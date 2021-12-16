Another Dark Day for Labour – NTSH

Submitted by Observing

Labour marched with capital to bring a government to its knees.

Labour accepted 18% less of a salary increase after a government changed.

Labour sat with a Government to publicly criticise a sister union.

Labour sat by while rights were trampled, employees went to the great beyond and disadvantageous policies continued to be rammed down the throats of the masses.

Labour sits silent, while injustices are meted out even amidst the voices and cries of others.

A whole press conference with backup to save face for ANOTHER badly rolled out policy and justified concerns of nurses.

When labour, capital and the government become one and the same, the people have no choice but to suffer.

God’s blessings on the Davids, Caswells and Douglas Trotmans of this world.

Will the real leaders please stand up?

Prime Minister’s Press Conference (Dec. 15, 2021)
  • David
    December 16, 2021 5:22 AM

    Franklyn flogged

    Nurses to lose pay over strike called by his union
    by COLVILLE MOUNSEY

    colvillemounsey@nationnews.com
    LABOUR UNIONS, the private sector and Government stood united yesterday against head of the Unity Workers’ Union, Senator Caswell Franklyn, for spearheading a nurses’ strike at a time when Barbados is facing a pandemic.
    He was described as callous regarding the impact the current industrial action was having on patient care.
    The first person to take Franklyn to task was a visibly upset Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, who addressed the situation at length during a press briefing following the conclusion of the Social Partnership meeting at the Gymnasium of the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex,
    Wildey, St Michael.
    She strongly condemned the strike action as a breach of industrial relations protocols and best practices.
    The Prime Minister’s condemnation was shared by the Barbados Private Sector Association, the Barbados Workers’ Union, the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW), the Barbados Nurses Association and the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations of Barbados, all of whom publicly distanced their organisations from the strike.
    Mottley said the actions of the Opposition Senator appeared politically motivated and argued that Franklyn was in essence calling a strike over the safe zones, when the set of measures had not yet been implemented.
    She also announced that Government had taken the decision to dock the pay of nurses who participated in the Unity Workers’ Union-led strike for the days they withheld their labour.
    Close to 50 nurses are expected to be affected by the decision, as the Prime Minister disclosed that the letters indicating the salary deduction had already been dispatched.
    “Long before I became Prime Minister of this country, the Public Service Act of Barbados was passed. The Public Service Act at the second schedule has something called the
    code of conduct and ethics, which is part of the law. There are certain basic rules in law: the word ‘may’ is discretionary and the word ‘shall’ is mandatory. At Clause 20 of the second schedule of that act, it makes it clear that a person who has withdrawn their labour for strike shall not receive that remuneration,” Mottley said.
    She added: “The director of finance will tell you that it is mandatory. Similarly, there were some persons who didn’t indicate that they were on strike, but they just didn’t turn up, they didn’t call, they didn’t give an excuse or anything. Similarly, at Clause 15, the power to be able to deal with them through remuneration is there.”
    Reading the letter dispatched by Franklyn to put Government on notice of the impending strike action on the safe zones, Mottley contended that industrial action was resorted to first instead of last, as industrial relations protocols dictate.
    The Prime Minister said she met with the Barbados Nurses’ Association, as well as NUPW, and several matters, including Unity Workers’ Union’s list of demands, were ironed out. Among these was the long-standing issue of hazard pay.
    She said her administration was fully prepared to continue to work with the nurses to ensure that they received what they needed for the job, even though it may not come all at once.
    “In my view, the Opposition Senator, along with other forces of opposition, clearly want to bring some level of disruption to this country on the eve of Christmas because they feel that we are in the silly season. Now, if this is wrong, then come out and negotiate in good faith and deal with people in good faith. What you have here is a strike taking place for the last 11 days or so, in circumstances where the event that was to cause the strike has not happened,” Mottley said.
    She added: “I have never seen such madness in my life. I ask, how does a country that is regarded as one of the most mature countries in the world finds itself facing a dilemma where families in Barbados are worried sick that their father, mother, sister or brother, might not get the appropriate nursing attention in medical facilities because there is this big divide between the Government
    of Barbados and Senator Franklyn’s union? The people we are talking about are ordinary Barbadians who have no choice.”
    CTUSAB general secretary Dennis De Peiza, who was also seated at the head table, described the strike as irresponsible.
    “We are not in the business of casting judgement on another registered trade union. However, we are very mindful of the fact that under good industrial relations, we should observe practice, procedure and process and where those are breached, we would have to raise our voice against any actions or behaviours that are not in keeping with these principles.
    “I think it is important in this particular episode to voice our dismay that we are in the middle of a global pandemic and where the lives of people are at stake and as a labour organisation we ought to show a higher sense of responsibility,” he said.
    NUPW president Kimberley Agard said her union, which represents the majority of the nurses, had not authorised any strike action and was in negotiation with the Government over the concerns of the nurses. Similar sentiments were expressed by the president of the Barbados Nurses’ Association, Valarie Francis.


