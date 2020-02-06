Drill Baby!

There has been a lot of chatter in the news lately about the large oil deposits found by Guyana. Barbadians and Caricom neighbours wish the South American republic well and must be concern about recent reports the deal with Exxon is a bad one.

It is shocking that Exxon would seek such an exploitative deal in one of the Western Hemisphere’s poorest countries,” Jonathan Gant, senior campaigner at Global Witness said. Gant also explained the nation’s urgent development needs, such as building new hospitals and schools and protecting itself from rising sea levels, that put 90% of the population at risk. Global Witness accuses Exxon of “Exploitative” contract

On queue we read this week the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources issued offshore exploration licences for the Carlisle Bay and Bimshire blocks to BHP Petroleum.

Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Wilfred Abrahams, stated: “While the Government of Barbados is aggressively pursuing renewable and alternative energy initiatives, it also recognizes the importance of diversifying the island’s energy portfolio to include offshore oil and gas development. Barbados Issues Effective Offshore Exploration Licences To BHP Petroleum

The simple question from a lowly blogmaster to the Prime Minister and Minister of Energy – whither the renewable sector?