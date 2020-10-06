Barbadian Beware of Forex Trading Scams

A few weeks ago the blogmaster assisted a middle aged lady with a matter to her satisfaction. She then politely asked the blogmaster if she could give him a call later in the evening. Of course said the blogmaster being the kind gentleman, about 7:30PM should do it.

To hurry the story along the middle aged lady asked if the blogmaster was familiar with FOREX TRADING and that she was presenting the opportunity for significant money to be made by the both of us. After a few questions the blogmaster was able to conclude that the middle aged lady was ignorant about how to trade in foreign currencies but to compensate, she was confident the people she had become involved would deliver on a promise to train her AND the blogmaster should he grasp the opportunity to get on board.

Always mindful of the familiar Proverb a fool and his money are soon parted the blogmaster pulled up Google (let Google be your friend) to confirm a suspicion. This was another scam where snake oil sales men pump ignorant individuals for referrals to the scam – it turns out the referral payment is the revenue opportunity for the managers of of the scam and the foreign exchange spreads – where the risk is 100% – left to the hapless individuals who were referred to the scheme.

One of the biggest perpetrators of the FOREX TRADING Scam is the company iMarketLive.

We are living in a harsh economic time, when greed and ignorance are added to the plot it makes for a sizeable opportunity for fraudsters.

Barbadians, a word to you should be sufficient!