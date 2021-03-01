Clinical Study: Ozone Therapy Works on mild to moderate Covid-19

Submitted by Green Monkey



Safety and efficacy of ozone therapy in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients: A phase 1/11 randomized control trial (SEOT study)☆

Int Immunopharmacol. 2021 Feb; 91: 107301.

Published online 2020 Dec 23. doi: 10.1016/j.intimp.2020.107301



Discussion:

Participants from OZ group didn’t show any requirement of supplemental oxygen, ICU admission and mechanical ventilation whereas standard group demonstrated 10% subjects requiring mechanical ventilation, ICU admission and two of which led to two fatalities. The results on mortality and need for advanced care in both groups in our study were comparatively better than the preliminary report published on Ozone safety among COVID-19 patients [26]. This indicates the need to integrate Ozone therapy in to the existing care. Integrating Ozone therapy in COVID-19 care not only reduces the mortality but also will be very strategic to accelerate recovery of COVID 19 patients presenting mild to moderate severity to getting into the advanced COVID-19 stages.There is strong relationship between symptom regressions and severity of COVID 19 [27]. Our results that subjects in OZ group were relieved of cough, breathlessness more effectively than ST group that can check the severity of COVID-19.One of the strong correlation to avoid bad prognosis in COVID 19, is to exert faster reduction in viral titre [28]. Antiviral activity can reduce pulmonary infiltrates and pulmonary tissue damage. There were 77% subjects from Ozone treated group showed negative RT-PCR on day 5 and all 100% got negative RT-PCR on day 10. This clearly declares advantage of faster eradication of virus from body which could be attributed to the antiviral potential of Ozone therapy.



Conclusion: Our study suggests that Ozone therapy is safe and effective to be used in COVID-19 patients who are in mild or moderate stage of the illness. Governments and policy makers should consider including Ozone therapy in the existing level of care which could possibly reduce the requirement of advanced treatment facilities and reduce morbidity and mortality rate. However, future studies are warranted to understand the magnitude of this change in these multiple domains that are affected by COVID-19.



The problem with the report’s authors’ call for more trials to get a better picture of the true extent of Ozone Therapy’s effectiveness will be in finding willing sponsors to fund more controlled, double-blind trials on the product. There is no way to patent Ozone Therapy such that it could provide a revenue stream to justify the expense involved in holding those trials.

Ozone Therapy has been advocated by its proponents as useful and effective for treating a wide range of bacterial and viral infections and as well, to relieve various chronic, painful, and debilitating health conditions e.g., joint pain/arthritis, autoimmune diseases, multiple sclerosis etc. It has an established safety record since it came into use around the turn of the 19th/20th century. The first patent for a medical ozone device was in fact awarded to none other than Nikola Tesla in 1896. With the rise in prominence of allopathic medicine in the first 20 to 30 decades of the 1900s (increasingly based on an approach of prescribing patented, pharmaceutical drugs as a primary treatment option), Ozone Therapy fell out of favour with the orthodox medical establishment, but it has survived over the years among alternative medical practitioners such as naturopaths.

Today there is a slowly increasing awareness of the many reports of Ozone Therapy’s benefits and hence enhanced interest by medical doctors on investigating the effectiveness of Ozone Therapy – somewhat more so, perhaps, with the advent of Covid-19. Covid-19 we were told had no existing viable medications as treatment options, leaving us no choice but to lockdown, isolate, sanitize, and wear a mask (or two or three) while we waited for Pharma’s white coated, lab scientists to provide us with another vaccine. The medical regulatory and advisory bodies like the FDA, WHO, CDC etc. have not been keen to promote the use of ozone, throwing up the objection that there are no large scale, clinical, double-blind studies to permit official endorsement. (See my comment on clinical trials above.)

Note that Ozone Therapy does not involve patients breathing ozone gas into their lungs, as this would be very damaging to the lung tissue. Instead, a small portion of ozone, O3, is mixed with a much larger part of regular oxygen, O2, and injected by IV or needle directly into the bloodstream (note there is no danger of the injection of the ozone/oxygen gas mixture causing an embolism), inserted into the body by rectal or vaginal insufflation, or even by insufflation through the ear in some cases.

Ozone Therapy seems to be slowly gaining recognition (perhaps more so in Europe, than in North America) as a viable treatment option, and especially so for conditions that have not responded to standard allopathic medical approaches. Dr. Robert Rowen MD of Santa Rosa, California claims to have successfully and safely used Ozone Therapy in his Functional Medicine practice for 30+ years and has co-authored a peer reviewed article in 2019 promoting the efficacity of Ozone Therapy as a treatment option for use by all medical practitioners:



Ozone and oxidation therapies as a solution to the emerging crisis in infectious disease management: a review of current knowledge and experience – Robert Jay Rowen, MD1,* and Howard Robins, DPM2 The world is facing a serious crisis over the rise of “superbugs” resistant to antibiotics. These drugs ushered in the modern medical era and its most unfortunate paradigm of single pharmaceutical drugs to allegedly treat disease. Tens of thousands worldwide are dying of resistant bacterial infections, and viral diseases which, in general, we’ve never been able to treat well.Yet right before us, Nature has provided a literally eternal, highly effective solution – oxidation stimulants. Ultraviolet light in sunlight destroys germs. Ozone (as found in the upper atmosphere), which can be medically generated, destroys bacteria largely on contact. It oxidizes crucial proteins on viral membranes which effectively “chops off their fingers” so they can’t open the cookie jar (entry into cells where they propagate). Ozone therapy stimulates utilization in your body of the most important element of healing: oxygen. Ozone has been found to modulate your immune system and reduce the toxicity of inflammation, a key mechanism of morbidity in infection. Ozone has also been found to treat infection on its own, and also in synergy with antibiotics.

Dr. Rowen also maintains a YouTube channel. In this YouTube video he explains why he believes Ozone Therapy could be an effective treatment option against Covid-19 were it to receive wider acceptance by regulatory bodies and the medical establishment.