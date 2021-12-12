BLP DLP Same Party – NTSH

Duopoly

The blogmaster checked the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) website and the list of candidates to run in the upcoming general election is not current. The same observation for the DLP with a general election on the horizon only 16 candidates are listed. Needless to say manifestos are also a work in progress with the DLP website offering a ‘Coming Soon’ disclosure. Given the perilous state of the social and economic affairs in the country, should we be satisfied with the lack of urgency shown by the major political parties to ready its ‘political machinery’? Should the electorate be satisfied by the lack of urgency?

One expects after the Michaelmas break political parties AND operatives will ramp up activities. Unfortunately barring a divine intervention the next general election contest will be between the two major political parties pejoratively dubbed the Duopoly. Like many countries across the globe Barbadians have shown little appetite for third parties who for the most part have been unable to attract quality candidates and craft a compelling alternative message.

The next general election will be interesting for many reasons. At the top of list of political pundits is how the DLP will bounce back from the unprecedented 30 to zero drubbing in 2018. On the flip side there is a BLP managing a sick economy made worse by the ongoing panic resulting in a conservative 17% unemployment number. It is a scenario ready made for a political opposition to make good progress. Then again there is the political adage oppositions don’t win elections. Governments lose them. The Mottley government must be aware the pandemic has given rise to an anti-government sentiment with several losing general elections in the last year.

Will the central theme of the next general election be about which political party has the superior inferior leadership? How about the economy stupid. What we know is that tired narratives of old should not apply. We have a more enlightened electorate and active social media. The blogmaster is the eternal optimist. Then again what are the political options that spell a departure from the tired policies of the Duopoly? Credit to the government it has been promoting increase use of technology to improve efficiency to manage our affairs and forging linkages to non traditional markets BUT the same old issues remain. Have a read of post 2018 Auditor General reports, the state of the National Insurance Scheme, public debt accumulation, irrelevant education system to enable Barbados to compete in a global market, over-reliance on tourism, passive private sector; entrepreneurial class, declining social behavioral, increase lawlessness etc etc. Although the government is not solely to blame for everything ailing the country, it sets the tone.

Where do we go from here?

What should citizens demand from political parties given the signs of the times. What role must traditional media play to assist in the the transformation to ensure relevance. Recently the blogmaster viewed asocial media posting of a young female journalist who appeared to be besotted with Prime Minister Mottley because she was handed the opportunity of an interview. How does it contrast with trade unionists of yore who refused on principle to drink and break bread with those on the other side of the table?

A read of the tea leaves indicates NTSH.

