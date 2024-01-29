Barbados executive connection to Liberia

Barbados’ undeniable link to one African country cannot be denied. At the swearing incoming President Boakai took the time to mention that two former Liberian presidents came from Barbadian lineage.
In spite of its internal flaws, Liberia has punched above its weight in international relations. It has successfully discharged the responsibilities it believed history imposed on it as the oldest independent African Republic. For the first fifty years of its founding, Liberians elected nine presidents of African American descent. The country reached even deeper into the African Diaspora in the 20th Century to elect two presidents whose families came from Barbados in the West Indies. Our people also elected a president who had roots in both Sierra Leone and Nigeria.Liberia: President Joseph Nyumah Boakai’s Inaugural Address
On reading the full text of his address it was uncanny to read of similar challenges compared to some being currently experienced by Barbados, the poor state of the road system is one is that standout.
These introductions to uncritical histories will never consider the circumstances in the creation of this socalled ‘first Afrikan republic’
And unless you understand those conditions it will never be possible to understand current fissures within Liberia today, Liberia’s role in the world, the dispositions of indigenous Liberians even as the empire which forged it continues to behave, even by proxy, no differently today than when this socalled first Afrikan republic was imposed.
And we may go on!
Dispossession
@Pachamama,can you look past the imperfections and embrace the opportunities available in Liberia for persons in the diaspora in rebuilding process?
Scatological!
How is that done. How do you look pass what is not known about.
Maybe like how a Bajan solar company went to Nigeria and was expelled by their local partners, even with a government to government hook up.
We’re in Afrika all the time, have interests there. Am always minded that investors need to understand a country, all facets, before taking a leap based on sentiment.