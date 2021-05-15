All Baloney!

The recent uptick in conversation about the awarding of government contacts to construct houses in Barbados has caused many tongues to wag. A quick search of the web easily found articles of which they are many many many more criticising the relationships between the government of Barbados and Mark Maloney of Preconco fame.

Is this just more politics as usual?

Is this a case that uneasy lies the head that wears the crown?

Is it true despite all the rubbing shoulders, conversation and consultations that the more things change the more they remain the same?

Can we now officially declare that 6 is half dozen and duopoly politics from a homogeneous political class is real?

All Maloney!

