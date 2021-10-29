People do Things for a Reason

Posted on by One comment
Submitted Paula Sealy

Political people do political things for a reason Especially during the silly season
Teachers your shepherd was all bout Wildey
Your president … canvassing daily

No Bee … but busy all through the Pine
On Saturdays as early as nine
Wikie in Lascelles Terrace is base
But he will learn to know his place

Not too long before he retires
Since he’s a public servant and lighting fires
While he is planning to upset the lioness
It is Rastaman Grant he has actually to bes’

He could stop down below Regent Hill
Breeze out by Chop and chill
Cause he is not the candidate
Those are just the FACTS – straight

Now Miss Verla you see
This is my one and only plea
Tell teacher man for me
These licks won’t be nothing easy

And since the shepherd has a family
Before he is in a political cemetery
Tell him he has as much chance
As egg at rockstone dance

One comment

  • David
    October 29, 2021 6:28 AM

    Branch chief in running

    By Maria Bradshaw
    mariabradshaw@nationnews.com

    The Christ Church West constituency has been abuzz with rumours that Dr William Fondleroy Duguid may be joining the growing list of Barbados Labour Party (BLP) candidates pulling out of the next General Election.
    Residents told the Weekend Nation
    that for the past few weeks the rumour had intensified, as president of the constituency branch, Dr Lisa Jaggernauth, was seen out in the field canvassing.
    Stronghold
    Reliable sources also told this newspaper that the branch was considering Jaggernauth and Ryan Forde, son of Sir Henry Forde who held the coveted seat during the 1980s and 1990s, as viable replacements in the constituency, which is considered a BLP stronghold.
    When contacted Duguid, the Minister of Housing and a dentist by profession, did not deny or admit the allegation.
    Asked if he was stepping down, he replied: “If it were true, I could not tell you before I tell my branch or discuss it with my leader.”
    Three of the victorious candidates from the BLP’s 30-0 sweep of the 2018 General Election have so far announced that they will not be returning. MP for The City of Bridgetown, Jeffrey Bostic made the announcement on September 30. St Philip West MP John King confirmed the news on October 17 and Ronald Toppin, the long-standing St Michael North representative, announced only on Wednesday that he was not running again.
    If Duguid steps down, it would be the second time in his political career that he has bowed out of elective politics.
    He won the seat comfortably in 2003 and 2008 before relocating to Canada with his family and relinquishing to his colleague and fellow dentist Dr Maria Agard.
    However, in 2015 after Agard was expelled by the party, Duguid reappeared, saying his constituents had bombarded him to return.
    No surprise
    Despite his loyalty being called into question on his return, he sailed home in the 2018 General Election, garnering 3 505 votes, beating his rival Verla De Peiza (759 votes), now leader of the Democratic Labour Party, in every box.
    A BLP source said Duguid’s possible exit would not be a surprise to the party since he had revealed when he returned that he would only serve one more term.
    A resident, however, said they were shocked to hear that Duguid might not be back.
    “Ms Jaggernauth was in the area canvassing last weekend with a small group of people. I had never seen her but she introduced herself. She said that she had worked her way up the ladder and that she lived in Simmons Land and she was a possible replacement for Mr Duguid.
    “I was quite surprised. It drew my mind back to the time when Mr Duguid had left to reside in Canada with his family. I was shocked then when he turned up at my door just in time to replace Maria Agard.”
    Pointing out that this was the first time he had “laid eyes on Jaggernauth”, the resident said she had previously left a flyer at his home when he was not there.
    When contacted yesterday, Jaggernauth, a lecturer in social work at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, confirmed that she had been canvassing.
    “Yes, I am out there and I am interested in the seat but I can’t say any more at this point,” she said, adding that the response from constituents had been encouraging,” she said.
    “I have been doing community work in Christ Church West for more than 30 years. I have a long history in the area and that is why people have encouraged me to contest the seat.”
    Jaggernauth had proposed Duguid as the candidate for the last election.

    Source: Nation

