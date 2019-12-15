Sweet Sunday Sermon – COVENANTS
To properly understand the Old Testament (or the Bible as a whole) and discover its promises, it is necessary to understand and discuss the basic facts about the covenants of God, and a little about the dispensations. In addition one must have a firm grasp of the fundamental principles used to interpret prophecy, since at least 25% of the Old Testament is presented in the 16 prophetic books. Since this study involves a relatively minute portion of the prophetic Scriptures, (even though major prophesies are addressed) we will not spend much time on the principles of prophetic interpretation. We have included a note on types, however, because of the importance of these pictures in Genesis.
Consideration and tracing of the Old Testament promises throughout the Bible reveals that the major Old Testament promises that are as yet unfulfilled, and many of those that are fulfilled, are associated with the eight major covenants which explain the outworking of God’s purposes with man. The promises of the Covenants of God are thus a major focus that must be addressed in this study. It is therefore necessary to state some principles about covenants. The Covenants of God will be a major thrust of our study since it is in these grand promises given to Israel that we ascertain the outline of God’s dealing with Israel (and man in general) throughout the ages.
According to C.I Scofield, “A covenant is a sovereign pronouncement of God by which he establishes a relationship (1) between himself and an individual (e.g. Adam in the Edenic
Covenant, Genesis 2:16ff.) (2) between Himself and mankind in general (e.g. in the promise of the Noahic Covenant never again to destroy all flesh with a flood Genesis 9: 9 ff.) , (3) between
Himself and a nation (e.g. Israel in the Mosaic Covenant, Exodus 19:3ff.), or (4) between Himself and a specific human family (e.g. the house of David in the promise of a kingly line in perpetuity through the Davidic covenant, 2 Samuel 7: 16ff).
The following important principles about covenants must be firmly grasped. Biblical Covenants are either conditional or unconditional. The Mosaic Covenant or Sinaitic covenant or the Covenant of the Law, that God made in Exodus 19:5 is the only conditional Covenant in the Bible. It was a conditional one, because the fulfillment of all the promises God made to Israel at this time were on the condition that they obeyed his voice and keep his covenant commandments, as implied by the words, “if ye will obey, then ye will be” followed by “all the people answering “All that the Lord hath spoken we will do (Exodus 19:5, 8). The key wording in a conditional covenant is thus “If you will… Then I will”. The outcome of the promises contained in a conditional covenant is therefore based upon man’s faithfulness. “If you will do (such and such) then I will do (whatever I promised). This is clearly exemplified in Exodus19:5 ff., or Deuteronomy 28 especially verses 1 and 5 where this covenant is stated
All of the other covenants are unconditional, because in each of them, God Himself is responsible for keeping the terms of the covenant. They are “unconditional in the sense that God obligates
himself in grace by the unrestricted declaration, “I will,” to accomplish certain announced purposes despite any failure on the part of the person or people with whom he covenants. The human response to the divinely announced purpose is always important, leading as it does to blessings for obedience and discipline for disobedience.” (2)
It is noteworthy that the phrase “I will” occurs seven times in the wording of the Abrahamic Covenant, twelve times in the Palestinian Covenant, seven in the Davidic Covenant, and seven times in the Noahic Covenant. This clearly marks them as unconditional covenants. Consequently their fulfillment is not conditional on human faithfulness, but on God’s faithfulness.
“The three universal and general covenants are the Adamic, the Noahic and the Edenic in that the whole race is represented as present in Adam in his failure. All the other covenants are made with Israel or Israelites and apply primarily to them although with ultimate blessing to the whole world.” (3)
When studying the great Covenants of the Bible, one must keep firmly fixed in mind that they were generally made directly to Israel, or men like Adam and Noah who existed before the formation of this nation. With the exception of the aspect of the New Covenant that affects the Church, they were not made to the members of the Body of Christ during this present age. Ephesians 2:12-13 helps us to appreciate this. It reads thus “Therefore remember that you, once Gentiles in the flesh; who are called Uncircumcision (Gentiles) by what is called the Circumcision (Jews) made in the flesh by hands; that at that time you were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world.”
Another very important point to ponder when studying the covenants is to recognize their foundational importance in our understanding the Scriptures, and our comprehension of God’s agenda for the future. Without a firm, intellectual grasp of the data supplied to us from studying the promises in the Covenants, we will drift aimlessly in our study of the Word and will get caught in the trap of “devotionalizing” the Old Testament to oblivion. Without the collective data of the covenants, any “theories” concerning Biblical Eschatology will be just that-theory. But when the covenants are thoroughly studied, it will become clear that they lay the foundation for the Pre-millennial teaching, although they do not give any definitive information on the Rapture. That is a truth never really alluded to in the Old Testament, the translation of Enoch and Elijah being the exception.
Most beginning students of Prophecy and Eschatology mistakenly commence their study in Revelation, failing to realize that all prophecy must be understood in the light of the Covenants and major Old Testament promises such as that of Genesis 3:15. Otherwise our efforts will lead to all types of fanciful, fanatical and subjective interpretations. It is imperative to see that there are major long ranging prophesies in the book of Genesis, and that these are mirrored in the Psalms.
