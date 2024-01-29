Barbados executive connection to Liberia

Barbados’ undeniable link to one African country cannot be denied. At the swearing incoming President Boakai took the time to mention that two former Liberian presidents came from Barbadian lineage.

President Joseph Boakai

In spite of its internal flaws, Liberia has punched above its weight in international relations. It has successfully discharged the responsibilities it believed history imposed on it as the oldest independent African Republic. For the first fifty years of its founding, Liberians elected nine presidents of African American descent. The country reached even deeper into the African Diaspora in the 20th Century to elect two presidents whose families came from Barbados in the West Indies. Our people also elected a president who had roots in both Sierra Leone and Nigeria. Liberia: President Joseph Nyumah Boakai’s Inaugural Address

On reading the full text of his address it was uncanny to read of similar challenges compared to some being currently experienced by Barbados, the poor state of the road system is one is that standout.

