be able to interface with anybody’s bank account.

    “There is no way a financial institution would allow a third party to have access to the bank records in the bank systems. It would not make sense. It just would not make sense,” Straughn maintained.

    In the meantime, however, Franklyn admitted that already some nurses were finding it difficult to make ends meet. In the absence of a strike fund, he calculated that donations totalling approximately $50,000 would assist the nurses through the period of industrial action.

    He has therefore invited Barbadians who support the cause to send donations to account number 108291982001 at the Warrens branch of Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited.

    “That calculation is based on the mean of the nurses pay, because I didn’t have figures for each of the nurses, so I went around the middle of the salary scale and I worked out a figure for the two weeks,” Franklyn told Barbados TODAY.

    Adding insult to injury, he said, is the fact that nurses are the lowest paid public servants whose job requires them to have a four-year degree.

    Democratic Labour Party (DLP) spokesman Paul Gibson reached out to this newspaper expressing concern about the situation and backed the initiative to assist them through the Yuletide season.

    “They’ve put up with a lot and I would like Barbadians to step forward and volunteer. At this time of Christmas, at this time of sharing and giving, this would be a very good signal of solidarity with the nursing community of Barbados, so that the nurses can be taken care of and paid what they duly deserve,” he added. kareemsmith@barbadostoday.bb

