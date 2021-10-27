Central Bank 2021 Half Year Review – Hard Road to Recovery

The Governor of the Central Bank reported two consecutive quarters of growth although it must be stated Barbados economy performed below pre COVID 19 GDP levels – 3.2% to be exact. There was an increase in activity in the tourism sector even as COVID 19 continues to run rampant in the country. The thousands of workers serving the hospitality industry must be happy. The cold reality however is that the economy shrunk 18% in 2020 therefore any mention of the word GROWTH in 2021 must be translated in context.

There is a long, hard road to travel.

  • David
    October 27, 2021 5:54 AM

    Gov. cautious despite growth
    THE RETURN OF thousands of tourists to Barbados and a rebound in private spending have combined to grow the economy for the second consecutive quarter.
    However, Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes, while expressing optimism after the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) followed the second quarter’s 5.5 per cent expansion with ten per cent growth in the three-month period ended September 30, is remaining cautious.
    The veteran economist is encouraged by the positive implications of the tourism rebound, but is concerned about rising prices, especially for oil, and the uncertainty posed by the rapid spread of COVID-19’s Delta variant at home and abroad.
    As a result, the Central Bank has reduced its 2021 growth forecast to between one per cent and two per cent, but it expects GDP to expand by between seven per cent and nine per cent in 2022.
    Haynes said during his third-quarter press conference yesterday that the higher economic returns between July and September reflected “the combined effects of an expansion in private spending and the strengthening of the recovery in the tourism sector”, but he added that “for the first nine months of the year economic activity is estimated to have been approximately 3.2 per cent below the corresponding period one year ago.
    “Arrivals remained below pre-pandemic levels, but registered their strongest quarterly out-turn since the onset of COVID-19, as longstay arrivals reached 43 019 visitors compared to only 13 247 during the similar period in 2020,” he said.
    “The length of stay of tourists during the quarter was above pre-pandemic levels but, given the sharp weakening of activity in the first quarter of the year, tourism output was lower by 65 per cent for the first nine months of the year relative to 2020.
    “Arrivals from the United Kingdom and United States markets combined to account for 78 per cent of overall visitors during the third quarter of the year.”
    While tourism was a positive, Haynes was concerned about rising prices.
    “Oil prices, I think, they started the year at about US$50 a barrel. They are now about US$84 a barrel, so that obviously is a concern as an oil-importing country because it impacts not only our foreign exchange but it also impacts the cost of doing business and therefore our overall competitiveness, and therefore that is a concern for us,” he explained.
    The Central Bank’s data showed that “for the first 12 months ending August 2021, domestic prices rose by 1.8 per cent”.
    There were price increases for food and non-alcoholic beverages, transportation and housing and utilities, with international oil prices and freighting costs the main drivers of this.
    Early sign
    Despite the growth, the Governor is not prepared to say it is an early sign of Barbados’ emergence from recession, largely because the economy is still some ways off of its 2019 level, having contracted by about 18 per cent last year.
    “We went through a really rough period in the June quarter and the September quarter last year where the losses were just quite astronomical, so it’s perhaps quite easy for us to be able to recover from the depths of those numbers,” he reasoned.
    “What we want to be able to do is to get back to levels that are closer to where we were in 2019 and to be able to grow. So yes, the economy is growing but it is growing from what is essentially a very low base.”
    He added: “We didn’t do anything to get ourselves there – it was not policyinduced – and therefore I don’t want to use the words that we are out of recession. But we are recovering, the economy is growing, the tourism is on its way back, but we still have a long way to go to where we would want to be before we start to have discussions about recessions and out of recessions.” ( SC)

    Source: Nation

  • David
    October 27, 2021 5:55 AM

    Govt to borrow up to $100m
    GOVERNMENT is borrowing another $80 million to $100 million, with the funding expected to be in hand before the end of the year.
    Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes shared news of this yesterday during his third-quarter press conference.
    He detailed the additional funding inflows as the bank’s latest review revealed that while Government’s revenues had started to recover, they remained well below pre-COVID levels. Additionally, spending continued to increase during the first half of the fiscal year, and this was mainly related to COVID-19 pandemic expenditure.
    “As you are aware, most of our borrowing in recent years has been from the international financial institutions, whether it be the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank), the World Bank, or the CDB (Caribbean Development Bank). I think we have a loan lined up with one of these agencies, approximately $80 [million] to $100 million is the figure that I seem to recall, and we anticipate to be able to draw on that during this quarter,” Haynes said.
    In August, Barbados received about $261.6 million from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), its portion of a $1.3 trillion new allocation of Special
    Drawing Rights, not a loan.
    Barbados foreign reserves were $2.8 billion (about 42 weeks of import cover) at the end of September, having been boosted by the SDRs and $249 million from multilateral lending agencies.
    Regarding debt, the Central Bank report said Government registered “a modest increase in debt over the past six months, principally due to the policybased loans received from the World Bank and IMF”.
    However, it added: “While the debt stock reached $13.1 billion, up from $12.9 billion in March, the debt ratio fell by five percentage points to 146.1 per cent of GDP, reflecting the impact of the economic recovery.”
    (SC)