Once confirmed a Biblical covenant cannot be annulled or added to, because a Biblical covenant is fixed. One may well ask the question “Why is a covenant fixed?” Perhaps the best way to answer this question would be to refer to Paul’s argument in Galatians 3:15, where Paul takes an illustration from everyday human transactions. Paul states that even man made contracts or covenants, which are of much less importance than a covenant of God, when once confirmed or ratified cannot be set aside or annulled even by the author himself, much less any second party. Similarly when the righteous God makes contracts or covenants with man they are similarly binding or fixed. Just as one can not add new conditions or delete portions from a ratified contract, no one can make any alteration in the fundamental relations between God and man, which are already established by His promises. Covenants are thus in this way fixed.
“Human failure is never permitted to abrogate any of God’s covenants or block their fulfillment.” David’s sin or those of his predecessors will not block the fulfillment of the Davidic covenant. Despite the wickedness of Israel’s leaders and their rejection of Jesus as their king at his first coming, Jesus will still rule on David’s throne, both literally and personally when He returns the second time at the end of the great tribulation. Despite Israel failing to keep the term of the Palestinian covenant and despite two cycles of dispersal from the land, God will still give a repentant and re-gathered people the land in the millennial kingdom. Despite the failure of Abraham’s seed, many of the blessings promised to Abraham in the Abrahamic covenant are yet being fulfilled today (those to his spiritual seed.) The Abrahamic covenant will yet see its complete fulfillment in the millennium. Thus it is clear that human failure is never permitted to abrogate any of God’s covenants or block their fulfillment.
All the covenants direct us toward what God willed for mankind all along from the beginning. For Isaiah 42:6 reads, “I will keep you and will make you to be a covenant for the people and a light for the nations.” This is obvious in all the covenants cited in this discussion.
“A covenant of one category may overlap with others.”(5)This is exemplified in the “Davidic covenant, where a continuing kingly house is promised with ultimate blessing, not only to David but also to the whole world in the reign of Jesus Christ. (6) This principle is also demonstrated by the fact that there is in the Abrahamic Covenant a threefold provision to the descendants of Abraham. God promised to Abraham (and to his physical posterity); Land, Seed (i.e. A great Nation of the world), and that through his seed, there will be a blessing to all the nations of the world. Each of these three aspects of the Abrahamic Covenant are later amplified in the other three unconditional covenants. The Land promised in the context of the Abrahamic Covenant is amplified in the Palestinian Covenant. The “Seed” (i.e. great Nation) aspect of the Abrahamic Covenant is amplified in the Davidic Covenant, and lastly the “Blessing” aspect of the Abrahamic Covenant is amplified in the New Covenant.
As part of the Abrahamic covenant of Genesis 12:1‑3, God had promised inter alia to make of Abraham a great nation. This was partially fulfilled under the terms of the Davidic covenant. History confirms that the nation was indeed a great nation as it reached its zenith under the rule of David and Solomon.
In the Palestinian covenant of Deuteronomy 30:1‑9 the promise concerning the possession of the land of Israel given in the Abrahamic covenant (Genesis 17:8) is stressed; here the conditions under which Israel entered the land of promise is at this point in time the most important thing God wants to get through to His people.
In the Davidic covenant of 2 Samuel 7:12‑17, upon which the future kingdom of Christ was to be founded (Romans 1:3), the everlasting covenant term or condition of the Abrahamic covenant is stressed because the promise to David was to establish the kingdom (the great nation of the Abrahamic covenant—Israel was its zenith in the period of the monarchy) and to establish his house and kingdom for evermore.
Verification of the principles of the covenants are inevitable, since all the aspects of the principles depend on God’s immutability and ability to keep his promises. This is confirmed by Scripture passages such as Joshua 21:45 which reads “There failed nothing of any good thing which the Lord had spoken unto the house of Israel; all came to pass.” Similarly in Joshua 23:14b we read “and ye know in your hearts, and in your souls, that not one thing hath failed of all the good things which the Lord your God spoke concerning you; all are come to pass unto you, and not one thing hath failed thereof.” Again in 1 Kings 8:56 “Blessed be the Lord, who hath given rest unto his people, Israel, according to all that he promised; there hath not failed one word of all his good promise, which he promised by the hand of Moses, his servant.”
In the New Testament, Hebrews 13-19 suggests a verification of the principles of the Covenant in
my view. The above discussion makes it very clear that a basic understanding of the principles concerning the promises contained in the Covenants of God is fundamental to an appreciation of the promises of God. It is important to realize that the covenants referred to in the first six chapters of this study are the Edenic, the Adamic, the Noahic and the Abrahamic Covenant.
In an effort to enhance our understanding of Genesis, the Old Testament in general and the entire Bible, we must examine the concept of ‘covenant’ very fully. This is necessary, because careful study and analysis of the lives of major Bible characters like the Patriarchs, Joseph, Moses Joshua, Samuel, David, Daniel Jeremiah, Ezekiel, Isaiah, and even our Lord in His Incarnation reveal that the common strand which marks the success of their earthly sojourn revolved around their faith which emanated from their understanding of the promises of God set forth in the covenants. All these men prayed and depended on God and their walk of faith with Him because as Psalm 25:14 teaches, “The Lord confides in those who fear him; he makes his covenant known to them.” We must realize that this is also true for us today. We too can know and employ their “secret” and live victoriously as they did.