    Source: Nation

  • David
    December 16, 2021 5:24 AM

    Good timing.

    More health workers to get hazard pay

    MORE HEALTH CARE WORKERS will be receiving hazard pay.
    General secretary of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) Wayne Walrond made the announcement yesterday after meeting with officials of the Ministry of Public Service on Tuesday.
    Ancillary, administrative, technical, paramedical, physiotherapist, nursing assistants, registered nurses, doctors and consultants can qualify for the COVID-19 hazard allowance.
    “The NUPW informs that it has successfully negotiated the payment of a COVID-19 hazard allowance for workers in the public health care sector. After meeting with the Ministry of Public Service on Tuesday, December 14, this union confirms that all workers that are eligible according to the agreed criteria will be paid the COVID-19 hazard allowance,” a statement from the NUPW said.
    The statement was released just before Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and Ministry of Health officials spoke at a press conference at the gymnasium of the Garfield Sobers Sports Complex in Wildey St Michael, about several issues, including the hazard allowance.
    Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff have been receiving hazard pay, and Mottley said that since outbreaks this year at the Psychiatric Hospital and Geriatric Hospital, staff members at the latter facilities were also receiving the additional compensation.
    The announcement also came as some members of the Unity Workers Union continued industrial action over numerous issues, including training, allocation of personal protective equipment salary scales and hazard pay. (TG)

    Source: Nation

  • David
    December 16, 2021 5:25 AM

    Strike hits polyclinic
    STRIKE ACTION by nurses intensified yesterday as most of the nursing staff of the Edgar Cochrane Polyclinic in Wildey, St Michael did not show up for work.
    During a telephone interview, one nurse, who requested anonymity, said the action was in solidarity with fellow nurses as well as to protest their own conditions. She said only four nurses had stayed home but that represented the majority of nursing staff at the polyclinic.
    “We are standing in solidarity with our colleagues against the authorities trying to implement safe zones without consultation with us. We also have our own grievances at Edgar Cochrane, such as not having enough resources – gloves, blood collection bottles, gauze.
    “Enough is enough. Imagine having to tell a patient they have to buy their own catheter bag; some of our patients can barely afford the bus fare to get to us,” she said, adding she was a member of Unity Workers Union and general secretary, Opposition Senator Caswell Franklyn, had been informed.
    The nurse said it was common practice to have to ask patients to come back another day and to ask other polyclinics and the hospital for supplies.
    “We are not only standing up for ourselves, but for the patients too. If we are not heard and taken seriously, we will have to take things up a notch,” she said.
    The strike action is mainly being spearheaded by Unity Workers Union. Late yesterday, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley held a media conference in the Wildey Gymnasium, St Michael, where the issue was one of the major points of discussion.
    Mottley took a turn in Franklyn, saying he was
    behaving like a “political maverick” who was only instigating unfounded strike action because it was the perceived “silly season”.
    At the news conference, the National Union of Public Workers, the Barbados Nurses’ Association, the Barbados Association of Medical Practitioners, the Barbados Private Sector Association, the Barbados Workers’ Union and the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Association of Barbados all distanced themselves from the strike action.
    (CA)

    Source: Nation

  • WURA-War-on-U
    December 16, 2021 8:04 AM

    “The Public Service Act at the second schedule has something called the
    code of conduct and ethics, which is part of the law.”

    have any of these politicians EVER OBSERVED the code of conduct and ethics IN THE PARLIAMENT,,…in the JUDICIARY….in the PUBLIC SERVICE….etc,,

