28 Million Taxpayers Dollars …

Truth be told the blogmaster thought he had witnessed it all – Greenland, GEMS, Golden shower, police station at Crab Hill to name a few. Today’s Nation newspaper front page has knocked the blogmaster for six.

For the last two years of the DLP’s ‘lost decade’ period and the first two of the BLP, a building estimated to cost 28 million dollars, constructed with tax payers Rh dollars has been labelled a sick building with not one Rh person or stick of furniture having graced the doors of the new Sanitation Service Authority HQ.

#WTF

https://www.nationnews.com/nationnews/news/244191/usd28m-ssa-building-sick