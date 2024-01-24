Minister of Home Affairs recently heralded a plan by government to upgrade its fleet to electric vehicles (EV). The Prime Minister’s Mercedes M50 has been retrofitted to EV as she leads the push from fossil powered vehicles.
Government’s policy position on transforming to EV is interesting against a recent pronouncement by former CEO of Toyota and Chairman Akio Toyoda.
Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda predicts battery electric vehicles will only ever capture 30 percent of the car market. Hybrids, hydrogen fuel cell and gas-powered combustion engine cars will take the rest, he said during a press conference in Japan this month.read more @Mail online
A question being asked by BU family member Fearplay is – has the time arrived for the government of Barbados to rethink its commitment to an all electric vehicle Barbados?
Hertz rental cars just sold 20,000 EV and going back to ICE vehicles
Do we need a national conversation with subject matter experts to explain the pros and cons to Barbadians? We tend to follow the narratives of politicians like lambs to slaughter. Not sure what it says about us.
EV s are for the moment a waste of time.
I bought a chainsaw when MWC closed down for $300 from the Fontabelle branch.
Clearly it was gas operated, it also gave good service, still have it.
Decided to try a small hand held electric chainsaw recently for pruning.
90$ for the saw, $160 for the battery and charger, total $250.00.
It also works well, I am happy with the purchase but it is also a pain.
Battery goes dead and constant recharging is necessary.
I cannot imagine the purgatory a whole big able EV would be … and then there is maintenance, I do the majority myself,
I figure a car is a waste of money so for me an EV is an even bigger waste of money.
The gas operated chainsaw is vastly superior, I pull it starts … except when it gets carb troubles which are fixable.
No debate or conversation necessary!!
John Boy…. Just from the price alone that electric chainsaw cannot be one of proper quality or not one intended for for the same level of usage as the gas one. I mean a proper cordless drill that doesn’t use as much power as a chainsaw costs more that $250. (drill and battery combined)
PS ….. I know I am going to have to throw away the electric chainsaw, the electric motor will fail, but I will still have my gas operated chainsaw I bought maybe 20 or more years ago.
Until recently, my 38 year old Toyota Starlet I bought new for $15,000.00 still gave good service, started it the other day with no problems.
Can’t beat Toyota.
What does Toyota say about EV’s?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-4Ql0rWeCc
Even Ford ….!!