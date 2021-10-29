People do Things for a Reason
Submitted Paula Sealy
Political people do political things for a reason Especially during the silly season
Teachers your shepherd was all bout Wildey
Your president … canvassing daily
No Bee … but busy all through the Pine
On Saturdays as early as nine
Wikie in Lascelles Terrace is base
But he will learn to know his place
Not too long before he retires
Since he’s a public servant and lighting fires
While he is planning to upset the lioness
It is Rastaman Grant he has actually to bes’
He could stop down below Regent Hill
Breeze out by Chop and chill
Cause he is not the candidate
Those are just the FACTS – straight
Now Miss Verla you see
This is my one and only plea
Tell teacher man for me
These licks won’t be nothing easy
And since the shepherd has a family
Before he is in a political cemetery
Tell him he has as much chance
As egg at rockstone dance
Source: Nation
