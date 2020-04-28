Retired Justice Questions Judge Only Trials
The following Letter to the Editor appears in today’s (28/04/20202) Nation newspaper in a response to Chief Justice for judge-only trials in criminal cases.
Judge-only trials a concern
I REFER to the suggestion by the Hon. Chief Justice for judge-only trials in criminal cases.
An examination of the reading on this matter indicates that such trials may be only appropriate in circumstances where (1) there is a large amount of forensic material as in the case of white-collar crimes; (2) there is conflicting expert and scientific evidence; and (3) there is an overwhelming amount of media coverage and attention prior to the trial which would raise the concern as to whether the jury could remain unbiased and impartial such as in cases arising from terrorism.
A consideration of the first and third circumstances have been at the heart of the ongoing criminal trial by a judge sitting alone in the Turks and Caicos of its former Premier Michael Misick and four former ministers of government.
Apart from the circumstances outlined above, there is little justification for judge-only trials. Section 41 of Juries Act Cap.115B provides that a jury shall not be kept in deliberation for longer than three hours unless in a civil matter the jury unanimously concur to apply to the trial judge for further time, which application must be granted by the Court.
In the context of Barbados, the question arises as to how many multiples of three hours will be required before the judge determines the matter if the law in Barbados was changed.
– CHRISTOPHER BLACKMAN QC
I think the biggest question many are currently asking is …..WHICH JUDGE IS THE MOST CORRUPT…
that is what needs to be addressed BEFORE implementling any scams to save themselves from any further scrutiny..
Because something has been done a certain way for years does not mean that a change is untoward. As
@WURA-War-on-U April 28, 2020 7:00 AM
You have hit the nail on the head.
@ Robert
We have been here before, but some people like reinventing the wheel. Do some reading on the so-called Diplock courts, the controversy surrounding it and why we had to get rid of it. Don’t just cut and past from views that fit with our own, read those for and against. This was a debate in the UK in the 1970s, following the Northern Ireland uprisings.
An accused man should be tried by a jury of his peers; the more serious the allegation the more important is this principle. Book keepers must not tell us how long a trial must go on and at what cost.
in certain circumstances trials by a judge or panel of judges make sense. for complex financial matters where citizens may find it difficult to understand the intricacies of some of the transactions or what certain terms mean, where political persons are the defendants and there is fear the jury may be tainted or biased (the Misick trial), and where acts of sedition are alleged.
@ Greene
Judges are not forensic accountants, nor are lawyers. Even in financial trials they have to depend on the expert witnesses. Ordinary people know what is honesty and dishonesty. Judges direct the jury on the law, and the jury make up its mind based on common sense. We are a better educated public these days.
(Quote):
…where political persons are the defendants and there is fear the jury may be tainted or biased (the Misick trial), and where acts of sedition are alleged. (Unquote).
The Donvillegate case clearly proved that the Jury can indeed use their natural intelligence aka commonsense and inherent appreciation of what is right from wrong to come to the legal and morally right decision on the future of a petty criminal and two-bit jump-up conman from a banana republic in the West Indies.
