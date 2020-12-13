Who WE are as Bajans

Posted on by One comment
Submitted by Tee White

A new buzz phrase that seems to be in use by members of the current Barbados government is, “This is who we are” as Bajans or in the negative version, “This is not who we are”. Some version of this phrase was used 17 times in Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s address to the nation on the 54th anniversary of independence and has since been repeated by Minister of Tourism Lisa Cummins. But what are the aims behind the use of this phrase?

The first question that arises is who gave the 24 members of the current government the right to define for the nearly 300, 000 Bajans at home and the many thousands more who have made their lives elsewhere what it means to be a Bajan. Secondly, how did the government arrive at this essence of Bajan-ness? There are Bajans of all outlooks and personal views, some of which are directly contradictory. For example, there are those who cling fast to white supremacist ideas and the whole colonial inheritance from the English slavemasters, while there are others who reject this inheritance with contempt. How is it possible, in this complexity to decide that doing X is being Bajan but doing Y is not? And in any event, who gets to make that judgment?

In reality, however, the government’s new found love of defining Bajan-ness is not because they have suddenly discovered a desire to understand the cultural and psychological essence of what it is to be Bajan. Quite the contrary. The government’s intention is to use its definition as a weapon to stifle the struggle of the workers for their rights. Once the government establishes its monopoly to decide what is part of ‘who we are’ and what is not, it can easily use this power to declare anyone taking actions it disagrees with as being outside of the nation. The idea of using political and ideological differences as a means to exclude people from the nation is not a new one. One Senator Joseph McCarthy in the USA in the 1950’s drew on the work of the US legislature’s House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) to pursue his own vendetta against those US citizens who took a stand for rights and justice because he considered them to be un-American. Towering freedom fighters like Paul Robeson and Claudia Jones were to become the target of McCarthy’s activities. Is this the direction of travel of the government of Barbados?

That the government intends to use its definition to suppress the workers’ struggles is clear from the fact that they have been targeting the fighting hotel workers with it. These workers, abandoned by their unions, faced with employers trying to cheat them out of their redundancy pay and a government that colluded with the employers by amending the Severance Payment Act, took a courageous stand to fight for their rights. The statements from the Prime Minister and from the Minister of Tourism are that the actions of the workers are not part of ‘who we are’. In other words, the workers must give up the struggle for their rights because this type of struggle is not part of being Bajan. These statements come from leaders of a political party which supported the huge protest in Bridgetown in 2017 against the tax policies of the previous DLP government. Was that protest part of ‘who we are’? And what about Nanny Grigg, Bussa and the freedom fighters of 1816 or Clement Payne and the martyrs of 1937? Were their actions part of ‘who we are’? Or are we now to understand from the government that our national heroes are not ‘who we are’?

Far from not being ‘who we are’, the actions of the fighting hotel workers are exactly who we are. From the days of slavery, those who toil in this country have had to fight for every inch of progress we have made. It’s no different today. The just demands of the laid off workers must be met and Bajans must go all out to support them in their struggle. That’s who we are.

tagged with ,

One comment

  • David
    December 13, 2020 5:05 AM

    Instability vital for movement
    The unprecedented dismissal of the last Government, the rise in gun violence, the frequency of strikes and industrial action, the reaction of students and parents to the CXC debacle, all these point to a change or evolution occurring in the Bajan character and culture.
    Bajans have changed.
    And so they should. The alternative to change is often stagnation. Especially when change is occurring all around you. The questions are: what, how, how fast, how appropriate and how intentional and self-directed is this change.
    It is clear that Bajans are becoming less passive than they used to appear to be. The passivity is falling away leaving previously veiled aggression more visible.
    This presents a challenge and an opportunity for any Barbados Government.
    More honest dialogue
    As the mask of passivity is lifted and a truer face of the Barbadian public is revealed, this gives a Government the opportunity to engage in more honest and open dialogue with the people.
    As the people give up the mask of passivity it allows them to come together as a more powerful force and make demands with more clarity. The people can now say what they want and the Government can hear them more clearly.
    However, hearing is not listening. The challenge is that now Barbados Governments and Barbadian citizens have to learn to listen and learn to engage honestly. This has been a challenge for governments and citizens the world over, from time immemorial. The will and opportunity to overcome this challenge has also varied from moment to moment and place to place.
    This is a moment in time, in a place, where a change in the relationship between government and the people is inevitable. An improvement is also possible and necessary.
    We are in times of major instability. Instability is necessary for movement, change. Think of it this way.
    If you are standing with your feet shoulder width apart, parallel to each other and with your weight on your heels, this is a stable position. You are not likely to trip and fall from this stance.
    However, if you want to change your location, you are going to have to shift your weight over to one leg and over your toes, pick one foot up into the air and move out of the parallel position into a position where one foot is out front. In this moment of movement, change, you give up the stability of your previous position for mobility, the ability to move, change.
    Comfortable stability
    However, mobility, movement, change brings risk. You might feel more safe and secure in the stability of standing still.
    But what if a car is speeding out of control in your direction? Doan try and pick up yuh foot an move yuh tail out de way! When the environment changes it is often necessary to give up your comfortable stability. Or you could stay in the same spot and hope that the car swerves.
    It feels like this is what some people want to do. Keep a stable stance with your feet in the same place, shift your shoulders a little bit and hope that the car misses you. It feels like this is what we have been accustomed doing. It feels like we can no longer do that. The environment is changing too much, too fast. We can’t be too stubborn. It is move, change, evolve or perish.
    Back to the original questions. What needs to change, how and how fast? Can we make those changes intentionally and appropriately? Will the people evolve from the tendency to passive-aggressiveness becoming positive-assertive or igrunt and aggressive. Will our Governments evolve from colour-blind and tone-deaf to sensitive, communicative and engaged?

    Adrian Green is a communications specialist. Email: Adriangreen14 @gmail.com

    Source: Nation

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s