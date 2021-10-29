People do Things for a Reason

Submitted Paula Sealy

Political people do political things for a reason Especially during the silly season

Teachers your shepherd was all bout Wildey

Your president … canvassing daily



No Bee … but busy all through the Pine

On Saturdays as early as nine

Wikie in Lascelles Terrace is base

But he will learn to know his place



Not too long before he retires

Since he’s a public servant and lighting fires

While he is planning to upset the lioness

It is Rastaman Grant he has actually to bes’



He could stop down below Regent Hill

Breeze out by Chop and chill

Cause he is not the candidate

Those are just the FACTS – straight



Now Miss Verla you see

This is my one and only plea

Tell teacher man for me

These licks won’t be nothing easy



And since the shepherd has a family

Before he is in a political cemetery

Tell him he has as much chance

As egg at rockstone dance