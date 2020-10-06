Barbadian Beware of Forex Trading Scams
A few weeks ago the blogmaster assisted a middle aged lady with a matter to her satisfaction. She then politely asked the blogmaster if she could give him a call later in the evening. Of course said the blogmaster being the kind gentleman, about 7:30PM should do it.
To hurry the story along the middle aged lady asked if the blogmaster was familiar with FOREX TRADING and that she was presenting the opportunity for significant money to be made by the both of us. After a few questions the blogmaster was able to conclude that the middle aged lady was ignorant about how to trade in foreign currencies but to compensate, she was confident the people she had become involved would deliver on a promise to train her AND the blogmaster should he grasp the opportunity to get on board.
Always mindful of the familiar Proverb a fool and his money are soon parted the blogmaster pulled up Google (let Google be your friend) to confirm a suspicion. This was another scam where snake oil sales men pump ignorant individuals for referrals to the scam – it turns out the referral payment is the revenue opportunity for the managers of of the scam and the foreign exchange spreads – where the risk is 100% – left to the hapless individuals who were referred to the scheme.
One of the biggest perpetrators of the FOREX TRADING Scam is the company iMarketLive.
We are living in a harsh economic time, when greed and ignorance are added to the plot it makes for a sizeable opportunity for fraudsters.
Barbadians, a word to you should be sufficient!
A former manager of mine once tried to recruit me.
Didn’t give him the time of day.
LikeLike
David
Good get. These kinds of schemes are fairly normal currently. We receive at least a dozen per day
The pitches may change but the underlying structures remain the same.
More precisely scams like these are so normalized that something like bitcoin has recieved a halcyon place next to gold in some respectable portfolios.
Bitcoin was recently valued at 10,000 dollars, per coin. Six years ago it was maybe 10.
While on this subject, you should inform us about government’s foray into this area. The role of the “gurus” the administration brought to turn brass into gold.
We refer to Adams junior el al.
LikeLike
@Pacha
You are galusbait this morning.
LikeLike
is Adams still a senator? is Gabriel Abed still dabbling in Fintech?
LikeLike
Adams is still a Senator and Abed manages a Fintec after the buyout.
LikeLike