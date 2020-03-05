28 Million Taxpayers Dollars …
Truth be told the blogmaster thought he had witnessed it all – Greenland, GEMS, Golden shower, police station at Crab Hill to name a few. Today’s Nation newspaper front page has knocked the blogmaster for six.
For the last two years of the DLP’s ‘lost decade’ period and the first two of the BLP, a building estimated to cost 28 million dollars, constructed with tax payers Rh dollars has been labelled a sick building with not one Rh person or stick of furniture having graced the doors of the new Sanitation Service Authority HQ.
#WTF
https://www.nationnews.com/nationnews/news/244191/usd28m-ssa-building-sick
Tonight the whole world is on fire. So I’m in a good mood because I love chaos and change so much. That explains the mildness of my following words…
So listen carefully. We can’t really blame the DLP for the disaster of the 28 million for the SSA ruin. What else should we expect from any blue minister? If you grew up in a hole in the ground and had nothing to eat as a child, you just can’t tell if a building is any good. It’s funny to see how the blue masses always want to imitate their white masters from the north. Instead of constructing buildings that are well ventilated and shield the sun in view of the tropical climate, they copy buildings from the USA or Great Britain. Must be some kind of Stockholm syndrome, you know, LOL.
All the talk about Barrow, education and independence cannot hide the fact that most blue natives are unable to think for themselves without the guidance of a foreign Massa. If they were capable of thinking, the builder would be liable for all the rubbish now. I suppose that either Jerkham, Baloney or the Williams brothers put the ruin there and are not liable for their mischief.
How fortunate that we now have a Prime Minister and Ministers who are quite different. The new government does not look up to any massa, but defies them, as the case of Sandals Plantation proves.