  David
    December 12, 2021 4:08 AM

    Constitution not patriated

    By Garth Patterson It has always puzzled me why, in patriating the Barbados Constitution, Parliament did not simply revoke the prerepublic Constitution and re-enact it in one comprehensive document.
    Perhaps out of expedience, or to conserve energy and effort, or because of an unwillingness to completely let go of our colonial past, or just through plain laziness –whatever the reason – it chose, instead, to take the shortcut route, opting to further amend the prerepublic Constitution, and then adopt it, warts and all, as the new Constitution and supreme law of Barbados.
    At least, that is what Parliament intended. It is very questionable whether that is what it, in fact, achieved. It is very possible that this ad hoc, piecemeal approach to not-just-any, runof- the-mill, constitutional reform but to the historic and momentous transition from Barbados being a constitutional monarchy to becoming a parliamentary republic, may inadvertently have resulted in the rollback of the many significant constitutional amendments and reforms that were implemented over the past 55 years.
    Parting gift
    Our Constitution was provided to us by Her Majesty the Queen as her final legislative act for Barbados, and as her parting gift of independence. It was enacted by the Queen by an Order in Council made pursuant to Barbados Independence Act, 1966, an Act of the British Parliament. It appears in the schedule to the Barbados Independence Order, 1966. It has, since then, remained our Constitution and has been amended 18 times by our postindependence Parliament.
    The final pre-republic amendments to the Constitution were effected by the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 2) Act, 2021, which came into effect on November 30, 2021. Those substantial amendments were fundamental, as they were instrumental in providing the new constitutional framework for our republic, by, among other things, removing the Queen as our Head of State and replacing her with our own home-grown President. It was also the means by which Parliament sought to patriate the Constitution. Section 4 of that Act states: (1) The Independence Order is revoked; but the revocation of that Order shall not affect the validity of the Constitution set out in the Schedule to that Order.
    (2) The Constitution referred to in subsection (1) shall be altered in accordance with the provisions of section 49 thereof in the manner and to the extent set out in this Act; and on the appointed day the Constitution as so altered shall become the Constitution and supreme law of Barbados.
    Independence Order
    Now, I know that I’m likely to be accused of nit-picking, but it seems to me that the words above are very important to understanding exactly what the Parliament has done. In enacting the constitutional changes necessary for Barbados to become a republic, Parliament purported to revoke the Independence Order but preserved intact the validity of the Queen’s hand-me-down Constitution.
    The Barbados Independence Act
    expressly gave the Barbados Parliament every right and power to amend or revoke the Constitution that is set out in the Schedule, but it conferred no similar power to amend or revoke the Barbados Independence Order itself.
    (Without that express power, the Barbados Parliament could not, lawfully, revoke an Order in Council that was made by the Queen.) It begs the question, why did Parliament choose to preserve the hand-me-down by reenacting the Constitution set out in the Independence Order, instead of revoking it and enacting our own cris’ bran’-new Constitution?
    The 1998 Forde Commission’s reasoning for its recommendations, made 23 years ago, for patriation of the Constitution is unassailable.
    It said: “ . . . the Constitution should be a product of the Barbados Parliament and completely Barbadian. This would rid our Supreme and Basic Law of any trace of the colonial format, remove any possible judicial or theoretical doubt about the power of the British Parliament to legislate further in relation to the Barbados Constitution and clearly signal that we are in all respects “firm craftsmen of our fate”.
    However, in its professed desire to “patriate” the Constitution (as in, make it from ’bout here), as recommended by the Forde Commission, Parliament regrettably declined to “repatriate” it (as in, send it back to where it come from), as recommended
    by the Cox Commission in 1979.
    More importantly, in the attempt to rehabilitate and repurpose the hand-me-down Constitution, Parliament may have inadvertently omitted the numerous amendments that it had previously enacted over the years. Properly construed, the underlined words in section 4 of the 2021 Amendment Act suggest that the thing that Parliament has re-enacted, which has now “become the Constitution and supreme law of Barbados”, is the Constitution that is “set out” in the Schedule to the Independence Order, as amended by the 2021 Amendment Act.
    The problem is that the Constitution that is set out in the Schedule is not the same Constitution that was in existence as our supreme law up to November 29, 2021.
    Amended numerous times
    That 1966 independence version of the hand-me-down Constitution was amended numerous times over the 55 years since our independence, but those amendments have not been expressly saved or re-enacted. The reforms that those post-independence amendments introduced were both far-reaching and substantial. They included the right of persons residing here for ten years or more to be registered as citizens (so much for my citizenship) and the replacement of the Privy Council by the Caribbean Court of Justice as our final appellate court.
    Are those constitutional amendments still in effect?
    This question will likely provide fodder for us lawyers in the coming years. This confusion was entirely avoidable. Even if I am ultimately wrong in my interpretation of the 2021 Act, why this awkward, backwardthinking, approach to such a major, consequential, constitutional change?
    Parliament could have, and should have, revoked that colonial hand-me-down and enacted a new constitution; one that consolidated and preserved all the best features of the hand-medown (fundamental rights and so on), and the myriad amendments previously enacted by it, while establishing the new constitutional regime for our republic. If Parliament had applied a little more creativity and imagination, we would have a new, single, consolidating, constitutional document – one reflecting the will and ingenuity of our own people – instead of the warmedover, patchwork of colonial legislation that now passes as the Constitution of our new republic.
    I fully appreciate that the Government has announced that it intends, eventually, to wheel and come again with a whole new Constitution, with the process of consultation set to begin in January 2022. But, as we all know, lawmaking is a lengthy process. It only took 55 years to make these fundamental changes to become a republic; and 23 years to implement the Forde Commission’s recommendations for Constitutional patriation.
    Who knows, therefore, when the promised whole new Constitution will ultimately be enacted. Probably not in the lifetimes of those of us who were born before independence.
    In the meantime, in becoming a republic, optics and symbolism are just as important as the necessary constitutional alterations.
    It was optically curious that Prince Charles was invited to participate in our official ceremonies to declare and celebrate our emancipation from our British colonisers, whom he represents. It is equally curious that, as the final, official, most fundamental, legislative act in securing that freedom, Parliament chose to retain the colonial remnants of the hand-me-down Constitution, when it could, just as easily, have revoked it and enacted its own. Where is the national pride that inheres in our newfound republican status, when to find the fountain of our Supreme Law, we must still turn to the pages of the old, colonial, supposedly repealed, Independence Order?
    Patchwork instead of patriation. I guess we are not all that emancipated after all.
    Garth Patterson is a Senior Counsel

  David
    December 12, 2021 4:09 AM

    Republic shift fuels debate in Canada

    Hepburn posed the intriguing question: “now that Barbados has ditched the monarchy,” what’s stopping Canada from doing the same?

