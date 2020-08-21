EZ to Pay Driver’s License Renewal: Happenings @GAIA

BU tries to keep an eye on all developments occurring in the country. On this note the government must be complemented for maintaining an active GIS news presence on its portal and Facebook. Of interest to Barbadians is the news a driver’s license can now be renewed remotely. This follows the use of technology to improve the quick turnaround of certificates of character.

There was also the news “thirteen companies or consortia with significant experience in the aviation sector have received the go-ahead to bid on the operation, financing, development and maintenance of the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA)“.

See link to GIS portal for details.

We look forward to the rollout of improvements to obsolete processes gathering momentum in the weeks and months to come.