Which will it be, Extend the PAUSE or REOPEN?

Submitted by Observing

Back in March 2020 the GoB outlined a series of steps to address the Covid -19 challenge by entering Stage 3 and announcing a lockdown after 24 cases were recorded. These were all imported.

Fast forward to December 3, 2020 where we had 281 total cases (24 active) and 7 deaths. We were still managing well under the circumstances.

Fast forward again to December 31, 2020 where ten new cases were announced and the first signal of worry kicked in.

This led to the period Jan 1st to 4th 2021 where we added 297 new cases and then onto January 26, 2021 when we prepared to “pause.”

Since the pause we have had 520 more positive cases, 11 more deaths and an average positivity rate between 4% and 9% with spikes as high as 15% on some days.

Now with the national pause set to expire we wait with bated breath to see what happens

Former president of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Eddy Abed has made clear that “the private sector can’t take another lock down” (Feb 12, 2021)

President of the Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA) Edward Clarke suggested that only in “extreme circumstances” should such drastic measures be taken. (Feb 10, 2021)

Chamber of Commerce president Trisha Tannis warns Barbadians to brace for the possibility of more job losses

However, Dr. Adrian Lorde says that an extension to the lockdown may be necessary

We still record between 25 and 40+ cases each day with regrettable deaths in between.

So, which will it be? What should we choose?

Extend the pause out of caution and in the interest of public health or, reopen with the known risk and the hope of economic gain?