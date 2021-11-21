Down With Negativity!
One of the challenges of life is the constant battle to detach from an incessant stream of negativity about us. It is not uncommon for those who hold an optimistic outlook about life to be ridiculed by what seems to be a majority. This blogmaster lives it and knows it.
To avoid being suffocated by the constant tide of negative views, it is important to feed the mind with evidence based perspectives. It seems appropriate during the month of November when there will be a psychological need by many to romanticize the past that we remember to embrace an optimistic mindset that says problems are to be solved. We do not live on Utopia.
Based on the sources, Homo sapiens is reported as existing for greater than 300,000 years. We may quibble as usual about the number but the fact is, mankind has been walking the planet for an unimaginably long time. Through the ages mankind has demonstrated untold resilience by overcoming challenges whether man made or tossed up by nature.
It seems a simple task human beings having been given life and the resources of a bountiful planet to experience to enjoy the changing scenes of life in trouble and in joy, we make good use of it.
As is customary the blogmaster often entertains commentators away from the blog to assist with mental stimulation in pursuit of the elusive state of nirvana. One such commentator Steven Pinker, a psychologist presented on the topic – Is the world getting better or worse? A look at the numbers. Some will question his yardstick about matters where quantitative and qualitative approaches get blurred. A reminder no man made constructs are perfect. Our mindset to solve issues presented must be never ending.
The Barbados Underground is a very depressing place to be.
It seems that the sunshine does not make people smile anymore.
LikeLike
Let’s start with the media
There is where all the negative crap is filtered into the minds of the people
Let’s face the reality that the information given by those in charge of what people see and hear is negative
Garbage in garbage out
Unfortunately the church no longer or can master the way people think
The church once a staple of righteous thinking has lost its way also
LikeLike
Let us start with the man in the mirror.
LikeLike
“Unfortunately the church no longer or can master the way people think
The church once a staple of righteous thinking has lost its way also”
Are you true Christian in the way you slag off the leader of the land
I say nay
you must be heathen and pagan
LikeLike
Are you true Christian in the way you slag off the leader of the land (quote)
555dubstreet, if you read over Angela Cox post you would see that is not her writing style.
LikeLike
FrankNovember 21, 2021 6:59 AM
Are you true Christian in the way you slag off the leader of the land (quote)
555dubstreet, if you read over Angela Cox post you would see that is not her writing style
Xxxx
If not Angela Cox then can u please state with conviction who wrote the comment
angela coxNovember 21, 2021 6:41 AM
Let’s start with the media
LikeLike
DavidNovember 21, 2021 6:45 AM
Let us start with the man in the mirror
Xxcxxx
Excellent suggestion
No need to say more
LikeLike
555dubstreetNovember 21, 2021
Are you true Christian in the way you slag off the leader of the land
I say nay
you must be heathen and pagan
Xxxccc
Nay !
Aren’t Christians or people of religious faith not allowed to give input on policies which are seen as negative in the way these policies affect the lives of people
My mind focus on a great philosopher and teacher whose spiritual connection to God gave him the authority to speak openly on policies and wrong doings that affected the people lives
BTW he was crucified
LikeLike
Wisdom teachings
In the Wheel of Time
Three Oaths to be an Aes Sedai are as follows:
LikeLike