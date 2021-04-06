Speed Dials and Privileges

Submitted by BU Regular

In Barbados speed dialing is usually reserved for your closest friends, your bestest buddy. That person who can get you out of jail or the mud if you need to. It is with passing interest therefore that a reputed “businessman” who was previously charged for trafficking of drugs from an area associated with certain activity was able within seconds to call a leading Minister and Member of Parliament (not his member) when confronted by the Police for what they believed was wrongdoing on Good Friday.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m still concerned about the original sin of possibly breaching Covid Protocols on a clearly stated lockdown weekend. I’m also still concerned that this same flagrant breach of protocols occurred last year in the same area by the same persons. I’m similarly concerned that the Police were interrupted in their duty with a speed dial to an aunt. And we should all be concerned about the rumblings and rumours of shadows and benefactors, whether they be from white, black or red seas.

But, the absolute concern is that this “businessman” was so bold enough, so confident and so certain enough of the eventual outcome of his speed dial that he could call an aunt on speakerphone to have the Police retreat and rescind their interpretation of the activities playing out before them. All this in the earshot and view of many many persons.

What is even more farcical is the “official” response from a secretary of the press within 24 hours to spin what happened and raise even more doubts in any right-thinking Barbadian’s mind.

How many other allegations, incidents, rumours and social media posts about aunts and uncles have gone viral without responses or spin? Why is this one so important Roy? Is there fire behind the smoke??

So yes folks, privilege and access here is clear. The reason for it however is not clear (well, at least not to the average bloke). One must now wonder how many “businesspeople” in the BCCI, BPSA, BEC, SBA, shops, villages and even Social Partnership have such a powerful number on speed dial AND are bold and confident enough to use it when confronted by the Police executing their duties.

How many other calls have been made during Covid, or before Covid, or before May 2018 or during the lost decade or even during 1994-2008 that we may never hear about?

I wonder if Hamenauth Sarendranauth had the privilege of a speed dial which would take days and not weekes, if he could have avoided court, prison and now death before being sentenced.

I wonder how many other politicians, ON BOTH SIDES, are comfortable taking speed dials on loudspeaker that lead them to acting CONTRARY to the procedure of the day to the detriment and embarrassment of law-abiding public servants simply trying to do their jobs.

The old girl always said that whenever you see one flying ant by the light bulb there are usually a lot more and to expect some rain over time. In other words, shut de windows.

One thing is for sure. In this 166 square miles privileged speed dials to uncles and aunties who care and who “got this” may not be as rare as we think.

Nay I say. Instead, it should be clear to any observer that despite the talk, the cliches, the speeches and the promises this incident truly shows that This Is Who We Are.

  • David
    April 6, 2021 5:15 AM

    Mia: I did no wrong
    PM’s pushback at criticisms of her Good Friday actions
    by BARRY ALLEYNE barryalleyne@nationnews.com
    PRIME MINISTER MIA AMOR MOTTLEY is insisting she did not cross the line of acceptable governance nor did she undermine the hierarchy of the Royal Barbados Police Force on Good Friday.
    She was responding yesterday to criticisms from Democratic Labour Party leader Verla De Peiza and Opposition Senator Caswell Franklyn, who both claimed she had overstepped her boundaries when taking a phone call from cook shop owner Ross Ashton during a special luncheon at Deacons Road, St Michael.
    In breaking her silence since the interaction with police ended with Ashton’s luncheon being allowed to continue, after being stopped by lawmen, Mottley reiterated that she in no way undermined the actions of law enforcement during the call from the Ashton.
    “I did nothing wrong. I was taking calls from Barbadians before, and I will take them after. All of a sudden because it is a call from Deacons Farm, it is interference, but if it is a call from Warrens or Bridgetown, it is facilitation?”
    Seeking information
    Mottley told the DAILY NATION her conversation with police and Ashton was merely to seek information, and when that was provided by law enforcement and it was determined that no protocols had been breached, she ended the call, and never reached out to Assistant Commissioner Oral Williams to take the matter further.
    “I never directed anyone to do anything. I can’t tell anything more. I can’t manufacture the facts. But it is a blatant lie that I directed any police officer to do anything.
    “The notion that any citizen of Barbados cannot pick up the phone and call the Prime Minister is one I reject entirely,” she added.
    The Prime Minister said she would take calls from ordinary citizens about the emergency directives, just as she would if the chairman of Sagicor or the manager of Massy decided to also seek clarification on anything. “If the call was from them, would I be hearing the same noises?” she asked.
    “Is it interference when I’m dealing with someone from Deacons Farm? The people from the Farm not people too? I’ve given the whole of Barbados my telephone number. Every week I deal with people asking for assistance or having concerns with different things. This was no different on Good Friday.”
    To Barbadians who need assistance for anything, Mottley said: “You can call meanytime. I can’t always answer but I try my best to answer people when they call.”
    She said she wanted all Barbadians to not just call her, but also her Cabinet ministers and all Members of Parliament who represent the Barbados Labour Party and hold them all accountable.
    “There is not a no-disturb sign on my door,” Mottley said. “Even before I was the Prime Minister of Barbados, this is what I did. I’ve been taking calls from all Barbadians for 30 years of my public life.”
    The Prime Minister said her actions were something she does daily in her duties as the leader of the country and cited an example last week where she was on her phone facilitating assistance for the parents of a nine-year-old boy admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
    In yesterday’s DAILY NATION, De Peiza said the Prime Minister’s actions were “deeply disturbing”.
    “It certainly sets an extremely dangerous precedent . . . . The Prime Minister should never ever be in such a position where she is at the base commanding laws. This is extremely dangerous for democracy,” the DLP president added.
    Meanwhile, Franklyn called for the Governor General to officially reprimand Mottley, claiming that it was an abuse of office.
    “There can’t be one set of rules for some and then another set of rules for other people . . . .There is no justifying this behaviour, it is totally unacceptable,” he declared.
    About Franklyn’s criticisms, the Prime Minister said the outspoken senator was accountable to the Leader of the Opposition, but she was accountable to the 284 000 people in Barbados.
    “And to the president of the DLP, I say that people come to public life to solve problems. If people are not calling her, she needs to check and ask the question why.”
    Mottley said the Errol Barrow she knew and the former leaders of the DLP, such as Sir Lloyd Sandiford and the late David Thompson, would never have sat back and deferred people’s problems on a Good Friday if those problems could be solved in a timesensitive matter.

    Source: Nation