Psalm 103:7 teaches that God “made known his ways to Moses, his deeds to the people of Israel.” God took Moses into His confidence and told Moses ‘why’ He was doing certain things. In contrast, the people only saw what God did, but did not know why He did it. They did not know where it was all leading. The people received God’s blessings, but Moses knew why they were there and Moses knew why he could approach God and make requests. Contemporary Christians are in a much better position than any of the heroes of faith cited above or the wandering Israelites in the wilderness, simply because we today have God’s complete revelation, the Bible. We have the Bible, God’s book of promises, a covenant book that declares God’s covenant purposes. No other religion has the idea that a god, of his own free will and initiative, would enter into covenant with a people. The Covenants of God are therefore not just another subject in Scripture, but they are the very foundation upon which everything in Scripture is sustained, and that which couples and relates the Old Testament with the New Testament.
Generally, when two nations (or two persons) desired to enter into covenant, each would select a representative, and the representatives would meet, and exchange weapons to indicate that their strengths would be swapped. Cloaks would also be exchanged, since the cloak was the ‘selfhood’ of each man and thus each nation. Finally covenant sacrifices were brought. Two animals would be split down the middle, and the representatives would walk through the pool of blood thus formed. The representatives would walk through the blood and around the drawn carcasses in a figure of eight-the symbol for infinity, and would finish their promenade standing in the blood, facing each other. The statement made by this ritual was that such a covenant was for life, and that if broken, the representative who defaulted was willing to die even as the animal had died.
Just as the Old Testament teaches that the life of the animal is in its blood, blood represented life in this ceremony to indicate that loyalty to the point of death was expected, and that only death could discharge the obligation of the covenant. The treaty would then be written such that the representatives would declare the terms of the covenant, before signing and sealing it before all the witnesses. The representatives would then be cut. In some instances the palm would be cut and the two representatives would clasp hands, intermingling their blood. This is the picture presented in Isaiah 49:16, where we read “See, I (God) have engraved you on the palms of my hands.” In other cases, the wrists of the representatives would be cut, and the arms (the symbol of strength) raised to God as the blood ran down the arm, and the oath of efficacy would be taken, before the wrists would be brought together. This method is seen in Isaiah 62:8, where we read “The Lord has sworn by his right hand and by his mighty arm.” Here, then, is God taking oath by his Omnipotence.
The scars of the two representatives were the living seals of the covenant, and a living reminder of a covenant to death. The representatives would then exchange names, i.e., each would add to their reputation the other’s reputation. This exchange of names meant “blood brothers” and that the two were now closer than blood brothers, closer than family. The covenant implied that all actions would be based upon loving kindness and that the covenant would always be in the forefront of each other’s mind. The covenant meal would next be celebrated. The eating was a statement of covenant. The two representatives would sit down to a meal with their hands upon the table. Each would eat bread, signifying ‘all that I am is yours,’ and each would drink from the same cup, signifying ‘I will shed my blood for you.’ The great significance of this process is that God Himself has entered into covenant with mankind from the beginning.
The concept of “covenants” is not very common in modern societies, but in ancient times, a Covenant was essentially a blood pact for life or death between two participants, which always involved the shedding of blood and the swearing of an oath, in a life and death relationship that could never be disregarded or abrogated. In the Bible, God has taken the initiative and made covenants with mankind that are pacts for life or for death between two parties, attended by a sacred oath, inaugurated and administered by our Sovereign God. They must not therefore, be taken lightly, disregarded or abrogated.
Since ancient covenants had no ‘escape clause,’ they were never entered into haphazardly, for they superceded even family ties. It was said that “Blood is thicker than milk,” meaning that even though the participants were ‘milk brothers,’ and had the same mother, the blood covenant was more important than the familial bond. Although the concept of covenant is not typical to rational human beings, and foreign to Western philosophy, undying loyalty and absolute faithfulness is typical of God. We see from our study of Amos 1:9 that when covenant is abrogated, even between human parties, it was as if God was slapped in the face. Tyre was thus punished by God, because she sold whole communities of captives to Edom, and thus disregarded and abrogated the covenant of brotherhood made between David and Solomon and their kingas recorded in Amos 1:9.
The concept of covenant was so important in Israel that even when the Gibeonites, who had deceived Joshua and entered into covenant with him requested his aid when attacked by other Canaanite tribes, Joshua honored his covenant (Joshua 9). That God agreed with Joshua, is attested by the miracle He performed in making the sun to stand still as this counterfeit covenant was honored. This is because from God’s viewpoint, a covenant is immutable, and should not be invalidated regardless of the circumstances.
A very good example of a covenant is seen in the covenant of David and Jonathan recorded in I Samuel 18 and 19. These men who were both the representatives for all their descendants, their houses, and their tribes vowed never to leave, or forsake the other even though Jonathan was the son of King Saul, who hated and despised David, and although Jonathan knew that God had decreed that David, and not he, would succeed Saul as King of Israel. Jonathan later had a son, Mephibosheth, who was raised in the royal palace of Saul, where passionate hatred of David existed. Following the deaths of Saul and Jonathan in battle against the Philistines the family of Saul fled, taking Mephibosheth with them, supposing that as soon as David became king he would murder them all. In their haste, Mephibosheth was dropped by his nurse and became a paralytic for the rest of his life. However, David searched relentlessly for some relative of Jonathan to whom he might fulfill the covenant until he eventually located Mephibosheth, and sent troops to secure him. When Mephibosheth crawled in before David, the King of Israel, he expected to be murdered, but David appointed him as a prince, and accepted him as if he were Jonathan, because of the covenant he had made with Jonathan prior to Mephibosheth’s birth.
