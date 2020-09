Progression of C-19 case development has been relatively steady; no apparent community spread in Barbados and Grenada and imputed almost rampant community spread in Jamaica and T&T and to some extent Guyana. Barbados is reopening schools from Monday and thereby enters a new and somewhat dangerous phase. The authorities have to be exceedingly vigilant and ready to make quick granular decisions re. school openings to keep the ship of state on an even keel - Lyall Small

