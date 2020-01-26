Sweet Sunday Sermon – Why Would You Want to LOVE or CARE About  Someone You Had NOT Seen?

Submitted by Dr. GP

Whom having not seen, ye love; in whom, though now ye see him not, yet believing, ye rejoice with joy unspeakable and full of glory: I Peter 1;8

WHY WOULD YOU WANT TO LOVE OR CARE ABOUT SOMEONE YOU HAD NOT SEEN?

1 BECAUSE IT WAS PREDICTED SEE JOHN 20:29 AND BECAUSE THE WORD OF THE LORD ENDURETH FOR EVER I PETER 1:24

2 BECAUSE WE WERE BORN AGAIN OUT FOM ABOVE TO A LIVING ASSURANCE

3 BECAUSE WE ARE KEPT BY THE POWER OF GOD I PETER1:3-5

3 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, which according to his abundant mercy hath begotten us again unto a lively hope by the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead,

4 To an inheritance incorruptible, and undefiled, and that fadeth not away, reserved in heaven for you,

5 Who are kept by the power of God through faith unto salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.

4 BECAUSE WE WERE REDEEMED BY HIS PRECIOUS BLOOD I PETER 1; 18-19

18 Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers;

19 But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot:

5 BECAUSE CHRIST SUFFERED FOR US TO BRING US TO GOD AND NOW SITS AT GOD’S RIGHT HAND INTERCEDING FOR US I PETER 3; 18

3:18 For Christ also hath once suffered for sins, the just for the unjust, that he might bring us to God, being put to death in the flesh, but quickened by the Spirit:

6 BECAUSE CHRIST SUFFERED FOR US AND RETURNED US TO THE SHEPHERD AND BISHOP OF OUR SOULS I PETER 3:24-25

3 24 Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.

25 For ye were as sheep going astray; but are now returned unto the Shepherd and Bishop of your souls.

IN CONCLUSION

I Peter 2.7

Unto you therefore which believe he is precious: