If Order 60 Intent Can’t be Honoured, President Granger Should Cancel Elections
Submitted by Lincoln Lewis
I call on President David Granger not to allow history to record him as it did Nero. You have been elected leader in a free, fair and transparent election. You are perceived by many in society as a man of demonstrated integrity, decency and a commitment to all Guyanese, way above that of your opponents. Under your leadership Guyanese feel safe, mothers no longer weep for their children and drug dealers know they have no heaven.
You have embraced all to the extent where you have kept in office key operatives of the previous regime even as others believe it to be unwise and somewhat naive. But in so doing you have also demonstrated that you are prepared to nurture a national commitment, a professional public service where all can serve their country faithfully and loyally.
Mr President, you cannot be Nero. You have the power vested in your office to correct this public hijacking of Guyana’s elections, this confounded brazen highway robbery, this piracy, this buccaneering politics unleashed on Guyana. You Mr. President must be prepared to say to this world, to our judiciary, to GECOM and to all, that if you could have approved a recount that is accepted by law to declare results, then you have a duty and responsibility, at the very least, to ensure the National Recount sets out to achieve its DECLARED INTENT. I repeat, its DECLARED INTENT.
You, Mr. President, must further say to this nation that you will not allow any declaration that rewards electoral fraud. It was this principle that caused you in the first instance to enter into an agreement, and I call on you now to uphold that principle for this country that you lead, which today stands at the crossroads of law versus lawlessness. We cannot build a society for all on the vulgarity of the lawless.
Whereas history is replete with examples of glorifying thieves, pirates and brigands and their tales captured in various writings and works; and whereas these are taught as glorious lessons for centuries to those whom they pillage; in today’s world such acts and other unlawful acts are condemned and punishable in a court of law and in public opinion. No law breaker is glorified and rewarded for acts of lawlessness in civilised society, save by sick and equally lawless minds.
This is no longer only about electoral victory. This is an appeal to the better angels in each of us. It is about Rights and the Rule of Law. It is about our national interest and that of our youth, our future. It is about the heart and soul of Guyana. It is about halting our progression along a pathway paved for ethnic conflict and external forces taking advantage of our weakness and internal rifts. Guyana remains stronger as one united force- One People, One Nation, One Destiny.
In a court of law infractions of the law are never rewarded. We must ask ourselves which decent society, which decent court of law, which decent people any part of the world governed by moral principles, by principles of good justice would reward wrongdoing? It is a shame for GECOM to attempt to declare any election using confirmed fraudulent votes. I have it before and repeat today- for democracy to stand GECOM cannot afford to fail.
If GECOM cannot fulfil its intent as set out in Order 60, when it placed in abeyance 10 declarations based at that time on speculation of fraud and today still not deemed invalid by any court but “superseded” by confirmed massive frauds, then GECOM would have failed. Failed in the sense of taking something that is deemed to be bad and asking us to accept what is proven to be far worse. If GECOM felt it could not declare the 10 declarations, based at that time on assumed irregularities, then it boggles the mind how in heaven’s name GECOM could even think it is OK to declare on confirmed massive irregularities in the ten regions.
If GECOM cannot declare election on credible votes or declarations never challenged or deemed invalid in a court of law, then Mr. President, it behoves you to cancel these elections. You have the power, you have the right to so do. This that we face is about Rights and the Rule of Law, it is about protecting the vote which the Trade Union Movement, under the leadership of Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow, led the charge for. It is about one man, one credible vote.
Foremost, this is about Guyana and we have got to fight for her and the values that shaped this nation. As a unified people we must continue to guide her. It is recognised some would prefer us to accept the recount superseding the count. We cannot take bad, make it worse, and then try to shove it down people’s throats. If you condemn bad, you don’t replace bad with something worse. It defies logic.
Mr. President, for the good of Guyana, her laws and people, cancel these elections.
Submitted by Lincoln Lewis
27th July, 2020
GECOM should disassociate from any declaration for this Election
I have carefully followed the election process. During the trading of allegations of irregularities some have pointed fingers at Returning Officer Clairmont Mingo as a perpetrator of alleged electoral rigging in Region Four. I say alleged, because to date there has been no confirmation that the second count declared has had any legal disputes as to it satisfying the requirements detailed in The Representation of the People Act, Chapter 1:03. It has actually never been challenged in court and prior to it being superceded by acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire in her ruling on 20th July.
