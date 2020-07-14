Bajan Black Lives Then and Now

Posted on by One comment

Submitted by Roslyn Stanherd

The fervent tone of most of the panellists supporting the removal of Lord Nelson’s statute on the Sunday July 12, 2020 programme, ‘The Peoples Business’ muted that of the sole panellist against its removal.  There was a lot of emotion, stated positions but no balance view on why the statute should be removed.  Research was necessary to determine fact from fiction and emotion from material evidence.

Lord Nelson shared via his writings, his ‘old-school’ views of a profitable British colonial system dependent on the slave trade, i.e., supporting money for the plantation owners and death for thousands of slaves.  Production was of prime importance to plantation owners who had mortgages to pay. The common practice therefore was for slave owners to deliberately work slaves to death via overwork, poor nutrition, poor work conditions, brutality, and disease simply because it was cheaper to replace slaves every 7 years than to feed them properly.  The high death rate among the Barbados slave population in the 1770s is evidenced by the annual importation of the 5,000 slaves necessary to increase the population by 700 per year. Therefore, slave owners by their actions bring into question the validity of the contention that Lord Nelson’s sinking of ships carrying food including bread fruit to the islands caused the death of thousands of slaves.  Sugar cane was a land intensive crop that required plantations used most of the arable land. With few exceptions, slaves were only allowed to cultivate food crops on rubble land but were granted limited time to do so. Owners did import costly foodstuff but they rationed these with a stingy hand. It was the Amelioration Act of 1798 which forced planters to improve conditions for slaves.

Yes, he spoke of his support for slave owners and the slave trade but was Lord Nelson overtly or privately racist.  Evidence suggests otherwise. He helped secure the release of slaves, hired ex slaves, paid them well and supported the idea that plantation slaves should be replaced by freed, paid industrious Chinese workers.

Finally, his success at the Battle of Trafalgar created the conditions that supported the British abolitionists.  Now in control of the seas, the British adhered to the abolition of slavery capturing 1600 slave ships and freeing around 150,000 slaves.

Whether we choose to learn our full history or err on the side of emotion is left to us.

The Sunday Nation of July 12, 2020 article ‘Black Lives in the Spotlight’ by Colville Mounsey addressed realities centred around the position “that elements of our historical starting points still shape the Barbadian economic power structure’.  This balanced article provided a contra position that was interesting, in that it might remind one of the American constitution which informs that all men are created equal, yet generations of blacks continue to be marginalized. The article is worth the read.

From my Barbados experience, though black business people had limited experience running businesses, they all had good ideas.  Unfortunately, they were naive always expecting business to be good and never planning for worst case scenarios.  Their mindsets prevented them from being responsive to situations which hampered businesses growth and development. In addition, money to cover business lags was not every easily accessible and most of them failed.

Retail banks and credit unions are usually wary of startups. Most of the local companies once providing funding to businesses as well as offering much needed advice and guidance are no longer in operation. A business plan along with collateral security are prerequisites for obtaining loans but whites and Indians have the option of obtaining financial handouts and other material support from family and friends something that is a rarity for blacks. In addition, the long preparatory process inclusive of financial assessment  can open doors for ideas to be subtly and overtly sabotaged.

Even at the end of a successful black businessman life cycle there is generally no succession plan for the handover of the business to a competent offspring. A failed black business most often means a loss of property/ies with black people poorer for it. Successful black businessmen also fail on a macro level in that they do not transfer key business information and knowledge via offers of support and guidance to start ups.

Then there’s this; the A students work for private enterprise, the B students for Government and the C for themselves, with the later typically starting at an early age.  There is no need to guess the categories preferred by black people.

My response is not analytical because there’s little evidence to support the perceptions and questions raised by those who doubt that black businesses are disadvantaged.  It is an area that should be investigated/researched.  Meanwhile, successful black businessmen should develop strategies to offer support to startup businesses.

tagged with

One comment

  • David
    July 14, 2020 6:39 AM

    Bailout concern
    Government’s $20m small business package undersubscribed
    by COLVILLE MOUNSEY THREE MONTHS after Government unveiled its $20 million bailout package for small businesses, only five per cent has been accessed thus far.
    According to president of the Small Business Association (SBA), Wayne Willock, the development is troubling, as it indicates that many people have not regularised their businesses, a criterion for access to the fund designated to bolster small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Willock told the DAILY NATION that with 7 500 small businesses operating in the country, many of which would undoubtedly have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the first drawdown of $10 million to Fund Access should have been long gone. He made it clear that it was not a case of demand for assistance not being urgent, but rather a case of people not qualifying because they were not up to date with the various regulatory bodies.
    “I can tell you that of the $10 million that was forwarded to the Fund Access, only one million has been accessed. This says to me that a lot of the businesses do not have their papers in order. This is not good at all, and I was shocked to hear that small number, given the fact
    that the need is so pressing out there. That is $9 million just there sitting down to help persons get moving, but it seems as if persons don’t want to help themselves,” Willock said.
    Only $1 million used
    He added: “We have about 7 500 small businesses and if each of them were to access the fund, that $10 million will go in a hurry, so it is difficult to fathom why only $1 million has been used up.”
    To access the $20 million stimulus approved by Parliament at the beginning of May, small businesses must be members of the SBA, present a National Insurance Scheme (NIS) certificate and have a TAMIS number. The SBA president revealed that from his association’s end, a decision was taken to waive membership fees, which would allow people to join the regulatory and advocacy body much more easily.
    “If your business is not properly constituted, and you don’t have your stuff in order, then you are going to run into difficulty, and it is worrying to me that a lot of businesses are not properly registered. We have put plans in place to change up things a bit with regards to fees in order to level the playing field, so people don’t have to be worried about that part. As a matter of fact, at the last May Day, we gave the okay for 90 new businesses in order to access the very same stimulus package,” he explained.
    Willock contended that TAMIS, which was introduced in 2018 to create a single window for Government revenue, including Value Added Tax, has been in operation long enough for businesses to be up to speed on the system. He also revealed his suspicion that the greatest challenge has come from the NIS certificate.
    “You have to get that NIS certificate and you must have a TAMIS number.
    TAMIS numbers were being facilitated for about two years now, so persons really should have those in place by now. However, the NIS certificate is a different story altogether because if you don’t pay NIS as a self-employed person or you are not paying NIS on behalf of your employees, you have a serious problem. It means persons can’t go forward with anything because they are not properly structured,” he said, noting that the SBA has conducted seminars over the years to help owners with the requisite processes.
    “We have always had business start-up seminars to train persons on all of the things that they need to have in order. We have also been conducting training in accounting using QuickBooks packages, so that persons are in a position to track their VAT. So, there is no shortage of training because we have been providing it over the years,” Willock said.

    Source: Nation Newspaper

    Like

Join in the discussion, you never know how expressing your view may make a difference.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s