Sweet Sunday Sermon – Healing in his Wings

We have just traversed another Christmas season, and many have perhaps sung with gusto the lyrics to Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

Wesley’s rhymes, as usual alludes to a number of scriptures in which he briefly mentions inter alia, the doctrine of reconciliation in verse 1, the doctrine of the incarnation in verse 2, the doctrine of the Rapture and the doctrine of the kenosis (lay His glory by) in verse 3, fulfilled in Philipians 2:6.

We must not, however, miss the importance of the prophesy that the Lord Jesus would be Our peace as the Prince of Peace as foretold in Isaiah 9:6 & Micah 5:5, and fulfilled according to Paul in Ephesians 2:14.

In addition, Wesley alludes to two prophesies in Malachi. In Malachi 4:2, the Lord Jesus is referred to as “the Son of Righteousness,” who will “lay His glory by”, and arise “with healing in his wings”.

Two logical questions are “ what are the “wings“ Malachi was talking about in Malachi 4:2, and exactly how on earth do wings heal?

It is to such questions in Malachi’s prophecies that this week’s post is concerned.