Mephibosheth had now to make a decision to change his mind about David in the knowledge that he was accepted before he was born. And he did. It is very important to see that he changed his mind because he was accepted, and that he was not accepted because he changed his mind, and that he was accepted before he was born. Like Mephibosheth, mankind is very suspicious and wary of God. We generally regard Him as one who is out to punish and destroy us because of our sins. However, just as David was faithful to his covenant to Jonathan in his dealings with Mephibosheth, when we change our minds about God, He is faithful to His Son, because of the promises and covenants He has made. Mephibosheth is a good example of the believer today. When we realized that while we were yet enemies of God that God reconciled us to Himself by sending his Son to die for us, we changed our minds about God. When we fully comprehended that the representative of God, God Himself as Man, Jesus the God-Man came as our covenant representative, because mankind was accepted before being born, we changed our minds about God. As is aptly portrayed in the Abrahamic covenant in Genesis 15, Christ walked through His shed blood and rose from the dead in Resurrection as the sign that the covenant was sealed. When He presented Himself to the disciples in His resurrection body, He showed them the scars on His wrists that he bears where the nails went in.
The Bible reveals that loving kindness and remembrance are the foundation of God’s present actions toward mankind. Contemporary believers must therefore boast, brag and rejoice because God has entered into covenant with mankind, like the Psalmist who said “Because your [steadfast] love is better than life (Psalm 63:3).” And like Moses who exclaimed in Exodus 15:11, “Who among all the gods is like you, O Lord? Who is like you — majestic in holiness, awesome in glory, working wonders?”
The Bible teaches that God’s relationship with mankind is based on His love, and that God has chosen to love us simply because He is love (See John 3:16;Romans 5:8; 1 John 4:7,8,10,16), and that whereas mankind discards the objects of his love capriciously, God is faithful in the love with which he loves us. In fact Hebrews 6:17 asserts that “God, willing more abundantly to shew unto the heirs of promise the immutability of his counsel, confirmed it by an oath.” Because of His promises, grace, mercy and loving kindness God’s love continues to reach out and down to us, in contrast to what the devil and his agents would have us to believe. This, then, is the God who enters into covenant with mankind.
It is noteworthy that when mankind enters into a covenant, that he negotiates and engages in elaborate rituals: blood, vows, the death of animals. Mankind begins with the covenant and the ritual, and hopes that the covenant can be fulfilled, and that loving kindness will be a result. However, when God initiates a covenant, He does not negotiate but enters into covenant on the basis of grace, and because of his loving kindness. He does it because He wants to, not because we have asked him to. Our role is simply to enter or not, to obey or not. However, because God knows that mankind is suspicious of His word alone, he instituted the ritual of a sacred oath so that mankind might understand what is taking place (see Genesis 15; Hebrews 6:17).
God’s loving kindness is a tenacious love-a love that will not let go. It is the love of a mother for her child. It is a love that “pursues”, as set forth in Psalm 23:6. God’s loving kindness is an action word that denotes his loyalty to us even when we have been failures. This is seen for example in Exodus 34:6,7, where God revealed himself to Moses. We read thus “And he passed in front of Moses, proclaiming, ‘The Lord, the Lord, the compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in love and faithfulness, maintaining love to thousands, and forgiving wickedness, rebellion and sin. Yet he does not leave the guilty unpunished; he punishes the children and their children for the sin of the fathers to the third and fourth generation.” Here God states unreservedly that He is “loving kindness,” and that He punishes only those who abrogate His covenant, i.e., those who commit the sin of their fathers, by acting in self-sufficiency, or cutting themselves off from the life and love of God. In other words, mankind must fight his way through the love of God to receive punishment! Thus it is that in Psalm 63:3, the Psalmist states that he will “boast” of the “loving kindness” of his God. Hebrews 13: 5-6 reminds us that the Lord has promised that he will not leave us or desert us, and that since He helps us, we ought not to be afraid of what people can do to us. Because God sought to bestow His loving kindness toward us, He entered into covenant with mankind.
Jesus why could u nit write this sermon in about five hundred words or less
This long drawn out sermon makes for a timetable of many days into months housed in a theological college
First and foremost it is now a belief with good evidence that the present day Jews are impostors and are not and cannot be the people chosen by God to be inheritors of Gods promises
@ Dr. GP
It is important that you have mapped out the background to the Covenants in such a sound and coherent way AND SHOWN THE SUCCESSIVE HOMOGENEITY OF GOD’S COVENANTS
In the process you show that none of His Covenants dilute or conflict with His Previous One LIKE THOSE OF MAN DO!
And yes, I have seen and agree with you that people nowadays DO NOT TAKE TIME TO READ FROM THE BEGINNING OF THE HOLY BIBLE and start their reputedly fantastical “ministry” in Revelation.
Your writing is adequate AND DOES JUSTICE TO THE TOPIC.
The first commentator is not the most sharp too in the toolshed, and will claim to have read the 120 pages of say Chris Sincklers disasterous development strategy every year for 10 years BUT BE CHALLENGED TO READ YOUR SUBMISSION HERE.
Well written.
And as if to address those persons who are stuck in the Noahic and other consanguinity focused sections of the Covenants you point out
“…“Therefore remember that you, once Gentiles in the flesh; who are called Uncircumcision (Gentiles) by what is called the Circumcision (Jews) made in the flesh by hands; that at that time you were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope and without God in the world.”
Well done!
Piece
The first commentator that being me disagree with your below utterance
For i have never said or made mention of any such saying
But u now being the madman on BU cant help yuhself but to push an agenda to discredit Mariposa
The first commentator is not the most sharp too in the toolshed, and will claim to have read the 120 pages of say Chris Sincklers disasterous development strategy every year for 10 years BUT BE CHALLENGED TO READ YOUR SUBMISSION HERE.
