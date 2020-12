LIAT 1974 Flying Under the Radar

Barbadian taxpayers have for years acted as lender of last resort for LIAT 1974 Ltd. Since the public and contentious relaunch of LIAT 2020 Barbadians down millions are none the wiser the current state of the deal. The local Opposition parties and other civil society actors appear to be unable to walk and chew gum at the same time. The following questions have been asked by BU Commenter John A on behalf of Barbadians taxpayers. If we do not who will?

HAS LIAT 1974 LIMITED BEEN LEGALLY DISSOLVED AS OF YET?

UNDER THE ARTICLES OF LIAT 1974 LTD ARE THE LIABILITIES SERVICED BY THE COMPANY OR ARE LIABILITIES GUARANTEED BY THE SHAREHOLDING STATES?

WHAT IS THE TOTAL ASSET VALUE AS OF TODAY FOR LIAT 1974 LTD AND WHAT ARE ITS OUTSTANDING LIABILITIES?

IS THE LIABILITY FOR SEVERANCE UNDER LIAT 1974 LTD NOT A CORPORATE LIABILITY UNDER THE COMPANY ACT AND IS THEREFORE A LIABILITY THAT MUST BE MET BY ITS BOARD OR BY LAST RESORT ITS SHAREHOLDERS BASED ON PERCENTAGE OF SHAREHOLDING?

IS BARBADOS A MINORITY SHARE HOLDER IN LIAT 2020 LTD IF INDEED IT EXIST?

HAVE CERTIFICATES OF RELEASE BEEN GRANTED TO BARBADOS BY THE CDB AND OTHER FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AFTER ANTIGUA ACQUIRED OUR SHARES?