Important Message for CEO of LIAT – It is Christmas for Crissakes!!!
Submitted by Hotelier Adrian Loveridge
Date: December 23, 2019 at 8:57 AM
Subject: Liat problemMy Loveridge, dear sir I am a huge fan of your column. I recently had a problem with Liat and am not sure what to do.My mother in law in visiting for Ukraine she has a Ukrainian biometric passport. She needs a visa to enter St Lucia. The passportis good for the EU short stay. She arrived on Condor through Germany. She can enter France without a visa.I booked a week at Club Med FDF and was looking very forward to this. I booked air travel through Liat. The girl at the check insaid a visa was required to enter FDF. I anticipated and eventuality and had documentation showing a visa was not required.The lady called her supervisor who gleefully said to deny boarding. My wife and mother in law were left behind and I went ahead.The authorities in FDF confirmed a visa wasn’t required and told that to Liat in FDF who passed the information to Liat BGI. My wife wasstill at the desk and the Liat people said she could catch the next flight 3 days later and offered no apology in fact they seemed to behappy my wife was a shaky upset person on the verge of tears.I got them on an Air Antilles flight 4 hours later at a cost of $509 Euros. I lost the better part of a day in worry.I know you are an expert in Travel and Tourism and have seen your fair share to problems bigger than this. I averted completedisaster but I am not sure how to proceed to get compensation and a apology.Kind regards,Andrew O’Neill