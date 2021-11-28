Ease of Doing Business Easier
Barbadians are happy to see progress being made in the ease of doing business also referred to as business facilitation. For many years straddling both administrations the refrain has been – Barbados must improve the ease of doing business.
The use of technology to efficiently deliver goods and services is a nobrainer in 2021. The digitization of the Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property office (CAIPO) went live last week Friday. Although the achievement on the eve of Barbados going to a republic will be hailed as historic by some, the blogmaster’s more sober review – it is better late than never. Finally anyone can register a business by accessing an online portal. What this blogmaster also looks forward to seeing in the near future is a seamless way of doing business across government departments to replace the current situation caused by disparate IT systems and processes.
Senator Kaye McConney et al in a relatively short 3 years have to be complimented. Barbadians look forward to the launch of the National ID project promised in January 2022. Better late then never!
In related news, BU reported a few weeks ago – see Barbados based Fintechs on the MOVE the foray fintech companies Ipay Anywhere and GIFTS made in the international arena by partnering with a Nigerian telco. Based on a recent local press report the same local fintechs recently announced a new partnership with Soleil Capitale Group, a Wall Street based investment banking firm.
Well done!
I prefer the good old days when they didn’t have Direct Debits for bills and monthly payments for mortgages loans etc and you had to send cheques on set dates and could delay payment until you had available funds in your account.
LikeLike
David
When are you ever going to avoid the shadow and grab the bone?
You follow the political elites as they focus on all types of. basic administrative functions. These are merely the ABCs of enabling an environment conducive for business, not only corporations. Cooperative corporations as well.
When you look at nothing else all you will achieve is a whole cadre of misguided people who will go bankrupt, even the foreigners you really doing these things for.
When will this government, for example, reverse all the concessions granted certain people thereby distorting complete sectors. And can it be possible to encourage a competitive marketplace with such distortions granted to some. If a new actor enters a segmentation, how can it be sure that government will put its finger on the competitive scale, as a political act.
When will you demand that lawyers be legally banned from controlling client assets. We know Mottley, looking here and monitoring. Tell her to mek lawyers to stop tieffing people money, land, etc.
There are things they could still do to help coops to dominate multiple sectors giving average Bajans some skin in the game. But this will never happen.
We remain unconvinced that whunna not just looking fuh White people from over and away. For within the sick minds of Bajans dem is thee real bizness people.
LikeLike