My challenged to the godly man him also being a Physician and one who merits himself on scientific findings dealing with orgins that he brings proof or evidence that the Jews of which the bible speaks are the Jews (today) who claims to be under the covenant of God
Is it possiyfor some of you lot to converse in a civil manner? You are human and claim to be Christian minded?
David speak for yuhself if u have nothing that can push the article forward in a better way
Then butt out
GP puts out an article about prophecy but fails to dwell on the significance of those prophesies and to whom those prophecy apply in those days and times and present
Knoweldge has now given people a wider view of what to and not to accept
The many books written on archealogical findings has given people a wider range of skepticism of what is written in the bible and to those who would chose to think of themselves as being “chosen”
Hence my insistence on finding evidence as a provision whereby the bible thumpers can make bold claims that the jews who present themselves as God’s chosen people are by origin the ones of which the bible speak
You and GP bedside fits.
PIECE
THANKS FOR YOUR KIND WORDS
THIS STELLAR ARTICLE ON COVENANTS IS PART OF THE FIRST CHAPTER OF MY DMin THESIS, WRITTEN ABOUT 2O YEARS AGO
EXCEPT FOR A FEW TYPOS AND PUNCTUATION MARKS, IT WAS ACCEPTED BY A PANEL OF THREE THEOLOGICAL SCHOLARS. I THEREFORE DO NOT HAVE TO DEFEND IT HERE
RE The many books written on archealogical findings has given people a wider range of skepticism of what is written in the bible and to those who would chose to think of themselves as being “chosen”
I DID A COURSE ON BIBLICAL ARCHEOLOGY AND READ BOTH OF THE EXCELLENT TEXTS BY UNGER ON THE ARCHAEOLOGY OF THE OT AND OF THE NT
RE Hence my insistence on finding evidence as a provision whereby the bible thumpers can make bold claims that the jews who present themselves as God’s chosen people are by origin the ones of which the bible speak
ALL YOU NEED DO, IS DO THE REQUIRED READING
IN ADDITION YOU EITHER BELIEVE THE WORD OF GOD…………..OR YOU DONT
The bible therfore states to seek and find knock and it will be opening
Unless one is of the believe that all written in the bible cannot be challenged by scientific findings
Then challenges put forth by those who seek to find knock to open would be disregarded by bible thumpers
Also the bible states that God is a person of Order and likewise order requires truth which leads to greater understanding
Logic would therfore dictate and be the ultimate driving force to seeking the truth
Adam and Eve depended on a structured plan from God
That plan is no longer in place and God has given mankind the will of discernment to decipher true from false
Hence many doors have been open for many to seek knowledge outside the bible
Covenant
an agreement, usually formal, between two or more persons to do or not do something specified.
Law. an incidental clause in such an agreement.
Ecclesiastical. a solemn agreement between the members of a church to act together in harmony with the precepts of the gospel.
Covenant
a contract or agreement between two parties. In the Old Testament the Hebrew word berith is always thus translated. Berith is derived from a root which means “to cut,” and hence a covenant is a “cutting,” with reference to the cutting or dividing of animals into two parts, and the contracting parties passing between them, in making a covenant (Gen. 15; Jer. 34:18, 19).
The corresponding word in the New Testament Greek is diatheke, which is, however, rendered “testament” generally in the Authorized Version. It ought to be rendered, just as the word berith of the Old Testament, “covenant.”
This word is used (1) of a covenant or compact between man and man (Gen. 21:32), or between tribes or nations (1 Sam. 11:1; Josh. 9:6, 15). In entering into a convenant, Jehovah was solemnly called on to witness the transaction (Gen. 31:50), and hence it was called a “covenant of the Lord” (1 Sam. 20:8). The marriage compact is called “the covenant of God” (Prov. 2:17), because the marriage was made in God’s name. Wicked men are spoken of as acting as if they had made a “covenant with death” not to destroy them, or with hell not to devour them (Isa. 28:15, 18).
(2.) The word is used with reference to God’s revelation of himself in the way of promise or of favour to men. Thus God’s promise to Noah after the Flood is called a covenant (Gen. 9; Jer. 33:20, “my covenant”). We have an account of God’s covernant with Abraham (Gen. 17, comp. Lev. 26:42), of the covenant of the priesthood (Num. 25:12, 13; Deut. 33:9; Neh. 13:29), and of the covenant of Sinai (Ex. 34:27, 28; Lev. 26:15), which was afterwards renewed at different times in the history of Israel (Deut. 29; Josh. 1:24; 2 Chr. 15; 23; 29; 34; Ezra 10; Neh. 9).
In conformity with human custom, God’s covenant is said to be confirmed with an oath (Deut. 4:31; Ps. 89:3), and to be accompanied by a sign (Gen. 9; 17). Hence the covenant is called God’s “counsel,” “oath,” “promise” (Ps. 89:3, 4; 105:8-11; Heb. 6:13-20; Luke 1:68-75). God’s covenant consists wholly in the bestowal of blessing (Isa. 59:21; Jer. 31:33, 34).
The term covenant is also used to designate the regular succession of day and night (Jer. 33:20), the Sabbath (Ex. 31:16), circumcision (Gen. 17:9, 10), and in general any ordinance of God (Jer. 34:13, 14).
