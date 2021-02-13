Which will it be, Extend the PAUSE or REOPEN?
Submitted by Observing
Back in March 2020 the GoB outlined a series of steps to address the Covid -19 challenge by entering Stage 3 and announcing a lockdown after 24 cases were recorded. These were all imported.
Fast forward to December 3, 2020 where we had 281 total cases (24 active) and 7 deaths. We were still managing well under the circumstances.
Fast forward again to December 31, 2020 where ten new cases were announced and the first signal of worry kicked in.
This led to the period Jan 1st to 4th 2021 where we added 297 new cases and then onto January 26, 2021 when we prepared to “pause.”
Since the pause we have had 520 more positive cases, 11 more deaths and an average positivity rate between 4% and 9% with spikes as high as 15% on some days.
Now with the national pause set to expire we wait with bated breath to see what happens
- Former president of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Eddy Abed has made clear that “the private sector can’t take another lock down” (Feb 12, 2021)
- President of the Barbados Private Sector Association (BPSA) Edward Clarke suggested that only in “extreme circumstances” should such drastic measures be taken. (Feb 10, 2021)
- Chamber of Commerce president Trisha Tannis warns Barbadians to brace for the possibility of more job losses
- However, Dr. Adrian Lorde says that an extension to the lockdown may be necessary
- We still record between 25 and 40+ cases each day with regrettable deaths in between.
So, which will it be? What should we choose?
Extend the pause out of caution and in the interest of public health or, reopen with the known risk and the hope of economic gain?
What exactly will the vaccine do?
I get the impression it won’t stop you catching COVID or spreading it once you have caught it but it will prevent you from getting really sick if you happen to catch COVID.
Am I right or wrong?
If I am right, there is no point to locking down, stanning home or pausing unless it continues to the end of time.
Time to grow up and get moving!!
LikeLike
I think Mia Motley is trying to be like Tori Lightfoot the Chicago Mayor and Barbajans are no Chicagoans with Black Lives Matter runnings
LikeLike
We need to reopen next week but with some changes.
Mandatory mask wearing with a $500 fine forth with or 30 days at Dodds for offenders.
Breach of the above on private transport. $500 for the passenger and $500 for the driver along with $1000 charge for the owner all per offence.
Businesses not adhering to the protocol $10,000 fine per breach per day.
If we have a problem address the problem do not cripple what’s left of an economy that is barely holding on. We know even in the pause we had offenders selling from back doors, were they fined or imprisoned ? If so how much? If we accept that a lockdown is the end result of failed protocols that were not enforced, then surely we know what needs to be done going forward this time.
LikeLike
I had to be back and forth between the US over a period of years a while back and every flu season I got a flu shot.
They did not stop me getting flu but ….. I used to get on an aeroplane and get off with flu.
That stopped.
Up to today I don’t get flu as often as I used to before I had the flu shots but I still get some horrible flu.
Last year I figured I had the COVID in February/March but it was probably a bad bout of flu.
I suspect that may be how the COVID vaccine will work, it won’t stop you getting COVID, or spreading if you get it but it may reduce the number of times you get it.
LikeLike
LikeLike
There are many flu viruses, the annual shot only protects against the four expected strains.
I agree with your interpretation of the Covid 19 vaccine.
LikeLike
@John AFebruary 13, 2021 5:37 PM
Exactly, we need severe punishment, especially for those civil servants who triggered the West cost clusters as sex workers and the bus crawl cluster. We are still waiting for our governments to punish the culprits severely. In China, the participants of the bus crawl would have been in a labour camp long ago.
I therefore suggest that government copies Chinese methods. How about a public flogging in Heroes’ Square and a labor camp at Richard Drax’s for entertainment? I’m willing to bet that with such measures, the COVID21 numbers will be close to zero in 10 days.
LikeLike