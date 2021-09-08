Food Security: Eat the Cellphone
There is a popular saying “God helps those who help themselves“. The pandemic has been with us almost 2 years, we know any pandemic is likely to disrupt the global supply chain. We know Barbados is a significant importer of food, over the years successive governments have paid lip service to prioritizing food security. It is cheaper to import than produce in Barbados they say – what about forming a strategic relationship with other islands? What is the purpose of Caricom?
The following was sent to the blogmaster with the following question. The old people have another saying – “you have made your bed and will have to lie on it”.
People have been eating less meat
and loads more rice
just like 3rd world living
God is smiling 🙂 like Sunshine ☼
Did we not have a private citizen running a successful hydroponics farm in St Peter and who left the island in disgust after he was taken to court by a big real estate developer? Apparently another hotel was more important than food security when a legal technicality was invoked in buying the farm land from under the nose of the farmer.