A “covenant of salt” signifies an everlasting covenant, in the sealing or ratifying of which salt, as an emblem of perpetuity, is used (Num. 18:19; Lev. 2:13; 2 Chr. 13:5).
THE ABOVE IS WHAT I FOUND BY “SEEKING” AND “KNOCKING”
THE ABOVE IS WHAT OPENED TO ME…….RIGHT HERE BY MY BED SIDE
THOUGHTS ON THE FIRST COVENANT -THE COVENANT OF WORKS,
THE COVENANT OF WORKS the constitution under which Adam was placed at his creation. In this covenant,
(1.) The contracting parties were (a) God the moral Governor, and (b) Adam, a free moral agent, and representative of all his natural posterity (Rom. 5:12-19).
(2.) The promise was “life” (Matt. 19:16, 17; Gal. 3:12).
(3.) The condition was perfect obedience to the law, the test in this case being abstaining from eating the fruit of the “tree of knowledge,” etc.
(4.) The penalty was death (Gen. 2:16, 17).
This covenant is also called a covenant of nature, as made with man in his natural or unfallen state; a covenant of life, because “life” was the promise attached to obedience; and a legal covenant, because it demanded perfect obedience to the law.
The “tree of life” was the outward sign and seal of that life which was promised in the covenant, and hence it is usually called the seal of that covenant.
This covenant is abrogated under the gospel, inasmuch as Christ has fulfilled all its conditions in behalf of his people, and now offers salvation on the condition of faith. It is still in force, however, as it rests on the immutable justice of God, and is binding on all who have not fled to Christ and accepted his righteousness.
THE ABOVE IS WHAT I FOUND BY “SEEKING” AND “KNOCKING”
THE ABOVE IS WHAT OPENED TO ME…….RIGHT HERE BY MY BED SIDE
U prefer to seek the bible as the be all and end all truth and knoweldge
However u cannot ignore or disregard that truths has also be required and accepted through difference avenues
Hence we know as truth and fact that the world is round and time is infinite
THE COVENANT THAT IS CURRENTLY IN VOGUE IS THE CONVENANT OF GRACE
CONVENANT OF GRACE, the eternal plan of redemption entered into by the three persons of the Godhead, and carried out by them in its several parts. In it the Father represented the Godhead in its indivisible sovereignty, and the Son his people as their surety (John 17:4, 6, 9; Isa. 42:6; Ps. 89:3).
The conditions of this covenant were, (1.) On the part of the Father (a) all needful preparation to the Son for the accomplishment of his work (Heb. 10:5; Isa. 42:1-7); (b) support in the work (Luke 22:43); and (c) a glorious reward in the exaltation of Christ when his work was done (Phil. 2:6-11), his investiture with universal dominion (John 5:22; Ps. 110:1), his having the administration of the covenant committed into his hands (Matt. 28:18; John 1:12; 17:2; Acts 2:33), and in the final salvation of all his people (Isa. 35:10; 53:10, 11; Jer. 31:33; Titus 1:2).
(2.) On the part of the Son the conditions were (a) his becoming incarnate (Gal. 4:4, 5); and (b) as the second Adam his representing all his people, assuming their place and undertaking all their obligations under the violated covenant of works; (c) obeying the law (Ps. 40:8; Isa. 42:21; John 9:4, 5), and (d) suffering its penalty (Isa. 53; 2 Cor. 5:21; Gal. 3:13),
in their stead.
Christ, the mediator of, fulfils all its conditions in behalf of his people, and dispenses to them all its blessings. In Heb. 8:6; 9:15; 12:24, this title is given to Christ
THE ABOVE IS WHAT I FOUND BY “SEEKING” AND “KNOCKING”
THE ABOVE IS WHAT OPENED TO ME…….RIGHT HERE BY MY “BED SIDE”
ALL THIS CAN BE FOUND AND CHECKED FOR YOURSELF LIKE THE SAINTS AT BEREA WERE SAID TO DO
AND YOU CAN DO IT RIGHT THERE BY YOUR “BEDSIDE”
RE Hence we know as truth and fact that the world is round
2Tim. 4:3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance to their own desires,
2Tim. 4:4 and will turn away their ears from the truth and will turn aside to myths.
1Tim. 6:20 O Timothy, guard what has been entrusted to you, avoiding worldly and empty chatter and the opposing arguments of what is falsely called “knowledge” —
1Tim. 6:21 which some have professed and thus gone astray from the faith. Grace be with you.
One of the strangest claims that you will find on some internet posts is the claim that the Bible supposedly teaches a flat earth. This is odd indeed because the Bible clearly indicates that the earth is round. Job 26:10 poetically describes God inscribing a circle on the face of the waters at the boundary between light and darkness. This boundary is what scientists today call the “terminator.”
It is the location on the earth’s surface where evening and morning occur, shown by the red dashes in figure 1. In other words, a person standing on the terminator is either experiencing a sunrise, or a sunset. The shape of the terminator is a circle, just as the Bible states in Job 26:10. And it occurs primarily on the waters of the earth because the earth’s surface is 71% water. A sphere is the only shape where the terminator will always be a circle.
There are a number of Scriptures that indicate a spherical earth. These Scriptures were penned centuries before a spherical earth was confirmed.
Isaiah 40:22 states that God “sits above the circle of the earth.” While there is no Hebrew word for sphere, Khoog which is translated circle, circuit, compass is the closest. Because God is omnipresent, He looks down upon the earth from every direction.
