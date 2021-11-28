Ease of Doing Business Easier

Barbadians are happy to see progress being made in the ease of doing business also referred to as business facilitation. For many years straddling both administrations the refrain has been – Barbados must improve the ease of doing business.

The use of technology to efficiently deliver goods and services is a nobrainer in 2021. The digitization of the Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property office (CAIPO) went live last week Friday. Although the achievement on the eve of Barbados going to a republic will be hailed as historic by some, the blogmaster’s more sober review – it is better late than never. Finally anyone can register a business by accessing an online portal. What this blogmaster also looks forward to seeing in the near future is a seamless way of doing business across government departments to replace the current situation caused by disparate IT systems and processes.

Launch of CAIPO’s Digitalisation Project

Senator Kaye McConney et al in a relatively short 3 years have to be complimented. Barbadians look forward to the launch of the National ID project promised in January 2022. Better late then never!

In related news, BU reported a few weeks ago – see Barbados based Fintechs on the MOVE the foray fintech companies Ipay Anywhere and GIFTS made in the international arena by partnering with a Nigerian telco. Based on a recent local press report the same local fintechs recently announced a new partnership with Soleil Capitale Group, a Wall Street based investment banking firm.

Well done!