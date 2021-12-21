Difficult Conversations – Was it Worth It?

Posted on by 2 comments
Grenville Phillips

All people like to hear what they want to hear – even if it is not true. There are three common reasons to tell people what is not true: (i) to encourage them, (ii) to avoid trouble, and (iii) to deceive them.

When children are learning to play musical instruments, their parents may tell them that their initial poor renditions are good – to encourage them to keep practising. A newly married man may think that he has options if his wife asks him if she looks slim. Those married for a while understand that there is only one right answer.

BUSINESS SCANDAL.

We accept exaggerated compliments from individuals, because we know that the giver had no ill intent. But untruths from corporate and national levels can be dangerous to everyone.

A business selling unsafe products may deceive people in a nation that their products are safe. When consumers are inevitably harmed, the business is negatively branded, and its employees are implicated in the scandal. The longer the deception continues, the worse it will become – for everyone.

INTERNATIONAL SCANDAL.

A nation does not try to deceive its citizens. Rather, a nation and its citizens normally try to deceive the world. It may start as an innocent mistake – a leader misspoke. But when the citizens conspire with the Government to promote the deception, both may suffer the terrible consequences of negative branding.

The historical record of knowledge transcends law, politics and religion. It is assumed to be accurate, and is taught as fact to children of all nations. Corrupting the historical record is not tolerated, since all people rely on it for research. Tragically, we have corrupted this shared historical record. Fortunately, we can correct it now with no consequences – or be implicated in the certain scandal to follow.

THE HISTORICAL RECORD.

In 2005, the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) administration passed the Referendum Act, CAP 11A. In 2007, they promised Barbadians that they would get their consent with a referendum, before making Barbados a Republic. [1]

In their 2008 election manifesto, the BLP promised Barbadians that they would “consult the public fully by way of a referendum”, before making Barbados a Republic. [2]

On 15th September 2020, the Governor-General of Barbados read the Throne Speech, stating that Barbados would “become a Republic by the time we celebrate our 55th Anniversary of Independence.”

The following day, the Queen’s response was published: becoming a Republic was “a matter for the government and people of Barbados”. [3]

CORRUPTING THE HISTORICAL RECORD.

The following day, on 17th September 2020, the Barbados Labour Party administration informed the international news media that Barbadians had given their consent for Barbados to become a Republic. They claimed that it was at the 2018 General election, stating: “we certainly campaigned on it in the manifesto”. [4]

On 28 June 2021, Foreign Policy reported: “Mottley, who has campaigned on republicanism, won a landslide victory in 2018 elections when her party won all 30 seats in the House of Assembly.” [5]

On 22 November 2021, the National Geographic reported: “Charismatic and outspoken, Mottley campaigned on republicanism to become the nation’s first female leader in 2018.” [6]

On 26 November 2021, iNews UK reported: “She campaigned on republicanism, ahead of her landslide victory in 2018 elections.” [7]

CORRECTING THE HISTORICAL RECORD.

The truth is that there is no mention of any plan to make Barbados a Republic in the BLP’s 2018 general election Manifesto. Further, none of the nine political parties that participated in the 2018 General Election campaigned on Republicanism. All adult Barbadians, both at home and in the diaspora, know this to be true.

To their utter shame, this generation of Barbadian: leaders, politicians, historians, poets, teachers, pastors, journalists, entertainers, writers, media practitioners, and youth leaders seem willing to support the corruption of the shared historical record of all nations.

There is always a reckoning. Our children will inherit the consequences of this reckless support. At that time, they may ask whether our active or passive support for deceiving the world was worth it – and we better have a good answer to give them.

Grenville Phillips II is a Chartered Structural Engineer. He can be reached at NextParty246@gmail.com
[1] Still A Voice. Nation, 26 November 2007.
[2] Barbados Labour Party Manifesto 2008, page 77.
[3] The Guardian UK, Patrick Wintour (Diplomatic Editor), 16 September 2020.
[4] Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Phil Williams (Chief Foreign Correspondent), 17 September 2020.
[5] Foreign Policy, Stéphanie Fillion (United Nations based foreign affairs reporter), 28 June 2021.
[6] National Geographic, Jacqueline Charles (Pulitzer Prize finalist, 2018 Maria Moors Cabot Prize winner), 22 November 2021.
[7] iNews UK, Michael Day (Chief Foreign Commentator), 26 November 2021.

tagged with

2 comments

  • David
    December 21, 2021 5:08 AM

    UWI poll: Republic preferred option

    46% wanted referendum first
    A POLL CONDUCTED by The University of the West Indies (UWI) has shown that while Barbadians were in favour of the country transitioning to a republic, nearly half wanted a referendum on the issue.
    This was revealed yesterday during a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Cave Hill Campus, in collaboration with the University of London and the UCL Institute of the Americas.
    UWI professors Dwayne Devonish and Cynthia Barrow-Giles presented the research findings on the topic A National Republicanism vs Monarchy In Barbados.
    Barrow-Giles said it was clear that Barbadians did not have an attachment to monarchical rule.
    The survey of more than 500 people, undertaken from October 23 to November 10, showed that:
    • 35 per cent of participants wanted Barbados to become a republic;
    • for 29 per cent, it was neither here nor there;
    • 16 per cent said no and supported retention of the Queen as head of state;
    • 15 per cent did not know if they wanted a change or not; and
    • five per cent did not care or were not interested on the subject matter.
    Meanwhile, 74 to 83 per cent of those in favour believed the change would have a positive impact on the country.
    “We have not detected any great divide on the issue of whether Barbados should have retained the monarchical system or become a republic. To me it is far from that, as the results are showing,” Barrow-Giles said.
    “Those who supported the transition outnumbered those that were supportive of the status quo . .
    . . There is little evidence of any powerful or meaningful attachment to the Crown in Barbados at this point in time.”
    However, she said there were a number of participants who were not well informed about the difference between a monarchy and republicanism, and the change in governmental system was neither here nor there for them.
    The research also showed that 46 per cent of the participants wanted a referendum on whether the country should change to a republic.
    As it relates to the head of state, 36 per cent said they wanted a ceremonial head, while 52 per cent called for him or her to be elected by the people.
    (SB)

    Source: Nation

    Like

  • WURA-War-on-U
    December 21, 2021 5:39 AM

    right, someone will believe some fake poll coming from the political PIMPS at UWI…steupse…

    bottomline the wicked negros LIED TO and ON THE PEOPLE.AGAIN …as usual taking away their RIGHT TO CHOOSE…treating them like SLAVE MINDED CHILDREN who understand nothing…

    but…THERE IS A PRICE TO PAY…

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s