Lest we forget, the Region Four declaration remains the only undisputed results of the March 2nd elections. In the Ulita Moore vs. Reeaz Holladar and Bharrat Jagdeo case before Justice Franklyn Holder, the court recognised any questions surrounding the validity of the declared results could only be addressed in an Election Petition. This was agreed to by Mr. Jagdeo’s counsel, Attorney-at-law Douglas Mendes. Unfortunately, bowing to international pressure the President agreed to a recount that has proven to be a huge, but quite a revealing disaster.
Others have pointed fingers of accusation at Leader of the PPP/C Bharrat Jagdeo, identified as the mastermind behind the massive irregularities- much of which is a soft word for rigging-unearthed during the recount in PPP areas, particularly the lower East Coast of Demerara. Whereas in the count there were allegations, the recount confirmed widespread irregularities (massive rigging) in all ten electoral districts. None has denied this. Even the CARICOM team witnessing only 18% of the recount noted it to be only “reasonably credible.”
The ugly truth today is, Guyana 2020 elections have brought us at a crossroad with the possibility of electing a government from two choices, both of which are stained by claims of electoral rigging. The first rigger accused is identified with a smaller scale rigging in Region four. The first accused rigger is disgraced, condemned and demonised. Whereas the second identified rigger there is massive evidence but persons are being asked to ignore. In the instance of this second rigger, their misdeeds are glamourised, protected and glorified.
Some want us to deny one rigger and accept the other rigger, to turn a blind eye to the bigger violator and embrace the skullduggery that was exposed during the recount. They want us to lay a legal foundation in Guyana for acceptable crimes, to reward electoral thievery (rigging) that is in clear daylight, presumptuous and unrelenting.
We are being pushed to declare an election that will place a stain on Guyana that the mighty Kaieteur and all the waters of Guyana will never be able to wash away. We are being asked as adults to teach our children, the youth, our next generation that fraud in high offices are condoned depending on who is breaking the law and who is benefiting. It is being reinforced in this society that wrongdoing by one group is approved and good but evil for another group, whether perceived or real.
We are being pushed to set up a society where might is right and some will never enjoy justice for they are powerless. A society where truth no longer matters and it is determined by those in power, high places, and supported by greater powers, not by law and fundamental principles. Such a society will see some placed on the fringes and marginalised to nothingness because they are deemed to be unworthy of equal rights and opportunities.
I call on those law abiding officers who are wedded to their responsibility, as the third arm of government in building a just and moral society, not to choose a celebrated thief (rigger) over a non-celebrated thief (rigger). I recognise there are some good and bad elements in every profession. Some will compromise their profession, destroy the lives of others and unleash a bloodbath in Guyana to hold on to a visa, out of partisanship or for 30 pieces of silver.
My appeal here is to the better angels in each of you, those guided by the Rule of Law and who have a moral compass. Guyana and only Guyana must come out victorious from these elections and for this to happen our judicial system must not be compromised by political actors, within or without, who are driven only by a political agenda to reward a rigger that they approve of.
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) promised a “credible count” declared as per intent. Society expects no more, no less. One can argue safely that both counts would lack credibility by virtue of the second count revealing what is in the first count. A credible GECOM/Commissioners should disassociate from any declaration emanating from these elections.
Today I call on the Chair, Justice Claudette Singh to draw the strength and fearlessness of all her ancestors who fought to free Guyana from the yolk of colonial domination to attain an independent Guyana. Let moral conscience compliment your jurisprudence, to be true to your record as a SITTING judge and denounce electoral fraud, regardless of its source and magnitude.
Fear, if any, must not be a hindrance to your actions in condemning those who set out to benefit from electoral rigging, for rewarding known electoral fraudsters is akin to condoning or being an accomplice to the hijacking of Guyana’s elections. I call on Justice Claudette Singh to be guided by the fundamental principle of justice where one is not allowed to benefit from known, established, and proven wrongdoing as revealed in these elections.
LikeLike
See Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana
https://www.refworld.org/docid/3ae6b5400.html
LikeLike