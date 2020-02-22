CHATTEL SLAVERY STILL REMAINS

Submitted by Ras Jahaziel I Iktor Tafari

classbIf you free a people and continue to control all the land, and control all the money,

you will effectively control all the people and keep them in captivity.That is what is

meant by the term

“CAPTIVE LABOR.”

But if the enslaved are also unwise and brainwashed, you can easily trick them.

Here are a few things that you can do to make a complete mockery of their intelligence:

You can stop calling them slaves,you can give their captivity a new

name and dress it up in a new pair of shoes, you can grant them a few concessions…

Read full article @https://rastafarivisions.com/wordpress/author/rasjahaziel/

