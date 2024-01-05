Why worry, be happy – Chefette and KFC mock food always available

This Mottley government has been in office for two terms or about five years. One area of focus for the BU Intelligentsia through the years has been our inability to address food security concerns.

We continue to hear sweet nothings from the mouth of Minister of Agriculture Indar Weir, however, statistics posted on the Central Bank of Barbados website shows there has been no material expansion in the agricultural sector.

Relevant Link: https://www.centralbank.org.bb/news/trade-in-goods-barbados

Many held a high hope that the Covid 19 pandemic would have triggered an unprecedented increase in agriculture and food production in Barbados. Five years is time enough for the man on the street to be able to touch and feel positive change in food production AND behavioural change in the population.

The content of the short video posted is eerily similar to what is unfolding in Barbados and other tourism dependent countries Caribbean.

