BU Covid Dash – Safe Zones Long Talk
In recent months the developed world has forged ahead with implementing measures to ensure citizens get on with the business of living, albeit not at pre-Covid 19 level. We watch our TVs daily and marvel at the sight of thousands of spectators crammed into sports stadia, persons reporting to work, travelling on business, leisure and other ‘getting back to normal’ activities.
Regrettably Barbados continues to be a country divided on how mirror what is happening in the developed world. The medical association (BAMP), teachers associations, political parties and not to forget the idiots.
It is interesting to note head of the BCCI Tricia Tannis has thrown support behind the safe zone concept. Head of the BAMP confirmed at the recent press briefing although vaccinated and unvaccinated persons can spread the virus, unvaccinated do it more efficiently. With Christmas shopping window about to open in a couple weeks and tourist winter seasons open, the shortening of the curfew period has not come as a surprise. What we will see in the weeks to come, if government continues to waffle on the implementation of safe zones the private sector will take the initiative to implement.
We need to ignite commercial activity in the country. The time to stop dithering is with us.
This is the type of journalism lacking in Barbados. Sadly, no one is focusing on why the infection rate among Pa Pa and Ma Ma is so high when they do not leave home.
Why is the GOB not spending millions on behavioural change initiatives to decrease NCDs.
WHO study 2015 to 2019 offered up as many as 49,000 Bajans suffer from a NCD.
The below are #LoopNews Barbados articles over the last 96 hours.
During the period Friday, November 5, to Thursday, November 11, 21 COVID-19 deaths occurred in Barbados.
The two main comorbidities reported were diabetes and hypertension. The others were cancer, kidney disease and dementia. Underlying illnesses or comorbidities were found in 86 per cent of the deceased.
Thirteen of those with comorbidities or 62 per cent had more than one comorbidity.
The ages of the deceased ranged from 46 to 91, with the median age being 76. There were 16 men and 5 women.
Seventeen individuals or 81 per cent of the deceased were unvaccinated. Two persons were partially vaccinated and two were fully vaccinated.
As of November 11, the local death toll due to Sars-CoV-2 stands at 191.
Days after Jamaica reported that nearly half of the more than 2,000 Jamaicans who have died from COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed there in March last year had diabetes, Barbados’ Chief Medical Officer Dr Kenneth George is saying that an analysis of local COVID deaths paints a similar picture where most of the deceased locally had comorbidities.
Fresh off his leave, he told the media, on the sidelines of a presentation of technical equipment and PPE from PAHO at the Dayrells Road headquarters:
“That’s correct and unfortunately, most of the deaths, when we speak about comorbid conditions, let me simplify that, a comorbid condition is a condition that adds risk to you with respect to an event. So a comorbid condition in Barbados is usually obesity – that’s a big one – hypertension and diabetes. And what we have seen and what we have reported to the persons in Barbados, is that these persons are at greater risk.”
He stressed that unvaccinated persons with underlying comorbidities, including these non-communicable diseases, have a greater chance of developing complications if they contract COVID-19.
“Their outcomes, particularly when unvaccinated, are not good.”
Premature death amongst unvaccinated worrying
With many people voicing concerns about the younger ages amongst COVID-related deceased in recent weeks, some as young as 25 years old and 30 years old, and in one week when 25 people died in October, the mean age was 68 years old, Dr George admitted that health workers too are focused on this worrisome trend.
“We in public health say that a death should not occur before the age of 70, if it occurs before the age of 70 it is kind of like a life cut short, and the challenge we are having is we’re seeing persons under the age of 70 that frequently have other diseases…”
Barbados recorded 25 COVID-related deaths during the period Friday, October 22, to Thursday, October 28, there were 14 women and 11 men, and their ages ranged from 40 to 97. Underlying illnesses or comorbidities were found in 88 per cent of the deceased, with 15 persons or 60 per cent of the individuals having more than one comorbidity. That is, only 12 per cent of the deceased had no underlying conditions.
The two main comorbidities reported in that week were diabetes and hypertension. The other underlying medical conditions were asthma, dementia, Parkinson’s, kidney disease, and Alzheimer’s and other psychiatric disorders, according to the Ministry of Health. Twenty-two out of those 25 deceased were unvaccinated.
Dr George stressed that the ministry and government of Barbados have always been mindful of this high-risk and vulnerable group within the society and prioritised the elderly and those with non-communicable diseases from the start of the local immunisation programme. And he takes solace in the fact that he believes Barbadians have been answering the call to get the jab.
So even now as the country adopts its “very forward-looking booster policy of allowing persons to get a third dose,” he assured, “our priority will always be to get the unvaccinated to come across to be vaccinated.”
US donated money medicines and medical supplies to QEH this morning, that lessens the load and stress on the economy..
First how can you have a safe zone where unvaccinated people are allowed to work?
Secondly how can you have a safe zone where the unvaxxed customer can roam freely? No wonder the government one only last 9 days and had to be adjourned to put it politely.
On the other hand what BAMP and the Dental association are promoting is a true safe zone. No entry without proof of vaxx or you will be tested by Antigen rapid test at your expense.
Also BAMP’S point about encouraging self testing is a valid one. Why encourage people to come to a public clinic or Gp to clog the system, when they can do the same Antigen swab in their home and then only come to the GP or polyclinic if their home test is positive? I was in the USA a while back and went into a drug store there and bought a home Antigen test because I felt i was catching something. It proved to be nothing In the end but I had piece of mind. In the USA only the approved brands are available for purchase in the pharmacies too, so as a customer I didn’t have to worry about buying some substandard crap there either.
Clearly what we are doing is not working. We had curfews, protocols and everything else yet our percentage to infected is still over 15%!
I saw let’s implement reverse controls now and if the hard ears few don’t want to get vaxxed, then stand home cause either you will not be admitted to businesses or you will pay the cost of a rapid Antigen test at the door.
We either move now or we kiss this winter season goodbye! That is plain talk with no politics or tap dancing to it!
