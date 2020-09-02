Digital-National ID Coming

The blogmaster watched with interest the CBC TV8 People’s Business show last weekend and took note of the heavy focus government is placing on digital transformation in the public sector. What is good about the project is that inefficient processes will have to be updated to support several implementations promised. Congratulations to Amit@caribbeansignal.com who appeared on the TV show in his role as government’s E-commerce Coordinator for the digital transformation project. Under the late Prime Minister Owen Arthur public sector reform was the buzz project, we wish this administration well with digital implementations in the public sector. It will not be easy given the entrenched culture.

It was also good news to read about the launch of the Barbados Digital ID and National ID Card Replacement Project. It is long overdue given the pace at which technology as advanced in the last 15 years. The previous government started a similar project and after squandering hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting and hardware costs it was a stillborn. The blogmaster hopes second time around taxpayers monies will be better guarded.

In recent weeks the government announced the pay for driver’s license initiative supported by home delivery by the Barbados Postal Service. The blogmaster takes this opportunity to recognise the transformation at the unit responsible for issuing a Police Certificate of Character. From a distance we seem to be heading in the right direction albeit too slowly.