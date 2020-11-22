Sweet Sunday Sermon – The word “Redeem” as found in the New Testament

Submitted by Dr. GP

In the New Testament we see that all people need redemption, since they are all slaves, being all sold under sin and in spiritual bondage. Jesus made this abundantly clear to the Jewish leadership of his day (John 8:31-36).

The Coming of the Redeemer and the accomplishment of Redemption is recorded in Matthew, Mark, Luke and John in accordance to the teaching of Galatians 4:4 that in the fullness of time, God sent his son into the world to redeem a people for himself. The Fall of man established man’s desperate need for redemption, and God had carefully and thoroughly prepared the world for the coming of the Redeemer in the balance of the Old Testament.

The four gospels are the inspired eye-witness accounts of the life, death and resurrection of the Saviour. Christ came to reveal the glory of God in human flesh, “the image of the invisible God, pre-eminent over all creation” (Colossians 1:15). He came to proclaim the kingdom of God and teach us about the way of salvation (Matthew 3:2). He came to conquer Satan and to destroy his work (Col. 2:15; I John 3:8). But above all, he came to die for sins and to rise triumphantly from the grave to display his victory. He came to redeem us! (John 3:16,17).