    Source: Nation

  • David
    October 27, 2021 5:55 AM

    Haynes: Banks must reduce fees
    FROM NEXT MONTH commercial banks and credit unions will have to reduce the debit card fees they are charging consumers and businesses.
    Central Bank Governor Cleviston Haynes announced yesterday that following complaints from Barbadians, his institution had intervened to mandate that these financial institutions charge no more than $3 per transaction when customers use automated teller machines (ATM) other than those owned by their bank or credit union.
    There will also be no charges when shoppers use their Visa and Mastercard debit cards at businesses with point-of-sale (POS) terminals, he added.
    Haynes said the Central Bank, which regulates the bank sector, would continue to monitor the situation and was prepared to intervene again if necessary.
    Commercial banks and credit unions will no longer be using CarIFS (Caribbean Integrated Financial Services Ltd.), an automated debit switch that links ATM and POS terminals across Barbados, having switched to Visa and Mastercard debit cards.
    However, consumers have been complaining about the related high fees, and Haynes said he understood some charges were as high as $6.50 per transaction.
    “The bank recognises that these fees do raise the cost of banking services and considers that high fees for the use of digital banking services may serve to undermine the national efforts to reduce the use of physical cash and increase reliance on digital transactions,” he said.
    “The bank has therefore taken the opportunity to review the fees that banks charge each other as proposed by Visa and Mastercard and following discussions with the banks and the credit unions, the bank has decided to intervene in the pricing of debit card transactions.”
    He explained: “This initial intervention is intended to standardise the interchange rate for Visa [and] Mastercard debit card transactions and to cushion the impact of the increased fees on depositors and hopefully the business sector. The bank will continue to monitor the impact of these fees and reserves the right for further intervention.
    “Further, the payment system itself is being modernised, including through the implementation of real time Automated Clearing House. This should create the potential for the adoption by financial institutions of other more cost effective solutions and the bank will seek to incentivise their early adoption.”
    The Governor encouraged financial institutions to “provide the education to their clientele so that prudent choices about low-cost services can be made”, and he also advised the public to, wherever possible, use the facilities of their banks and credit unions.
    “We need to be fair to customers both in terms of individuals, in terms of merchants, [and] in terms of the financial institutions. But this is where we are at, at this point in time,.
    The Central Bank said its first intervention in the matter was intended to standardise the interchange rate for Visa/Mastercard debit card transactions; and cushion the impact of the increased fees on depositors and the business sector.
    The bank added that while November 1 was the effective date of reduce fees, “some banks may continue to operate on CarIFS beyond that date”. ( SC)

    Source: Nation

  • David
    October 27, 2021 5:57 AM

    Is the change to the travel protocol a case of a money grab trumping the science?

    Protocol change ‘likely to boost winter season’
    by COLVILLE MOUNSEY
    colvillemounsey@nationnews.com
    GOVERNMENT’S DECISION to remove testing and quarantine entry protocols for vaccinated travellers is likely to boost the fortunes of the hotel sector this winter season following initial “mass cancellations”, says chairman of the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA), Geoffrey Roach.
    However, he said it was too early to determine whether the move will reverse the cancellations, which the accommodation industry is blaming squarely on the relatively low uptake of COVID-19 vaccinations within the sector.
    Roach also warned that while the loosening of border restrictions ought to redound to the benefit of hotels in the medium term, expectations are that there will be a sharp decline in revenue for the many hotels that facilitated the mandatory quarantine requirements for visitors to the island.
    “What we are hearing is that persons in the source markets are happy and are more likely to make a trip now, but it is really too early to say what the numbers are going to be because it has only been two days. With that said, the expectation is that we will see some pick-up in visitor arrivals.
    “However, we have to also consider that having made the changes in the protocols, the hotels that acted as quarantine, which would also include the locals that are travelling, would be no longer needed and lose that revenue,” he told the MIDWEEK NATION yesterday.
    “So there are going to be losses in one regard, but we are hopeful that over the medium term, the hotel sector will pick up some increases in the number of hotel bookings.” Last week Government announced that fully vaccinated travellers with a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours, were no longer required to take a mandatory PCR test or quarantine for at least 24 hours. The change took effect from Sunday. Meanwhile, unvaccinated passengers are still required to undergo a second PCR test on arrival and quarantine for up to seven days, with a repeat PCR test on Day 5. The chairman said that based on the statistics which Government has provided as it relates to the positivity rate among vaccinated travellers, BHTA members had expressed some level of comfort and confidence
    in the safety of the plan.
    “For the most part there is a level of comfort that fully vaccinated persons no longer have to go through this long process. It is a logically sound position, given the Minister of Health’s revelation that less than one per cent of arriving passengers were testing positive for COVID-19. As I said earlier, we have to wait and see how this affects the numbers for the upcoming season,” he said.
    Roach also addressed the apparent disconnect between the BHTA’s alarm over recent cancellations, while Minister of Tourism Lisa Cummins has made it clear that the sector was experiencing no such setbacks.
    He said: “Our position on the issue remains the same. We have nothing to revise in terms of what we have put out there.”
    Roach did not elaborate further in response to the evidence put forward by the minister, which runs counter to the earlier concerns raised by the BHTA.
    Last week Cummins said that based on reports she received, bookings had placed the majority of hotels above 70 per cent capacity.
    She said since the announcement in June that Barbados was on the United Kingdom’s green list, forward bookings went up fourfold and there had been no abatement to this trend.

    Source: Nation

