Minister of Home Affairs recently heralded a plan by government to upgrade its fleet to electric vehicles (EV). The Prime Minister’s Mercedes M50 has been retrofitted to EV as she leads the push from fossil powered vehicles.

Government’s policy position on transforming to EV is interesting against a recent pronouncement by former CEO of Toyota and Chairman Akio Toyoda.

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda predicts battery electric vehicles will only ever capture 30 percent of the car market. Hybrids, hydrogen fuel cell and gas-powered combustion engine cars will take the rest, he said during a press conference in Japan this month. read more @Mail online

A question being asked by BU family member Fearplay is – has the time arrived for the government of Barbados to rethink its commitment to an all electric vehicle Barbados?