Therefore, from God’s heavenly perspective – looking down upon the earth from every location – the earth would appear round from every perspective ONLY if it were a sphere. If the earth were a flat circle for instance, then from most angles the earth would appear as an oval or even a straight-line (if perpendicular to it).
Therefore, Isaiah 40:22 indicates a spherical earth.
Luke 17:34-36 also implies a spherical earth. Jesus said that at His return some would be asleep at night while others would be working at day time activities in the field. This is a clear indication of a revolving earth, with day and night occurring simultaneously. In addition, Job 26:7 explains that the earth is suspended in space, the obvious comparison being with the spherical sun and moon. See also Job 26:10 and Proverbs 8:27. The Bible is the Creator’s Word so it is not surprising that recent scientific discoveries are confirming what the Creator has said for millennia. “For the word of the LORD is right, and all His work is done in truth” (Psalm 33:4).
The roundness of the earth is implied in other passages as well. Genesis 6-8 describes a global flood in which all the high hills under the entire heaven were covered (Genesis 7:19). Of course, you cannot have a global flood without a globe. If the earth were flat, the water would run off the sides unless there were a rim around the edge – which would constitute a hill that is not covered with water, contrary to Genesis 7:19.
As far as I know, the earliest reference to a round earth is the book of Job, especially Job 26:10 which describes the circular terminator as discussed above. Job was written in approximately 2000 B.C.
It was not until the time of Pythagoras (~570 – ~495 B.C.) that the Greeks came to accept what the Bible had taught for the previous 1500 years. The earth really is spherical. It seems that the followers of Pythagoras accepted a round world, though their reasons for believing this are not recorded. The first recorded scientific arguments for a round earth come from Aristotle (384 – 322 B.C.). He noted that the positions of the constellations appear to shift as a person travels south in a way that is consistent with the surface of earth being a sphere. He also noted that the shadow of the earth on the moon during a lunar eclipse is always a circle; this won’t work on a flat earth and is proof positive that the earth is spherical as we will show below.
By the time of Eratosthenes (276 – 194 B.C.), the Greeks were well aware of the spherical nature of the earth. Eratosthenes then used observed measurements of the height of the sun as observed in Syene and Alexandria respectively on the same day to compute the size of the earth. Since these two cities are at two different latitudes, the angle of the sun at noon is different due to the curvature of the earth. By measuring the difference in angle, and knowing the distance between the two cities, Eratosthenes accurately computed the size of the entire globe. We can use a variation of his method to demonstrate that the earth is indeed round, as we will show below.
ITS AMAZING WHAT SCIENTISTS WHO ARE BELIEVERS IN GOD’S WORD KNOW & BELIEVE
ITS AMAZING WHAT ONE CAN LEARN BY READING AND ASKING GOD FOR DISCERNMENT INSTEAD OF EFFLUXING RUBBISH AT ONE’S “BEDSIDE”
Uh dont have to go on with this long drawn out explanation of what is a Covenant which can be easily describe as an agreement drawn out by God towards man
There are several of these Covenants with the last being made and given to man with a reward of eternal life
The fact being that when their is no proof
God has wisely given mankind a choice to belive by Faith or a choice to pursue logical avenues with several preferences to decide
Happy to hear that you have used an avenue that is acceptable to you however what is missing is your ability to use logic and indisputable evidence as hardened proof
beyond doubt
Why do believers intrepretation of the bible make everything written so complicated
Never heard Jesus speak of any three Godheads
My father and i are one Jesus replied and with good reasoning because of nagging questions borne out of a belief that God was living in obscurity and could not bee
seen
If u see the father you have seen me another reply by jesus which brings himself as God closer to humanity
Dont understand why the church insist on defining a God that can be describe as having monstrous features
Jesus life on earth in the flesh would have dismiss the notion of a Godhead
Either Jesus is a myth or born in human flesh
For there are three that bear record in heaven, the Father, the Word, and the Holy Ghost: and these three are one. i john 5:7
there are two that bear record on BU TWIDLEDEE & TWIDLEDUMB AND these TWO are one–THEY ARE OF THE SAME SPIRIT AND HAVE THE SAME MASTER
The covenant with Noah isn’t redemptive, but it is necessary for God’s redemptive plan to be carried out.
The covenant with Noah is a covenant of preservation, signifying a new beginning for human beings and the continuance of life on earth until the time of the end. In many ways it repristinates the creation covenant. Despite the depth of human wickedness, human beings are still made in God’s image, and God continues to bless them as they are fruitful and multiply on the earth. The flood testifies to what human beings deserve on account of wickedness, and it is a type of the final judgment to come (Matt. 24:36–41; 2 Pet. 2:5). The bow in the clouds, the sign of the covenant, testifies that God has withdrawn his weapons of war, that he will preserve the world until redemption is accomplished.
The covenant with Abraham plays a central role in the biblical storyline.
God promised Abraham offspring, land, and universal blessing. The promise to Abraham finds its culmination in Jesus Christ as the true son of Abraham (Gal. 3:16). All those who belong to Jesus Christ by faith are children of Abraham. The promise of land was fulfilled when Israel possessed Canaan under the leadership of Joshua and Solomon, yet Israel lost the land and went into exile because of sin. The promise of land was realized proleptically in the resurrection of Jesus Christ, for his resurrection represents the arrival of the new creation, and it will find its final fulfillment in the new creation—the new temple over which God and the Lamb will reign (Rev. 21:1–22:5). The promise of universal blessing is fully and finally fulfilled in Jesus Christ through whom people from every tongue, tribe, people, and nation are included in Abraham’s family.
