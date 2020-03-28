Remember the CURFEW Barbadians

Thanks to Kammie Holder the blogmaster highlights the following reminder to Barbadians. Let us all do our part to keep the virus contained – David Blogmaster BARBADOS: AG (Dale Marshall) stated – ALL businesses with a few exceptions are closed from Saturday March 28th at 8pm until April 15th to reduce human interaction and compel social distancing.

The businesses permitted to operate during the day with social distancing are: 1) Supermarkets 2) Pharmacies 3) Abatoirs, butcher shops, fish markets 4) Bakeries 5) Farms 6) Pharmaceutical, food processors, drink manufacturers 7) Banks and Credit Unions (not insurance companies) 8) Cleaning services (companies) 9) Restaurants – only drive thru and take away permitted (11am-5pm) 10) Fuel manufacturers, fuel storage, fuel distribution 11) Gas stations (7am-7pm) 12) Delivery services for food groceries and pharmaceuticals ( 8am-6pm) 13) Hotels and Villas can operate for the full 24 hr – however gaming rooms, spas, gyms, tennis courts, squash and any other ancillary recreational services provided in hotels are prohibited included dine in restaurants 14) Portvale sugar family 15) veterinary services for animals in distress

An exemption has been granted for the completed construction of Harrison’s Point. NO OTHER CONSTRUCTION MUST TAKE PLACE

WITH THE EXCEPTION OF FUNERALS AND WEDDINGS ALL CHURCHES AND PLACES OF RELIGIOUS WORSHIP SHALL BE CLOSED.

Weddings – only bride, bridegroom, official witnesses and marriage officer are permitted to attend.

Funerals – no more than 10 mourners, the funeral director, necessary staff and the officiant

No person s hall host or attend a private party, sporting event, meetings of social clubs, civic organization etc.

Public Service Some services will be open but with skeleton staff (9am-2pm) 1) Office of AG 2) Registrar of Supreme Court 3) National Assistance Board 4)Govt laboratories 5)NIS 6)Treasury 7)Central Bank 8) Central Purchasing 9) BRA 10) Commerce Dept 11) Post Office 12) Cabinet Office 13) Min of Public Service 14) Min of Foreign Affairs (not Foreign Trade) 15) Meteorological Services

Min of Public Service is finalising a work from home programme for civil servants where possible

Essential Services for whom the curfew does not apply are: 1) Medical profession 2) Para medical profession 3)Hospital/pharmacy workers 4) Caregivers/homehelp (not maids) 5) Police 6) BDF 7) Customs 8) Security services 9) Firefighting 10) Disaster management services 11) Electricity, telecommunications and media services 12) Transportation services 13) Airport and seaport including 14) Water services 15) Collection, treatment storage of refuge 16) Businesses dealing with deceased persons