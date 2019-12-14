Who is LIAT Majority Shareholder_ Antigua or Barbados
Submitted as a comment to Adrian Loveridge Column – Keep Working it blog by Artax.
It seems as though talks between the governments of Barbados and Antigua & Barbuda relative to the sale Barbados’ shares in LIAT have recommenced.
https://barbadostoday.bb/2019/12/13/antiguan-pm-reports-movement-in-liat-share-talks/
After all the “back and forth,” … and the government of Antigua securing a US$15.8M loan from the Venezuela ALBA Bank to invest in LIAT we haven’t heard anything from Tourism Minister Kerry Symmonds as it relates to this issue or what is government’s short-term or long-term position on the airline.
I’m wondering why, as the majority shareholder, the government of Barbados is allowing Antigua’s PM Gaston Browne to take the lead on issues relating to the restructuring and recapitalization of LIAT?
And, so far, Chairman of the shareholder governments, SVG’s PM Ralph Gonsalves, has remained extremely silent on these developments…… and we haven’t heard anything from the other shareholders as well.
Mia Mottley should realize she or any member of her administration does not own the 49.4 shareholdings in LIAT … they are owned by the Barbadian tax payers. As such, she is obligated to inform Barbadians about any new developments relating to the airline.
After GB’s statement about change at LIAT, it is reasonable to assume that JH was asked to resign. 16 years of doing sweet feck all while drawing a Chairman’s salary. making multi-million dollar decisions and unable to lead the airline ANYWHERE. His background is diplomatic and in Tourism – WTF would he know about a fast-moving airline like LIAT??
Chairman and Board need to have some background in aviation or airlines, the wider the better. The CEO needs to have the qualifications, knowledge and experience to look at LIAT and suggest a new “model” for the airline – at the very least come up with the changes that would turn LIAT around. People with global experience have seen things done in different ways – introducing some of them to LIAT may be a life-saver.
Did I mention MOVE the current shareholder Chairman. He is the biggest threat to LIAT’s survival. Comrade Bully Fat Boy Ralph used LIAT like a personal political toy last year when he had a LIAT ATR land on his unfinished, uncertified, uninsured, incomplete runway at Argyle – with a huge hole two-thirds down the runway where the culverts were still being worked on. I can pretty much guarantee that if this stunt had gone wrong, there would have been ZERO insurance, and LIAT would have folded soon after.
