De Women Smiling While De Men Frowning on Spry Street

Submitted by Concerned Bajan

The word from that institution central to the Barbados economy on Spry Street is that the teetotalling ” Little Big Cheese” who took over the operation just before the change of government has most if not all the senior male employees in the organization in his bad books as he appears to have difficulty in relating to them and has been making life difficult for most of them, prompting some to take early retirement. The LBC seems to prefer to surround himself with members of the opposite sex and enjoys jovial and often exceptionally friendly relationships with them. Some insiders say that this is a Napoleonic complex as he seems to feel challenged by the guys and as a result he allows the girls to get away with murder and do as they like with his backing.



Word on the street is that if you are looking for a job at this institution the way in is to come on as a temp and then “wiggle” your way around on the top floor and sooner or later you will catch the eyes of LBC and a permanent position will be created for you.



Others are saying that LBC is unable to make decisions and is very poor at dealing with people, which has the organization heading for disaster and that the situation is worse than under the last ball head Doctor who even though he had his faults, was able to make decisions and had some ideas.



The words of a recently retired number two, who is now trying to sort out the public transport sector, still ring true. At a retirement function he said “the bank has lost its way“.