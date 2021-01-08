Prime Minister Mottley and Team Have Covid 19 Conversation with Barbadians
Although not out of the woods Barbadians were told based on the week over week numbers “we are in a better place”, however, we need to keep our guard up. We can do this people!
Saying not out of the woods is simple political rhetetoric
The numbers decline because of the govt slow and inabity to do massive testing similar to that done during the Prison spike
2000 numbers and a slow response gives a false and misleading reading to the public
Mass testing in higher numbers with a 24hr result wold give a true and exact number of where and how far barbados is
Meanwhile people hearing about lowering trends would relax and return to the same old as before
However govt returning to the Abc formula is a tell of how far in the woods barbados is
Reverting to the ABC nonesence again is pointless. If you ask any business person how sales are this month they will tell you things are way slower than last year, so both traffic and sales are down. the facts therefore dont reflect the need to return to any ABC. The only reason i can see we will go back to that is if we are not being told the whole story. I really hope the chamber of commerce have the backbone to convey this to the PM. Then again so as not to offend, they will probably go along with it.
Next thing is I heard the goverment doctor on the radio today saying there is no community spread, so let me ask Him one question?
If by your own admission today you have not found patient Zero and as a result have not been able to contact trace the infections back to the said patient Zero, then how in God’s name can you say there is no community spread? If patient Zero and all he infected up to the point where you were able to trace, are in fact living here are they not infected members of our community ? There is a break between those you traced and patient Zero and none of you can say definitely how may persons make up that untraced gap. Is it 10 people, 100 people or 1000 people? Truth is you don’t know and hence can’t say. So what is the reaction instead, you decide to go back to the alphabet nonesence. Wunna must be really feel all of we out here born under a rock! Then you come with a last ditch effort of defending your position by saying the WTO say community spread only occurs when you have lost track of being able to trace all infected cases. So wait what happen with us here then? We got a gap in the trace and nobody can say how many people make up this gap. By the way what does the CDC define community spread as?
in toronto second month of lockdown, case keep rising,people not listening anymore, they hearing blah blah stay apart