The covenant with Israel, the covenant at Mount Sinai, is a temporary covenant.
The covenant with Israel was gracious, for the Lord freed his people from Egyptian slavery. The covenant was also patterned after suzerain-vassal treaties in the ancient Near East. Blessings were promised for obedience and curses for disobedience. Israel failed to abide by the covenant stipulations, summarized in the Ten Commandments and as a result was sent into exile. The prophets declared in covenant lawsuits, which detailed Israel’s violation of the covenant, that judgment was coming. The covenant with Israel had a built-in obsolescence and focused on Israel as a nation; it did not transform the heart of those who heard the covenant demands.
The covenant with David fulfills previous covenants.
The covenant with David stands in continuity with previous covenants. The rule over the world originally given to Adam would be realized through a Davidic king. The promises of offspring, land, and blessing given to Abraham would be secured through the Davidic ruler. In a similar way the blessings promised in the Mosaic covenant would come to fruition under faithful Davidic kings, but if they strayed from the Lord, then the curses would come. Despite the conditional elements, the covenant with David was ultimately unconditional. God guaranteed a Davidic king on the throne but the covenant promise would only be fulfilled by an obedient king, and the New Testament claims that this person is Jesus of Nazareth. As David’s Son, he now reigns at God’s right hand and will come again to consummate his reign.
The new covenant is the climax of all of God’s covenants.
The new covenant represents the culmination of God’s saving work among his people. God regenerates his people by his Spirit and renews their hearts so that they obey him. The basis for such renewal is the cross and resurrection of Jesus Christ, for by his atoning death and resurrection complete forgiveness of sins is achieved. Hence, a new and bold access to God that wasn’t available in the old covenant is obtained. The covenant with Israel has passed away, and now the promise is fulfilled in the restored Israel, which consists of both Jews and Gentiles. All the promises made to Abraham and David are fulfilled in the new covenant.
THE ABOVE IS WHAT I FOUND BY “SEEKING” AND “KNOCKING”
THE ABOVE IS WHAT OPENED TO ME…….RIGHT HERE BY MY “BED SIDE”
ALL THIS CAN BE FOUND AND CHECKED FOR YOURSELF LIKE THE SAINTS AT BEREA WERE SAID TO DO
AND YOU CAN DO IT RIGHT THERE BY YOUR “BEDSIDE”
ITS AMAZING WHAT ONE CAN LEARN BY READING AND ASKING GOD FOR DISCERNMENT INSTEAD OF EFFLUXING RUBBISH AT ONE’S “BEDSIDE” ITS AMAZING WHAT ONE CAN LEARN BY READING AND ASKING GOD FOR DISCERNMENT INSTEAD OF EFFLUXING RUBBISH AT ONE’S “BEDSIDE”
Ok i will take all u say as Gospel between God and Noah covenant
However can u explain how a boat can sailed across raging waters for forty days and nights
Also what type of power would it be necessary to commandeer the Ark across those dangerous waters
The world as we know it could not have been inhabitated as ir is now in biblical times
So how can scripture writers give an historical analogy suggesting that God destroyed all human beings on the earth by flood
WHERE IN THE BIBLE DOES IT SAY THAT THE WATERS WERE RAGING?
OR THAT IT SAILED ACROSS RAGING WATERS?
WHERE IN THE BIBLE DOES IT SAY THAT THE ARK WAS POWERED
HERE ARE A FEW THOUGHTS ABOUT WHAT JESUS SAID ABOUT THE FLOOD
right before His death, Jesus tells His disciples key details about His return saying: “For as were the days of Noah, so will be the coming of the Son of Man. For as in those days before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day when Noah entered the ark, and they were unaware until the flood came and swept them all away, so will be the coming of the Son of Man.” (Matthew 24:37-39)
I find this interesting for a number of reasons. First, not only does Jesus know the catastrophic historical events recorded in Genesis 6 and 7, but He also knows His audience is familiar with them. Their prior understanding of the flood’s unexpected, total destruction is the basis for His comparison.
Second, Jesus describes the normal actions of the people living in Noah’s day as “unaware” that a flood was coming. This is how we hear people describe natural disasters; they are consistently surprised by them. It is an interesting note of historical authenticity that plays into His comparison.
Third, Jesus says the flood swept them all away. The fact that Jesus is linking an event where “all flesh died that moved on the earth, birds, livestock, beasts, all swarming creatures that swarm on the earth, and all mankind” to His eventual return, means something about that return. It’s going to be big, and it’s going to affect everyone.
According to Jesus, Noah, the ark, and a global flood that killed all the birds, beasts, and people on the earth, were as historically real as His second coming. They are a historical preview of coming attractions that everyone would be wise to remember in terms of their timing and scope.
This is one of the many reasons the idea that Noah’s flood was a local flood somewhere in the Middle East is a misguided interpretation. It does not fit the language of Genesis, well-known to both Jesus and His disciples, which is central to His comparison. Were the flood recorded in Genesis just local, it would make Jesus’ comparison be that ‘my return is going to be local, and it’s going to affect a few living creatures.’ But that’s not what either Jesus or Genesis says.
The fact that Jesus was well acquainted with the actual words of Genesis and knew them to be real history is why it is such a powerful statement. If Noah was not real, or if everyone in the world was not killed, or if the flood was not global, then Jesus’ comments make no sense. As He might say to a modern audience debating Noah and the extent of the flood, “Have you not read what I said about them?”
