Transparency Required with award of GAIA Contract

Kemar J.D Stuart, Director Business Development , Finance and Investment Stuart & Perkins Caribbean

The government of Barbados has planned a lease and awarding of a $300M contract to an unknown company to run the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) in Barbados  for up to 30 years. The winner of the  $300 M contract to lease the airport would be granted a concession or lease to expand, operate and maintain the airport until the end of the contractual period of 30 years. Up until release of this article  the company’s identity remains unknown to date June 8th 2023,

There should be nothing to hide when handling an important government asset such as the airport, however the government of Barbados keeps falling down on transparency and the fight against corruption. I relied on international sources to get information on this contract and that is unacceptable. The  Barbados government can be cited as withholding information as no updates on the status of the tendering process can be obtained locally.

In February 2021 GAIA project coordinator, Gale Yearwood speaking in an interview with BNamericas confirmed a delay to the airport’s planned privatization. Yearwood reported that, “the government of Barbados, GAIA Inc. and its advisers took the decision to review the transaction to ensure that it meets the needs of and remains attractive to the shortlisted bidders, government, GAIA Inc”. International media reports indicate  and can be quoted as saying that the Barbados government has not since July 2021 updated the status of its tendering process in regards to the leasing of the GAIA airport. Greater accountability is required on the $300M airport contract.

The government  revealed the names of the 13 companies that have lined up to bid on the contract on its GIS website. The list of bidding companies  come from, Ireland, Luxembourg , France, Spain , Amsterdam, Mexico , Brazil, Canada, Jamaica, Barbados and South Korea.

Taken from Government Information Service Website

The 13 prequalified bidders are:

  1. Companhia de Participações em Concessões S.A.
  2. Corporación Aeroportuaria del Este, S.A.S.
  3. Corporación Americas Airports S.A.
  4. daa International Limited
  5. EGIS Projects S.A. in consortium with Bouygues Bâtiment International, Jamaica Producers Group Limited, and Eppley Limited
  6. Ferrovial Airports International SE
  7. Groupe ADP
  8. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GACN)
  9. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
  10. Incheon International Airport Corporation
  11. Schiphol Nederland B.V.
  12. Vantage Airport Group Ltd.
  13. VINCI Airports in consortium with Williams Industries

 The original idea for the tender was established in October 2018 under former tourism minister Kerrie Symmonds however deeper analysis revealed that the tender on the contract was slated to be awarded in early April 2021 after a delay & review of the contract as mentioned by the project coordinator Gale Yearwood occurred under former tourism Lisa Cummins in Feb 2021 and in July 21st 2021 Lisa Cummins said that the project is still on. She went on to say that later in the year 2021 there will also be an in-person bidders conference, where the bidders will visit Barbados and see first-hand the operations at the GAIA.

Kerri Symmonds, Minister of Foreign Affairs
Lisa Cummins, Minister of Energy
Ian Gooding-Edghill, Minister of Tourism

The PM  then said that some of the shares of the airport will be sold to the NIS and some to airport workers however the constant reshuffling of tourism ministers breeds the secrecy and dark clouds surrounding the award of the contract to lease the country’s sole airport as very little information is available on this 30 year $300 M contractual arrangement.

 This is June 2023 and we now have a new tourism minister Ian Gooding-Edgehill and the secrecy continues. The Barbados government stopped providing updates on the 30 year lease and Barbadians should ask for government accountability on this 30 year $300 M contract to lease out the GAIA and Barbadians should ask for transparency in how this extremely important state asset is handed over to a private entity to manage. We should know by now who has won  this 300 M contract.

    • The transparency argument is relevant. How can we defend any government of recent vintage as it pertains to lack of transparency? Let us try to play the ball and not the man.



    • WAITING GAME

      Article by Barbados Today
      Published on
      June 9, 2023

      NUPW SAYS IT’S STILL WAITING FOR DETAILS ON SOE REFORMS

      By Jenique Belgrave

      The National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) is concerned that the Government is holding back critical information regarding its plans to reform state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
      At the same time, the umbrella body for trade unions in Barbados says it remains completely in the dark about the process.
      NUPW General Secretary Richard Green told Barbados TODAY the island’s largest public sector trade union is still awaiting progress reports on the reforms.
      “We are not satisfied that we are getting all of the information that is required. There are a number of entities where reform has been proposed. We have already met with some and we’ve put our positions relative to how the process should go based on our experience, and in most cases, we are still awaiting information and progress reports on those reforms,” he stated.
      While remaining tight-lipped on the details, he said the union has already been engaged in talks with the majority of the SOEs which were at certain levels of progress.
      “In the majority of them, we have had initial consultations, but there’s more information that we have requested to be in a better position to advise our members,” Green stated, adding while information has been coming steadily it is not always adequate.
      He said the union was demanding the fullest consultation throughout the entire reform exercise and to be privy to all of the information in order to be in a position to advise members on all options.
      Green said the NUPW also wanted to ensure that what is being executed is being done with the best interest of workers in mind.
      “Reform of any SOE is a highly emotive and a highly sensitive exercise. We do not focus on deadlines. We focus primarily on making sure that the best possible results are maintained for the staff, especially those who may be affected negatively and to ensure that the SOE coming out the exercise is one that is stable, is one that supports future workers and does not compromise the services that it is providing to clients, especially the public,” he stressed.
      Meanwhile, General Secretary of the Congress of Trade Unions and Staff Associations for Barbados (CTUSAB) Dennis De Peiza said his organisation remains out of the loop regarding the restructuring of the SOEs.
      “Nothing has changed. We have had no word and know nothing about what is going on with that process,” he told Barbados TODAY.
      During a press conference in March, officials of the trade union umbrella body said it was not involved in any of the discussions taking place.
      At the time, De Peiza said the situation demonstrated the protracted disrespect being shown to the association, as it had often been left “begging” with repeated requests to engage with top government officials either declined or unanswered.
      Giving a brief snapshot of the progress being made by a few of the SOEs last month, Prime Minister Mia Mottley told the media the majority of the reforms should be finished over the next year.
      She said she had met with officials of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and had plans to have further discussions “to look at streamlining its further capital programme”.
      “The Mass Transit Authority and the Transport Board are well underway in terms of planning,” she added.
      The Prime Minister had also revealed that the lone public radio and television broadcaster, the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation, was in negotiations with a potential buyer.
      [email protected]