    By Tony Best
    With public opinion polls indicating that most Canadians wish their birthplace to ditch Queen Elizabeth as head of state, Barbados’ emergence as the world’s latest republic has stirred considerable favourable media attention in the geographic and economic colossus next door to the United States.
    In the process, Barbados’ historic constitutional step has fuelled a vigorous debate in major sections of the national press about Canada’s constitutional future, suggesting that if the 55-year-old small Caribbean state can cut ties with the British royal family, the prosperous and sprawling constitutional monarchy that is Canada may be in a position to do the same.
    Interestingly, the nation’s leading dailies, which collectively reach millions of Canadians, have seemingly avoided raising questions about Barbados’ ability to remain a highly stable parliamentary democracy after severing its ties to Buckingham Palace in London.
    Take the case of the National Post, the Canadian equivalent of the Wall Street Journal in the US and the Financial Times of London.
    No, Canada Can’t Give The Queen The Bum’s Rush Like Barbados Just Did, was the way a National Post headline put it a few days ago.
    “If constitutional negotiations ever managed to achieve (Canadian) unanimity on abolishing the monarch, we might not even recognise what was left of the country after all the quid-pro-quoing,” wrote Chris Selley, a leading columnist.
    “The Barbadian Government’s decision a year ago to abandon the monarchy and install a head of state (Dame Sandra Mason) produced a spasm of enthusiasm among Canada’s republicans that their country would follow suit. However, it’s unlikely to ramp back up now that it’s a done deal” in Bridgetown, asserted Selley. “In October, the Barbadian parliament unanimously elected Governor-General Sandra Mason as the country’s first President. And on Tuesday (September 30th) with Rihanna and Prince Charles in attendance and with good wishes sent from the Queen, Barbados officially became a republic. It remains a member of the Commonwealth.
    Time to move forward
    “There has been some good reporting in Canadian media about the unique situation in Barbados, which makes some of the ludicrously facile commentary one encounters here (in Canada) all the more insufferable,” wrote Selley. “Now, that Barbados has ditched the British monarch, what’s stopping Canada from doing the same thing? Bob Hepburn, a writer in the Toronto Star, Canada’s largest circulating newspaper, asked (whether) “it’s time to move forward” – just as Barbados has done.
    The answer came immediately. “It’s a stupid question and a ridiculous statement,” the columnist said. “Not only is it impossible for Canada to proceed in any remotely comparable way to Barbados. No one in Canada should even want to, republicans included.
    “Especially in an enormous and diverse country whose various regions and populations have vastly and often competing interests – i.e. not Barbados – the great advantage of constitutional monarchy is to (mostly) depoliticise matters of
    state.”
    The Ottawa Citizen, the paper that’s considered required reading among parliamentarians in the Canadian House of Commons and Senate and by the members of the diplomatic corps in the capital city, including Gline Clarke, Barbados’ new top diplomat there, stated that Barbados’ move meant that it had “shed the final vestiges of a colonial system” that had existed for centuries.
    And the “elegant celebration” that marked the occasion had occurred at “a time when Barbados is struggling with inflation due to supply chain disruptions driving up prices in a country that must import most goods. Its tourism industry, a crucial part of the economy, is still recovering from earlier coronavirus travel restrictions,” the paper went.
    “Some (Bajan) residents acknowledge they are uncertain what the transition to a republic even means or why it matters . . . . Others would have preferred not to change,” the paper reported.
    The Toronto Star, Canada’s most popular national newspaper which reaches at least a million readers every day, had a different take on the Barbados republican story.
    “In the end, the split was painless,” columnist Bob Hepburn concluded. “Despite excessive hand-wringing and warnings in advance of dire consequences, Barbados cut its 396-year-old ties with the British monarchy.
    “In a ceremony filled with pomp and celebrities, including Barbados superstar Rihanna, the Caribbean island-nation officially became a republic – 55 years to the day it declared independence from Britain” in 1966, observed the Star.
    “Even Queen Elizabeth didn’t object to yet another country – the 17th under her reign – dispensing of her as its head of state,” Hepburn wrote. “In fact, she dispatched her son Charles, the future king of England, to participate in the ceremony.”
    Hepburn posed the intriguing question, “now that Barbados has ditched the monarchy”, what’s stopping Canada from doing the same?
    Another question: “Isn’t it time Canada shed the last vestiges of our colonial past that sees us still beholding to a Queen or King living in England, that bars any Canadian from being our head of state and that demands new citizens to swear an oath to the Queen?
    “For Barbados, often called ‘Little England,’ the switch was ultimately easy,” the columnist insisted.
    Before the formal declaration of republicanism, Reuters in Canada speculated that Barbados’ new status may be a “harbinger of a broader attempt by other former colonies to cut ties to the British monarchy as it braces for the end of Elizabeth’s nearly 70-year reign and the future accession of Charles”, who attended the celebration in Bridgetown.

    Source: Nation

